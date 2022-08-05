How to watch Prey online: stream the new Predator film exclusively on Hulu

Since the franchise’s 1987 debut, there’ve been six films starring the deadly extra-terrestrials. They’ve eviscerated ex-Vietnam vets, caused havoc in downtown LA, and taken on xenomorphs in the Antarctic. Now director Dan Trachtenberg brings the Predator to the native American tribe of Comanche , with the intergalactic hunter battling a fearless warrior circa 1700. Below we explain how to watch Prey online, available with the great value Hulu-Disney Plus-ESPN Plus bundle (opens in new tab) in the US.

Watch Prey online Series release: Friday, August 5 Directed by: Dan Trachtenberg Cast: Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Dane DiLiegro, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, Julian Black Antelope Stream: Hulu with a 30-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) (US) | Disney Plus (opens in new tab) (RoW)

The predators’ long history of hunting humans was alluded to back in the 1990 sequel, when Danny Glover’s character received a pistol engraved “1715” after vanquishing an alien clan member. Finally, Prey explores this fascinating element of the franchise: setting up a Battle Royale between a predator and the Comanche tribe caught in its laser beamed sights around 1719.

Writer Patrick Aison and director Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane) foster an authentic depiction of time, place, and Comanche culture, which includes hiring actors almost exclusively Native American or of Indigenous heritage.

Amber Midsummer (Legion, Roswell, New Mexico) plays Naru, a young woman determined to prove herself a fierce warrior and capable hunter, alongside Dakota Beavers, Julian Black Antelope, and Dane DiLiegro as the hulking predator itself.

Breathlessly action-packed and gleefully gory, Prey promises to be the best Predator movie since the first. So, read on below for our guide explaining how to watch Prey online where you are.

How to watch Prey online for FREE in the US

(opens in new tab) Stream the highly anticipated Predator prequel from Friday, August 5, exclusively on Hulu (opens in new tab) from around 12am PT / 3am ET. Below you’ll find a number of ways to get your subscription cheaper, or even free for a while. To stream new sci-fi thriller Prey, just sign up for Hulu (opens in new tab)’s basic plan. The Hulu price (opens in new tab) starts from just $6.99 a month after a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab), and you can cancel your membership at any time. However, you can get better value for money if you combine Hulu with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. The Disney Plus bundle (opens in new tab) combines all three streaming services for the great value price of just $13.99 per month (opens in new tab). So as well as everything on Hulu, such as Pam and Tommy, The Great, Upload, Maggie, and Normal People, you also get everything Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and The Simpsons from Disney Plus (opens in new tab) and top quality live sports from ESPN Plus (opens in new tab). Better still, Hulu is available to watch on an enormous range of devices, among them Android, iOS, Apple TV, Chromecast, Echo Show, Fire TV, Roku and games consoles.

How to watch Prey online from anywhere else in the world

(opens in new tab) As a Hulu Original, international audiences can enjoy Prey – the latest film in the Predator saga – through the Star hub on Disney Plus (opens in new tab). And in countries like Canada, the UK and Australia, the much-anticipated movie is available on Friday, August 5, the same time as in America. As Disney Plus has rolled out in North America, Europe and parts of Asia and Latin America, watching Prey using the service should be easier than ever. If you’re located in a country where the service is available, just head to the Disney Plus website (opens in new tab) and sign up for the service to watch. In addition to being the exclusive international home of Prey and the Predator franchise, Disney Plus also provides access to Disney’s huge back catalog, the entire Star Wars canon, plus all things Marvel, Fox and Pixar all for just AU$11.99/CA$11.99/£7.99/ a month (opens in new tab).

Prey trailer

How to save money on Disney+

The Disney Plus price is already cheaper than competing streaming services like Netflix, but you can save even more when you sign up for an annual subscription that gives you 15% off the monthly price. Obviously you have to splash the cash at the start, but with so much content to get stuck into, we very much doubt you'll run out of things to watch before the 12 months are up. You're looking at CA$119.99/£79.90/AU$119.99 for the year (opens in new tab).

What else should I know about Disney+?

Nail-biting sci-fi thriller Prey is just the latest in a string of blockbuster releases exclusive to the platform, including The Mandalorian season 3, Pam and Tommy, Ms. Marvel (opens in new tab), Zombies 3 and Rise. Plus, there's plenty more on the way, such as She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Willow, and Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (opens in new tab), all set to arrive in the coming weeks and months.

The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.

Prey is available on the platform thanks to the new Star on Disney Plus that most global markets get to enjoy, which has seen the amount of content available through Disney Plus more than double, with a particular eye to shows grown-ups are going to enjoy.

It's available in the UK, most of Europe, and other select markets like Australia and New Zealand - but not in the US, where the media giant's Hulu service already has very similar ground covered.