Netflix's The Gentlemen show is a big hit – here's what they've said about season 2

The Gentlemen, Netflix's spinoff series from the Guy Ritchie movie of the same name, is a big hit: the crime caper has rocketed to number one in the streamer's TV charts in the UK (it's currently in the second spot in the US). If you're enjoying it, you'll no doubt be asking the same question we are: will there be a The Gentlemen season two? And the good news is that it doesn't look like you'll need to send the boys round to have a word in order to make it happen.

If you haven't already caught the show, The Gentlemen follows Eddie Horninan, the estranged son of an English aristocrat who finds himself embroiled in London's criminal underworld. It's been getting mixed reviews – 68% from the Rotten Tomatoes critics compared to 83% from viewers – but the people who like it love it. The Chicago Sun-Times said it's "slick and sly and darkly funny", the Daily Telegraph said it's "a fun caper", while the Decider says it's a "romp".

Will there be a season 2 of The Gentlemen?

That seems highly likely. The show is doing good numbers for Netflix right now, and it was initially conceived as a multi-series show rather than another movie so it seems likely. While Netflix hasn't announced a second season just yet, it's clearly thinking about it.

There's no guarantees when it comes to TV shows being renewed, of course, but The Gentlemen does look to be a pretty safe bet for a second season. Speaking to Deadline, Miramax's head of worldwide television Marc Helwig said that "there are some writers we've talked to, certainly, lots of discussion with Guy about what he might want to do in a second season [and] what things to focus on". But the first season "has to perform, and then we'll know more". One possibility is a Guy Ritchie extended universe, "a Guy Ritchie world" that might lead to another film set in the same universe. For Miramax, it definitely helps that the show is relatively cheap to make.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Giancarlo Esposito – who plays Stanley Johnson in the show – says that while a second season hasn't been discussed "we have the possibility of going further, And I think the show does as well".

Season one of The Gentlemen is streaming now on Netflix.