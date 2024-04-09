Netflix’s The Gentlemen season 2 thrown into doubt due to ‘challenges getting the same actors back’

The Gentlemen is one of Netflix's biggest current hits, but while a second season of the gangster drama may look inevitable there seems to be some pretty significant obstacles that need to be overcome. The first is that director Guy Ritchie's diary is already pretty packed, and the second is that the key actors' diaries are pretty packed too.

The news comes via The Sun newspaper, which quotes an unnamed "TV insider" as saying: "it’s going to be quite a challenge getting the same actors back together, but Netflix chiefs are keen for a sequel. Another hurdle will be securing Guy for the series as he already has several movie projects in the pipeline this year." As much as Netflix apparently wants a season two, getting everyone together at the same time could prove to be as tough as assembling any heist team.

What are The Gentlemen stars saying about season 2?

The Gentlemen was always designed to be a show that would work over multiple seasons. But that doesn't mean anybody's made any firm promises to the cast. Giancarlo Esposito recently told Digital Spy that while he hoped there would be more seasons, a second season of the show was never formally discussed on the set. "Nothing was ever discussed of a second season," he said, but "we have the possibility of going further. And I think the show does as well."

As for Theo James, who plays Eddie Horniman in season one, he certainly seems to see a future for his character – albeit not a particularly happy one. Speaking to Netflix's Tudum, James explained that at the end of season one we're seeing "the beginning of his journey into the heart of darkness". After signing "a deal with the devil" Eddie and Susie are "about to embark on a diabolical journey".

Miramax's head of worldwide television Marc Helwig is definitely enthusiastic. Speaking to Deadline, he said that a second season was definitely being discussed. "We have started that process," he said. "There are some writers we’ve talked to, certainly lots of discussion with Guy about what he might want to do in a second season, what things to focus on."

Season one of The Gentlemen is streaming on Netflix but if you've already seen it and are looking for more, then stream these three crime capers while you wait for more news of season two.

