Gareth Evans and Tom Hardy had ‘quiet the love fest’ working together for the first time on Netflix’s new action movie Havoc, and it might not be the last

Havoc may be a new movie about a drug deal gone wrong, but the Netflix collaboration is a deal gone right for Gareth Evans and Tom Hardy.

The filmmaker had signed an exclusive partnership with Netflix back in 2021 to produce and direct for the studio, and Havoc is the first to spring from the project. Evans first worked with Netflix on the thriller Apostle, which is what initially prompted one of the best streaming services to get him back.

This time around, though, Netflix and Evans were determined to have Tom Hardy on board, bringing together one of the best action directors with one of the best action stars for 105 minutes of edge-of-your-seat thrills.

HAVOC | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“It’s been an amazing collaborative experience really, where I’ve learned a tonne from Tom,” Evans told TechRadar before Hardy jumped in to agree, saying that he’s also “learned a lot from Gareth”.

If that wasn’t enough of a confirmation of the pair’s admiration for one another, then Evans made it abundantly clear by sharing that it was “quite the love fest” working together on the new Netflix movie.

After such a successful team up, it might sound surprising that the two hadn’t collaborated on one of the best Netflix movies before but Havoc really does mark the first time Evans and Hardy have worked together.

“It’s interesting because our paths almost crossed before on a couple of other projects. We’ve been dancing around working together so when the opportunity presented itself for Havoc, it was perfect timing really,” Evans shared.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Would Gareth Evans and Tom Hardy work together again?

Havoc is the first collaboration between Tom Hardy and Gareth Evans. (Image credit: Netflix)

I wouldn’t doubt it. Those two definitely had real brotherly chemistry when sitting in a room with them and given their filmographies, Evans and Hardy seem like a great team in the action genre.

When asked about the experience, however, I initially got a peculiar answer: “We’re thinking of doing a musical,” Hardy said – in a way that I first thought was – jokingly. “Singin' in the Rain with lots of guns.”

I thought this was some lighthearted fun when I first heard it but after reading an AMA (ask me anything) interview Evans did on Reddit, there looks to be some legitimate truth in it. When asked about his dream project, Evans said that there are “two genres I would love to play with”.

That’s right, you guessed it: one is indeed a musical. “One would be a Western because It's my dad's favourite genre film and I've lost count of the amount of films we watch together that exist in that space.

“The other one would be a musical. I would love to see if the way that I shoot action could be translated across to dance and see if that works or just feels really odd. I’m a big Gene Kelly fan.”

After reading that, Hardy joking about reinventing one of the best musical comedies from the Golden Age of Hollywood with Evans now makes complete sense – and I for one, would love to see it.

Havoc will premiere exclusively on Netflix this Friday on April 25.