Netflix's most-watched movie is leaving viewers' tear ducts dry, but these 3 films are genuine tear-jerkers with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

News
By published

Crying is good for you, and these three movies on Netflix will turn on the waterworks

Sofia Carson&#039;s Alex sitting with her head resting on her hands in The Life List
(Image credit: Netflix)

The Life List, which was one of seven new movies and shows that was released at the end of March, is Netflix's current most-watched movie worldwide, but it isn't getting brilliant reviews.

The Guardian called it an "overly neat Netflix weepie [that] leaves dry eyes" and awarded it just two out of five stars. It's currently sitting with a woeful 44% on Rotten Tomatoes from the critics, and while Sophia Carson's performance is widely praised, the critics aren't so keen on the movie itself – despite the movie's best efforts, many found themselves unmoved.

That's a shame, because crying is good for you: as the health experts at Harvard point out, "crying is an important safety valve" and emotional crying – the kind we do at sad movies – "releases oxytocin and endogenous opioids, also known as endorphins. These feel-good chemicals help ease both physical and emotional pain."

As TechRadar's unofficial 'Queen of Crying' there's nothing I like better than having a big ugly cry to a song, a show – has anyone else blubbed in every single episode of The Pitt? – or a movie. And here are three very different Netflix movies that are guaranteed to turn on the tears.

Roma

ROMA | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube ROMA | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

RT critic score: 96%

To date, Roma has won an incredible 256 awards worldwide – and it deserves every one of them. Set in 1970s Mexico City, Alfonso Cuarón's beautifully shot movie focuses on Cleo, who helps Antonio and Sofía take care of their four children and whose life is about to take a very unexpected turn. It's a tale of families, and of love, and of deep sadnesses too.

Roma is "an epic of tearjerking magnificence," The Guardian says. It's "thrilling, engrossing, moving – and just entirely amazing... Those coming to see this film had better prepare themselves to be emotionally wrung out".

"It's like nothing you've ever heard or seen," Slashfilm says. "Roma is a story of motherhood, complicated by socio-economic boundaries, yet filled to the brim with tragic love. And its telling... is simply masterful."

Private Life

Private Life | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix - YouTube Private Life | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

RT critic score: 97%

Private Life isn't billed as a weepie – it's a comedy-drama – but this tale of two fortysomething New Yorkers' IVF journey is often quietly devastating, especially if you've been through the process yourself: many online reviewers have written about having a big cry to this movie.

The Guardian's Ann Lee picked it as her streaming gem, explaining that "its story of a middle-aged couple in New York struggling to conceive – inspired by writer and director Tamara Jenkins’ own experiences – feels genuinely authentic. It’s an intimate and unflinching look at the pain and heartache of infertility that is deeply compassionate and, at times, very funny." And the New York Times [paywall] described it brilliantly: "Someone once said that life is what happens while you’re making other plans. This movie is about the plans that happen while you’re trying to make another life."

If Anything Happens I Love You

If Anything Happens I Love You TRAILER - YouTube If Anything Happens I Love You TRAILER - YouTube
Watch On

RT critic score: 100%

If Anything Happens I Love You is just twelve minutes long but you'll be crying for a lot longer.

This one comes with a ton of trigger warnings because it's about a very violent event.

This gorgeous, Oscar-winning animated short is "a bold, heart-wrenching tale of grief that asks discomforting questions about the realities of corporate America," Flickering Myth says, while Decider says that "If Anything Happens I Love You is a stunner, a true heartbreaker."

You might also like

Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall
Contributor

Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than a dozen books. Her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, is on sale now and her next book, about pop music, is out in 2025. She is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about netflix
The Breakfast Club

5 new Netflix movies and shows I'll be streaming in April 2025

An animated Dante looks over his shoulder

Devil May Cry creator on making a super gothic Netflix anime series: 'Infusing comedy within action really makes it pop'
Segway Navimow X3 series being demoed on a lawn

Segway's new lawnbots mow at super-speed and can tackle lawns bigger than football fields
See more latest
Most Popular
Segway Navimow X3 series being demoed on a lawn
Segway's new lawnbots mow at super-speed and can tackle lawns bigger than football fields
A graphics card with a row of fans with a cyanotic purple backlight in a futuristic design
I've had it with the current GPU market - and the prices for AMD Radeon partner cards on Best Buy are why
Data Breach
Top gig platform service may have leaked over 14 million user files
Nintendo Switch 2 live coverage.
Nintendo Switch 2 Direct live: the latest Switch 2 reveals from the event as they come in
The Meta Aria Gen 2 with its sensors exploding out from the frame
Latest Meta AR smart glasses leak has killed my interest before they’re even official
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller review
Nintendo's latest FCC filing hints at a Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller featuring a headphone jack
Asus ROG Ally X in hand
Forget the Nintendo Switch 2 – I’m more excited that Microsoft could be making Windows 11 gaming handhelds even better with a new ‘handheld mode’
Hybrid working here to stay? Survey finds huge number of workers would quit if ordered back to the office
Google Password Manager
Great news everyone! Google is going to let you transfer your passkeys to a new phone
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display the January 22, 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge might not be so close to launch after all