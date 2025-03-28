7 new movies and TV shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (March 28)

It's almost time to bid farewell to March (how are we a third of the way through 2025 already!?). But, before April *ahem* springs into action, there are a number of eagerly-anticipated new movies and TV shows to enjoy on the world's best streaming services.

So, whether you're looking forward to watching Mufasa: The Lion King, The Studio, or something else at home, we've got you covered. Whatever you stream this weekend, we're sure you'll enjoy it. – Tom Power, senior entertainment reporter

Mufasa: The Lion King (Disney+)

Mufasa: The Lion King | Official Trailer

The latest Lion King live-action adaptation has arrived on Disney+ if you're looking for some escapism to the jungle this weekend. This one divided the critics with a split 56% Rotten Tomatoes score, which is actually higher than its 2019 predecessor that only scored 51%. So fans were more enamored with this one, which focuses on the story of Mufasa as he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka, who is heir to a royal bloodline.

We're all familiar with the animated classic, and Mufasa: The Lion King takes us to where it all began, swapping between timelines to tell the story of Simba's father and the events leading up to the beloved original movie. While it's not good enough for our best Disney+ movies round-up, you might still have fun with it anyway, especially if you're looking to entertain the whole family. – Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

The Life List (Netflix)

The Life List | Official Trailer | Netflix

Based on the novel of the same name by Lori Nelson, this new Netflix movie follows Alex Rose (Sofia Carson) as she embarks on a quest to complete her childhood bucket list following the death of her mother. As she revisits her youth, she’s taken on a surprising journey of self-discovery, romance and family secrets.

Netflix is home to many rom-com flops like A Family Affair and Find Me Falling, but The Life List promises to "make you both laugh and cry", which is usually a winning formula for some of the best Netflix movies. I’m definitely getting the tissues ready.– Grace Morris, entertainment writer

The Studio (Apple TV+)

The Studio — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

With Severance season 2 firmly in the rear view mirror, Apple needs another outrageously brilliant TV Original to fill the void. While Surface season 2 and Dope Thief are worth watching, it's The Studio that I'm recommending as your next must-see show on Apple TV+.

A clever cringe comedy series that doesn't hold back in its satirical take on Hollywood and the entertainment industry more broadly, The Studio is an absolute riot. Seth Rogen stars as Matt Remick, the newly-appointed CEO of fictional company Continental Studios whose attempts to save the floundering business leads to all manner of slapstick moments, belly-aching laughs, and not-so-subtle digs at celebrityism, the LA party scene, and the churn of the Hollywood machine.

With top-tier performances from its supporting cast, including Kathryn Hahn and Catherine O'Hara, plus a whole host of cameo appearances – Martin Scorsese and Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos are in it, for goodness sake! – The Studio is absolutely unmissable. Easily one of the best Apple TV+ shows of all-time. – TP

A Complete Unknown (Hulu)

A COMPLETE UNKNOWN | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures

Who else has been excitedly waiting to see Timothée Chalamet's take on the iconic role of singer-songwriter Bob Dylan? Despite not winning a single Oscar after being nominated for eight at the 97th Academy Awards, A Complete Unknown remains one of the most critically-acclaimed box office releases in the past year and will no doubt be one of the best Hulu movies once more audiences get a chance to stream it this weekend.

Set in the early 60s, the docudrama follows Dylan's rise to fame in New York under the mentorship of Pete Seeger (Edward Norton) and offers a new dramatization of the musician's life, including his relationship with fellow singer-songwriter Joan Baez (Monica Barbaro). Chalamet sings all the classic songs in the film himself, so expect a fresh take on favorites like Mr Tambourine Man and Like A Rolling Stone. – Amelia Schwanke, senior entertainment editor

Holland (Prime Video)

HOLLAND - Official Trailer | Prime Video

After the Nicole Kidman-led Netflix series The Perfect Couple disappointed me recently, I’m really hoping Holland will be a return to form for the iconic actress. The plot is intriguing enough, but with a 30% Rotten Tomatoes score from the critics, there’s a real chance I’ll be let down again when I watch it this weekend. Having said that, critics' scores don’t guarantee the audience will hate it too, so we’ll have to make our own minds up.

There’s a great cast here, at least, with Kidman joined by Matthew Macfadyen, Naomi Watts, and Bryan Cranston, so the movie is certainly not lacking when it comes to talent. Holland is one to try if you’re hoping for a mystery-thriller to get stuck into, it’s now streaming on Prime Video. Maybe you’ll like it more than you think, there’s only one way to find out! - LB

Queer (Max)

Queer | Official Trailer HD | A24

Luca Guadagnino's latest film sees the Italian director back in his element. Since the theatrical release of Queer in 2024, many can't stop talking about it, including TechRadar's Rowan Davies who said it was his favorite movie of 2025 so far, and I'm not surprised following the success of Challengers and Call Me By Your Name. The director has a way with romantic dramas.

Adapted from a novel by William S. Burroughs of the same name, Queer is set in 1950s Mexico City and tells the story of an expat's (Daniel Craig) relationship with a young student (Drew Starkey). Critics haven't been overly taken by the new movie, which means it won't be one of the best Max movies, but that doesn't mean that audiences won't enjoy streaming another great A24 movie. – AS

MobLand (Paramount+)

MobLand | Official Trailer | Paramount+

MobLand is another TV crime drama created by the king of the gangster genre Guy Ritchie and features a star-studded cast of Tom Hardy, Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan. In this new Paramount+ show, two London crime families battle for power that threatens to end empires and ruin lives. Caught in the crossfire is Harry Da Souza (Hardy), a street-smart ‘fixer’ who is called upon by the Harrigans to protect their family.

This potential best Paramount+ show will be the perfect alternative while I wait for season 2 of Ritchie’s hit Netflix series The Gentlemen and I can’t wait to see his signature violence and unique characters back on the small screen in another gangland saga. – GM

