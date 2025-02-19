I can't wait to stream another great A24 movie now that Queer has a release date on Max
Max's A24 library is about to get even bigger
- Queer is arriving on Max on Friday, March 8
- It joins a great line-up of other A24 titles, making Max the place to be for the studio's movies
- The movie can be rented or bought in other territories like the UK and Australia
If you're an A24 fan, you'll be pleased to hear that Queer is making its streaming debut on Max in the US this March, but sadly other territories will have to wait for a confirmed release date.
The movie has received an impressive 77% Rotten Tomatoes score from the critics so far, so it's worthy of a spot on our best Max movies round-up, joining other popular A24 titles. In my opinion, the studio rarely misses to the point I'm among the minority who actually think that Alex Garland's Men is a good movie. But that's for another article.
As for Queer, it's certainly had an impression on viewers. Director Luca Guadagnino has been having a great time lately, considering the success of Challengers, which is currently one of our best Prime Video movies, and soon, you'll be able to stream his more recent hit Queer when it arrives on Max on Friday, March 8.
Recently, the Queer trailer made TechRadar's Rowan Davies want to stream his favorite forbidden romance movie on Netflix, and funnily enough, it's another Guadagnino movie. So his work is widely available across the best streaming services at the moment and we're happy about that.
What is A24's Queer about?
Guadagnino's Queer follows William Lee (Daniel Craig) who becomes obsessed with a younger man, Eugene Allerton (Drew Starkey) in 1950s Mexico City. The movie is based on the novella of the same name by William S. Burroughs, with Craig playing a fictionalized version of him.
There's a stellar supporting cast here including Jason Schwartzman, Lesley Manville, and Ariel Schulman, the latter of whom I have loved ever since the original Catfish documentary, so it was great to see him among the cast list.
You might also like
- We Live In Time is Max’s #1 most-watched movie – here are 7 more powerful A24 films with over 91% on Rotten Tomatoes
- A24's Death of a Unicorn trailer looks like it could be its wildest movie yet, and I'll be first in line to watch this
- John Malkovich and The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri get swept up in a pop music cult in first trailer for A24’s Opus – and it's gone straight to the top of my watch list
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
How to get a Max student discount and save 50% on your monthly subscription bill
The White Lotus season 3 is Max's #1 show – here are 3 more comedy dramas that are just as good with over 95% on Rotten Tomatoes