I can't wait to stream another great A24 movie now that Queer has a release date on Max

Queer is arriving on Max on Friday, March 8

It joins a great line-up of other A24 titles, making Max the place to be for the studio's movies

The movie can be rented or bought in other territories like the UK and Australia

If you're an A24 fan, you'll be pleased to hear that Queer is making its streaming debut on Max in the US this March, but sadly other territories will have to wait for a confirmed release date.

The movie has received an impressive 77% Rotten Tomatoes score from the critics so far, so it's worthy of a spot on our best Max movies round-up, joining other popular A24 titles. In my opinion, the studio rarely misses to the point I'm among the minority who actually think that Alex Garland's Men is a good movie. But that's for another article.

As for Queer, it's certainly had an impression on viewers. Director Luca Guadagnino has been having a great time lately, considering the success of Challengers, which is currently one of our best Prime Video movies, and soon, you'll be able to stream his more recent hit Queer when it arrives on Max on Friday, March 8.

Recently, the Queer trailer made TechRadar's Rowan Davies want to stream his favorite forbidden romance movie on Netflix, and funnily enough, it's another Guadagnino movie. So his work is widely available across the best streaming services at the moment and we're happy about that.

What is A24's Queer about?

Queer | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Guadagnino's Queer follows William Lee (Daniel Craig) who becomes obsessed with a younger man, Eugene Allerton (Drew Starkey) in 1950s Mexico City. The movie is based on the novella of the same name by William S. Burroughs, with Craig playing a fictionalized version of him.

There's a stellar supporting cast here including Jason Schwartzman, Lesley Manville, and Ariel Schulman, the latter of whom I have loved ever since the original Catfish documentary, so it was great to see him among the cast list.

