A24's Death of a Unicorn trailer looks like it could be its wildest movie yet, and I'll be first in line to watch this
I'll be first in line to see this
- Death of a Unicorn is the latest trailer to be released by iconic studio A24
- The movie stars some huge names including Jenna Ortega, Paul Rudd, and Richard E. Grant
- It will be released in Spring 2025 with an exact release date to be confirmed
Death of a Unicorn is the latest A24 movie to get a trailer, and while the studio has a reputation for making pretty crazy films, this one could be the most bonkers one yet. And I do mean that as a compliment, by the way, as I love the uniqueness that A24 brings to the table.
Many of its works can be found among the best Max movies, and there are three more A24 movies coming to Max in January. I'm hoping this one can join the ranks when it lands in Spring 2025. Although we don't have a release date, we do know it's coming and it'll be one to add to our new movies list, with plenty to enjoy over the coming months.
When it comes to a movie like this, you really do need to see the trailer to believe it because it manages to combine comedy, fantasy, and horror through very different tonal shifts. The fact it's done all of that in just over two minutes is impressive stuff!
Watch the trailer for Death of a Unicorn below.
What do we know about Death of a Unicorn?
In the movie, a man and his teenage daughter accidentally crash into a unicorn while they are on their way to a summit with his boss Dell Leopold and his family. Despite trying to conceal the unicorn's body, it is soon discovered and the Leopolds want to exploit it, especially when they realize it has supernaturally curative properties. The trailer sees them claiming the unicorn can cure cancer, so like, it's a big deal.
But, of course, seizing a supernatural creature and trying to profit off it turns out to be a big mistake when another unicorn starts hunting them down, meaning the Leopolds and their guests are putting their lives at risk. It's a wild plot and I'm so excited to watch it.
