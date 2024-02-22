Can't wait for Netflix's The Gentlemen? These 3 hit crime capers will tide you over until March

The Gentlemen is a highly-anticipated new crime series landing on Netflix on March 7, 2024. The series comes from well-known director and screenwriter Guy Ritchie (Snatch, Sherlock Holmes), and it's inspired on his 2019 action movie of the same name.

News of the series landed earlier this year alongside a teaser trailer, but Netflix has whet our appetites even more this week with a slick and seriously funny new trailer that's like a bingo card of everything you'd expect to see from a Guy Ritchie crime caper. Ray Winstone and Vinnie Jones? Check. Loads of cursing? Absolutely. A line-up of all sorts of unsavoury gangsters? Sure.

We don't know the whole story of The Gentlemen just yet – it's only inspired by the 2019 movie, not based on it – but the trailer gives away a significant amount of the plot. It looks like Eddie Halstead played by Theo James (The White Lotus) and his family will attempt to take control of their large estate, but will need to navigate the crime bosses that own the weed empire and a whole bunch of characters from Britain’s criminal underworld who want a slice of the action, too.

The Gentlemen will debut on Netflix on March 7 with eight episodes. But that's still over a week away. So what will fill that gangster-sized gap until then?

If you like the look of The Gentlemen but don't want to wait to watch it, some obvious movies to pass the time until it lands would be the greatest hits of Guy Ritchie's back catalogue, like Snatch and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. But be careful, not all of his movies are as strong as these classics.

If you only want to know what's worth streaming on Netflix before The Gentlemen arrives, then you're in luck. Not only is there a great selection of movies on Netflix, but there are several highly-acclaimed crime movies.

The Killer

First up, we recommend The Killer from award-winning director David Fincher (Fight Club, Gone Girl, The Social Network). Based on a French comic book series of the same name, it follows the story of an assassin (played by Michael Fassbender) who carries out his job with meticulous planning. But one day, things don't go as planned and he embarks on a global quest for revenge.

Emily The Criminal

Once you've watched Fassbender do what he does best – play a soulless monster – then try Emily The Criminal. This 2022 film stars Aubrey Plaza (Parks & Recreation) as Emily Benetto, a woman who gets caught up in a credit card scam as a way to get out of debt, but things take a dark turn when she's unwittingly pulled in LA's criminal underworld.

Good Time

Finally, you can also currently stream Good Time on Netflix. This crime thriller stars Robert Pattinson as Constantine or Connie Nikas, a criminal trying to free his brother from police custody. Good Time was highly-praised when it was first released, not only for Pattinson's stunning performance, but the ways this movie added new depth to the crime genre.