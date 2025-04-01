5 new Netflix movies and shows I'll be streaming in April 2025

A new month calls for a new wave of movies and shows coming to Netflix and take it from me, there's a lot of exciting stuff happening in April 2025. Of course, we're excited to see some new movies and fresh Netflix Original content, but it's Black Mirror season seven and You season five that sit at the top of our must-watch titles for the coming weeks.

It's been almost two years since we've been able to enjoy new seasons of two of the best Netflix shows. What crazy dystopian worlds will we be taken to in the next chapter of Black Mirror? Who's next on Joe's hit list? These are the questions we've been asking ourselves and soon, we'll finally get our hands on the answers we've been waiting for.

But, of course, it's not just these Netflix originals we're itching to watch. Once again, Netflix is stacking up on movies we all know and love from drama to one of the best horror movies ever with a respectable 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes from the critics. It may not be spooky season, but who said that horror isn't for the spring time too?

Black Mirror season 7

Black Mirror: Season 7 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 83%

Age rating: TV-MA

Episode length: ~ 40-89 minutes

Creator: Charlie Brooker

Arriving on: April 10

The two-year Black Mirror drought is almost over and I for one can't wait for the return of one of the best Netflix shows. Despite the show's previous seasons not quite hitting the mark (season five, I'm talking about you), its sixth installment was an adequate five-episode run exploring things from celebrity and paparazzi culture, to critiquing streaming services themselves - with a few familiar faces weaved in between.

It's seventh season is set to pack a total of six episodes, including the show's first-ever sequel episode which will follow the events of season four's USS Callister. As it always is with the roll out of a new Black Mirror season details of each episode's plot have been kept under wraps, but from it's three-minute long trailer I'm expecting more sci-fi, more trippy technology, and even crazier concepts, all brought to life by what I would say is its most exciting cast yet.

Psycho (1960)

RT Score: 97%

Age rating: R

Length: 109 minutes

Director: Alfred Hitchcock

Arriving on: April 1

I'm convinced that Psycho is one of those movies where it's either available on every streaming service imaginable, or it's one of the hardest movies to come across. But you won't have to worry about not being able to find it anymore, because as of April 1 you can stream one of the most influential movies in cinema's history to your heart's content - and it's no April Fool's joke, either.

Secretary Marion Crane (Janet Leigh) sets out on the run from embezzlement after she steals a substantial amount of money from her employer to run away with her partner Sam (John Gavin). When a heavy rainstorm interrupts her journey she's forced to take refuge at a highway-side motel run by shy owner Norman (Anthony Perkins), who has an odd fascination for taxidermies and a strange relationship with his mother.

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Breakfast Club Official Trailer #1 - Paul Gleason Movie (1985) HD - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 87%

Age rating: R

Length: 92 minutes

Director: John Hughes

Arriving on: April 1

The Breakfast Club is another movie making its Netflix return this month, and is a short and sweet watch that's perfect for a spring movie night - especially when you have it blaring through a projector on a screen as the sun is setting.

Now a cult classic that set the gold standard for high school dramas, The Breakfast Club stars all of the main 'Brat Pack' members of the 1980s from Molly Ringwald, Judd Nelson, and Emilio Estevez. Five high school students, each representing a different teenage archetype, find themselves spending a Saturday's detention under the eye of their vice principal. Outside of the detention room, they wouldn't be caught dead in each other's company, but the more time they spend with each other they realize that they have more in common with each other than they thought.

Matilda (1996)

Matilda (1996) Trailer #1 - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 92%

Age rating: PG

Length: 93 minutes

Director: Danny DeVito

Arriving on: April 1

One of my favorite childhood movies of all time is coming to Netflix in April and though I've seen it too many times already, there's nothing I love more than experiencing the pure joy of this movie while reciting every line that the Trunchbull says. She's one of the best characters, and a role I was destined to play.

Roald Dahl's 1988 children's novel of the same name inspired Danny DeVito to direct it for the screen, and he hit it out of the park. Young girl Matilda (Mara Wilson) is a intelligent and gifted born into a family of absent parents who constantly ignore her existence. Her chance at a better life comes when she starts attending school, but headmistress Agatha Trunchbull (Pam Ferris) is an even worse bully, known for her strict disciplinary measures. When Matilda discovers her telekinetic abilities, she uses this to her advantage to avenge her friends, and her teacher Miss Honey (Embeth Davidtz) from the rule of the Trunchbull.

You season 5

YOU: Season 5 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 92%

Age rating: TV-MA

Episode length: ~ 41 minutes

Developers: Greg Berlanti & Sera Gamble

Arriving on: April 24

Netflix's You has an incredible success rate, and for that you can thank all of the true crime and serial killer story fanatics out there who streamed it enough for it to be one of the service's most-watched shows.

Season five arrives just two years after season four, which took the story of serial killer protagonist Joe (Penn Badgley) across the pond to London. In the new season the story returns to New York City where we'll see Joe get up to his sinister tricks in the city where it all began. But Netflix have confirmed that season five will be the final installment in Joe's story after a long seven-year run, and are anticipating an 'unforgettable ending'.