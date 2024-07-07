3 critically acclaimed young adult drama shows on Netflix – and one has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix has a stellar young adult TV show and movie library. From supernatural mystery like the cultural phenomenon Wednesday to a soapy teen drama like Heartbreak High, the best streaming service has something for everyone.

Whether you're an adult or teenager, the genre can be enjoyed no matter how old you are. To help you choose from Netflix's ever-expanding list of movies and shows, we've chosen three highly-rated young adult dramas – including one that has a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating – that would make it onto our best Netflix shows list.

While you take a look at the most unmissable shows so far and what’s coming next on Netflix, here are three critically acclaimed teen dramas to stream if you haven't already.

Geek Girl

RT Score: 100%

100% Age rating: TV-PG

TV-PG Length: ~30 minute episodes

~30 minute episodes Director: Declan O'Dwyer

Based on Holly Smale's coming-of-age book series, Geek Girl tells the story of awkward teenager Harriet Manners (Emily Carey) whose life transforms from geek to chic when she is scouted by a modeling agency in London. The sixteen-year-old has no idea what she's in for as she comes face-to-face with eccentric designers and sky-high heels on her life-changing journey.

The Netflix adaptation tugs at the heartstrings as Harriet's character is a loving tribute to anyone who has felt awkward or been bullied for being different. Geek Girl is joyful, energetic and channels the source material perfectly with its enjoyable blend of humor and teenage angst. With its binge-worthy drama, romance and girl power, it's no surprise that it has a flawless 100% Rotten Tomatoes score.



Elite

RT Score: 93%

93% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~49 minute episodes

~49 minute episodes Creators: Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona

You would have thought constant death and suspected murderers at a high school would shut them down for good, but that's not the case for Elite. The show has somehow managed to keep the school doors open for eight seasons with its thrilling romance, drama and crime. The Spanish-language series follows a group of wealthy teens at elite private school Las Encinas, with the first season focusing on three working-class teens who enrol at the exclusive high school in Spain where they are plunged into a world of lies, deceit and murder.

Throughout the series, Elite focuses on the hard-hitting issues each of the students face as they become entangled in sex, secrets and scandal. The bold and daring teen drama is filled with suspense and jaw-dropping twists that will have you on the edge of your seat after every episode.

Never Have I Ever

RT Score: 93%

93% Age rating: TV-14

TV-14 Length: ~28 minute episodes

~28 minute episodes Creator: Mindy Kaling

Netflix's hit coming-of-age drama Never Have I Ever follows the complicated life of Indian-American teenager Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) as she navigates the dramatic highs and lows of high school, family, love life and friendships.

Never Have I Ever breaks the mould when it comes to teen dramas as the series has been praised for its groundbreaking South Asian representation and breaking Asian stereotypes. It has everything you could want from a high school story with cheesy romantic mishaps, hilarious showdowns, friendship fallouts and heartwarming moments. You'll laugh and cry as Devi goes through life's dilemmas armed with her quick-wit and zingy dialogue.