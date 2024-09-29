Watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 online

Having been torn between two worlds, Daryl Dixon might be about to get the best of them both – along with all the complications. US viewers can tune into The Book of Carol live on AMC. It's also airing for free in some places. Read on for how to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Sunday, September 29 Watch free: TVNZ Plus (NZ) Use NordVPN to watch any stream US TV channel: AMC Paid streams: Sling TV (US) | AMC Plus (US, CA) | Stan (AU) | Sky / Now (UK)

The Daryl we saw at the end of season 1 was vulnerable, hopeful, the head of a family. Laurent looks up to him like a father, even if the nature of his connection with Isabelle remains unspoken. It's vanishingly fragile, but with Codron and Genet at large, and Carol set to come careering back into Daryl's orbit, it may be over before it even begins.

We’ve got all the info on where to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 online and stream every episode from anywhere.

Can I watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 for free? The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 is being shown on free-to-air TVNZ in New Zealand, with episodes airing every Monday from September 30. Streaming will be available via TVNZ Plus.

How to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 online from outside your country

If you’re traveling abroad when The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 from anywhere.

Exclusive deal NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 in the US

How to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 in Canada

Canadian viewers can watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 on AMC+ from Sunday, September 29 at 9pm ET/PT. It’s CA$6.99 a month after a 7-day free trial, and includes TV shows and movies from Shudder and Sundance TV, as well as hit shows like Mad Men and Gangs of London.

How to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 in Australia

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 is available to watch on Australian streaming service Stan every Monday, starting September 30. Stan's pricing starts at $12 per month for a single SD stream, followed by $16 per month for three HD streams, and $21 per month for four 4K streams, meaning there's an option for all household budgets.

How to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 in the UK

UK viewers can watch Daryl Dixon season 2 on Sky Max, the new UK home of all things the Walking Dead, every Friday from October 4 at 9pm BST. It will be available to stream via the Sky Go service. If you're not a Sky customer, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, NOW.

Watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 for free in New Zealand

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 cast

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon

Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier

Clémence Poésy as Isabelle Carriere

Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent

Laika Blanc Francard as Sylvie

Anne Charrier as Marion Genet

Romain Levi as Stéphane Codron

Eriq Ebouaney as Fallou Boukar

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 episode guide

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 comprises six episodes in total, with the season finale scheduled for Sunday, November 3 in the US.

Episode 1 - "La gentillesse des étrangers": Sunday, September 29

- "La gentillesse des étrangers": Sunday, September 29 Episode 2 - "Moulin Rouge": Sunday, October 6

- "Moulin Rouge": Sunday, October 6 Episode 3 - "L'Invisible": Tuesday, Sunday, October 13

- "L'Invisible": Tuesday, Sunday, October 13 Episode 4 - "La Paradis Pour Toi": Sunday, October 20

- "La Paradis Pour Toi": Sunday, October 20 Episode 5 – “Vouloir, C'est Pouvoir”: Sunday, October 27

– “Vouloir, C'est Pouvoir”: Sunday, October 27 Episode 6 – “Au Revoir Les Enfants": Sunday, November 3