Max drops Dune: Prophecy's official trailer and proves that HBO is still the king of original TV shows

After some first-look teasers, we finally have a full trailer for Dune: Prophecy, Max's new prequel series to the movies Dune and Dune Part Two, which is now confirmed to be arriving on November 17. The exciting trailer debuted at New York Comic-Con, proving to be a real treat for fans who have been waiting to return to the sci-fi universe once more.

There's plenty to get excited about and it's a huge time for HBO, with The Batman spin-off series The Penguin receiving critical acclaim in recent weeks. Though the days of The Sopranos and Succession are over, it seems HBO is still smashing out excellent originals, and I wouldn't be surprised if Dune Prophecy earns a spot on our best Max shows feature in the near future.

Take a look at the new trailer below.

Dune: Prophecy | Official Series Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

What do we know about Dune: Prophecy?

For a start, we know the prequel series occurs long before the events of Denis Villeneuve's cinematic epic. It's set 10,000 years before the ascension of Timothee Chalamet's Paul Atreides, and follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.

There are six episodes in total, so it's a fairly short watch. It looks like episodes will be releasing weekly on Sundays, so unfortunately you won't be able to binge this one unless you wait, which is an impossible task. The series is spread out and ready to be savored which, in my opinion, is exactly how you should approach Dune. Elsewhere, we know a videogame called Dune Awakening is in the works, so the franchise is growing rapidly.

We have an excellent cast here too with Emily Watson and Olivia Williams leading as the two sisters, and Mark Strong playing the role of Emperor Javicco Corrino. There are some big names attached to this and it's got me even more excited.

