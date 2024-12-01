I've found the best Cyber Monday streaming deals to beat 2024's streaming TV price hikes

Cyber Monday streaming deals 2024 (Image credit: Hulu, Sky, Max, Paramount, DAZN, Sling TV)

These Cyber Monday streaming deals are perfect to pick up during the holiday season, ready for hiding from the colder weather. So far, all these deals were available over Black Friday too, but we'll see if the Cyber Monday deals on the day itself bring any extra discounts when it arrives. I'm the head of TechRadar's streaming team, and I track streaming TV prices over the whole year, so I know exactly how these compare to average prices.

The great news for Cyber Monday streaming deal shoppers is that the best streaming services – including Hulu, Disney Plus, Max, Paramount Plus, Peacock TV and more – have some seriously good offers. I've been impressed by some of the blockbuster deals – especially the Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for $2.99 per month (was $10.99) and the Max 'Standard with Ads' plan for $17.94 for six months (save 75%).

I've found that there are some ridiculously big, limited-time savings to be had this sales season for everyone, which is great – often, the best streaming deals are introductory offers, free trials and bundled discounts only. This is especially nice to see after a year of price rises and extra pressure on subscribers' wallets – hopefully this is a sign that streaming services see the problems we're all facing.

I'll update this page with any new Cyber Monday streaming deals that appear, but don't expect to find a Netflix Cyber Monday deal in here – the service has no deals plans, though you can find it bundled in reduced pay TV and internet contracts.

US Cyber Monday streaming deals: My top 5 picks

Hulu ad-supported annual plan: was $9.99 per month now $0.99 at Hulu

Hulu's ad-supported price is normally just under $10 a month, but as part of its Cyber Monday offer, you can pick it up for a steal at $0.99 a month. If you don't mind the commercials, that's a saving of over $100 for a year's worth of Hulu, which gives you access to all the great shows of the past and all the great stuff to come in 2025.

Max 'Standard' with ads plan: was $59.94 for six-months now $17.94 at Max

It's finally back: the best Max Cyber Monday streaming deal we saw last year has returned, letting you subscribe to its 'Standard' with ads plan for just $2.99 a month for the first six months. The deal is available to both new and returning customers and represents a 70% saving on the best streaming service for originals. The Penguin, House of the Dragon and The White Lotus are just some of the best Max shows that you'll be able to access with this great saving while it lasts until December 6.

Paramount Plus with Showtime: was $25.98 for two-months now $5.98 at Paramount Plus

This deal might seem short-lived, but you can pack a lot into that time. As well as a feast of NFL and elite European soccer, you'll get access to Paramount Plus and Showtime's fearsome back catalog. For Showtime, that's all-timers like Billions and Dexter, and from Paramount, it's Frasier, Evil, Yellowjackets and a feast of Star Trek offerings. To take advantage of the deal that saves you 76%, you just need to enter the code 'BLACKFRIDAY' when you're signing up to get it for just $2.99 a month.

Peacock 'Premium' plan: was $79.99 for 12-months now $19.99 at Peacock

This is what streaming deals are about: getting a new discounted subscription that will last you until next year's sales and this Peacock Cyber Monday offer does exactly that. The 75% saving is also available for a monthly subscription, but with more than 80,000 hours of content available, you'll definitely need more time to get through its big catalog and this way you'll also have an account for upcoming live sporting events. Use the code 'REALDEAL' at the checkout before the deal ends on December 2.

Disney Plus and Hulu annual ad-supported plan: was $10.99 per month now $2.99 at Hulu and Disney Plus

Both Disney Plus and Hulu's ad-supported plans are normally just under $11 dollars a month for a bundle, but you can now get them both for $2.99 a month, representing a saving of more than 72% on annual plan. Sadly, you'll have to watch commercials on both streaming services, but with a saving of over $200 on offer compared to if you bought both services separately, we suspect you'll think it's a price worth paying. Offer ends on December 3.

More great Cyber Monday streaming deals in the US

Starz Hulu-add on: was $10.99 a month now $0.99 per month at Hulu

Hulu's ad-supported price is normally just under $10 a month, but as part of its Cyber Monday offer, you can pick it up for a steal at $0.99 a month. Then, you can add 12 months' worth of Starz onto that for an additional $0.99 per month. Two premium streamers for $1.98 per month? We consider that quite the bargain.

ESPN Plus annual plan: was $119.99 now $99.99 at ESPN Plus

As the home of live sports and games for the likes of MLB, NFL and more as well as the network's studio shows, movies and documentaries, ESPN Plus offers a big library of on-demand entertainment, which you can subscribe to for 12 months for 16% off with this Cyber Monday deal. The offer is available for new and returning customers and expires on December 12. This deal is likely to be the last of its kind as Disney is launching a stand-alone ESPN flagship streaming service in 2025. At that point, you'll need to consider all your plans and prices once again.

Starz subscription: was $32.97 for three-months now $5 at Starz

Want access to one of the best US network's originals and film library? Starz is offering a great discount that gets you 84% off a three-month subscription to stream hit series like Outlander, American Gods, Now Apocalypse and more. This is a limited time offer, but Starz hasn't said when it expires so make sure to be quick if you're interested. As a heads up: if you'd like to also sign up to Hulu, then the Cyber Monday subscription add-on offer above is the better option, but this deal is great if you'd just like Starz on its own.

Hulu with ads or ad-free plans: was $17.99 for one-month now $0 at Hulu

Like the bundle offers above, this introductory deal is not part of the Cyber Monday sales but it's a great way to try out Hulu. New and eligible returning customers can try out Hulu's on-demand plans with a 30-day Hulu free trial, which is four times longer than its usual 7-day free trial offer. Thereafter, you'll have to pay $7.99 a month for its with-ads plan, or $17.99 a month to cut out the commercials. A free trial has also returned for its Hulu with Live TV plan. New subscribers can try the cord cutting service for 3 days. Find out more about how to get a Hulu free trial in our guide.

Paramount Plus add-on to Prime Video: was $15.98 for two-months now $5.98 at Amazon

With this limited time Cyber Monday offer, you can get two months of Paramount Plus as a subscription add-on for just $2.99 a month. That means you can sign up for the 30-day free Amazon Prime trial, which gives you access to Prime Video, and only spend an extra $2.99 to unlock access to one of the world's best streaming services for more than half the usual price. This offer ends on December 2 and is for the Paramount Plus 'Essential' plan, which means you'll have to put up with ads.

Starz add-on to Prime Video: was $21.98 for two-months now $5.50 at Amazon

If any of the following shows are on your watchlist – Sweetpea, Mary and George, Outlander or Serpent Queen – then this Amazon Cyber Monday deal is for you. Until December 2, you can save close to 75% off a two-month Starz subscription add-on when you sign up through Prime Video. That means you're only paying $2.75 a month for an extra subscription (your account will automatically renew to the full $10.99 a month price thereafter though, so make sure to keep an eye on when your subscription runs out).

MGM Plus add-on to Prime Video: was $13.98 for two-months now $1.75 at Amazon

MGM Plus might be the new streaming kid on the block (it only launched in early 2023), but it has a legacy studio in its corner, meaning subscribers get access to hit Hollywood classics and new releases. It's a great addition to a Prime Video subscription, especially with this Cyber Monday offer that gets you more than 85% off two-months. Like the 19 other Prime Video subscription add-on deals that are available, this offer ends on December 12.

AMC Plus add-on to Prime Video: was $9.98 for two-months now $2.50 at Amazon

Horror fans take note! This Cyber Monday offer sounds too good to pass up. For only $2.50, you can unlock access to the AMC network's library of content, which includes horror titles from Shudder and independent cinema from Sundance TV as well as much much more, on top of your Prime Video subscription. That marks a close to 75% saving, but you'll have to be quick because this offer ends on December 2.

BritBox add-on to Prime Video: was $17.98 for two-months now $2.25 at Amazon

Given that BritBox has just announced a Cyber Monday deal, we couldn't not point readers to this great saving that slashes the price of a two-month subscription by 87%. You'll have to be signed up to Prime Video, though, so if you can't stand the idea of having yet another subscription, then take a look at the 55% saving at BritBox. That offer ends on December 1, while the Prime Video add-on discount is available until December 2.

Starz and BritBox bundle: was $14.99 a month now $4.99 at Starz

This Cyber Monday bundle deal offers new subscribers the chance to save on two-months by paying a discounted rate of just $4.99 per month, representing a 66% saving on the usual price. Be aware: you can't get a free trial with this deal, though. If you were hoping to try the services out, then make sure to take a look at other Cyber Monday offers for each service that are available.

Sling TV Orange and Blue plan package: was $60 for one month now $30 a month at Sling

Opt for either its Orange or Blue plan (or both) and new and returning customers can currently save 50% on their first month. That brings the price down from $40 to $20 for Orange and down to $22.50 for Blue. Or, if you opt for both, it'll cost $30 for your first month of both the Blue and Orange packages. On top of this, if you're new to Sling TV and also subscribe to Starz, Paramount Plus with Showtime, AMC Plus or Max you'll get $5 off your first month. Make sure to also check out other Sling TV promo codes for more of these offers.

YouTube TV 'Base' plan: was $72.99 per month now $49.99 at YouTube

If you're looking to cut the cord, then YouTube TV is one of the best services out there to keep you connected to major broadcast and cable networks like ABC, CBS, NBC and ESPN. This deal is offering you a 31% saving on its base plan, which gets you access to over 100 channels, the ability to share your account with six other people in your household and stream simultaneously on three devices. There's also an offer that lets you add an NFL Sunday Ticket too.

DirecTV Entertainment and Sports pack: was $101.98 per month now $86.98 at DirecTV

This limited-time offer may not be for DirecTV's most popular plan, but it does give you access to more than 90 live TV channels, alongside some specialist sports channels as part of the Sports package and 60,000 movies and shows as part of the Entertainment package. This discounted monthly price is only for the first two-months of your subscription and is for new customers only.

Paramount Plus with Showtime annual plan: was $155.88 now $119.99 at Paramount Plus

This is a standard bundle deal, rather than a Cyber Monday offer, but it's worth knowing about. Stream your way through two extensive libraries of TV shows and movies and opt for the Paramount Plus with Showtime plan. This throws together the Paramount Plus library you know and love, cuts out the commercials, and also adds all Showtime's titles for just $10 a month. Watch Yellowstone and Yellowjackets in equal measure with the best of both in this streaming deal. Opt between the plan's monthly or yearly rate and enjoy a 7-day Paramount Plus free trial off the bat. There are also Paramount Plus coupon codes to take advantage of, so don't ignore those.

FuboTV Pro one-month subscription: was $79.99 now $49.99 at Fubo

FuboTV offers one of the most comprehensive cord cutting options, and you can currently save $30 on its 'Pro' plan on top of its 7-day free trial period. There are also offers that let you pay as little as $69.99 for Elite with Sports Plus (normally $99.99) or just $79.99 for Deluxe (normally $109.99), unlocking more than 300 channels, 4K resolution and the ability to watch on up to 10 screens for less. Make sure to also check if there are any Fubo coupon codes available.

Max 'Ultimate ad-free' annual plan: was $251.88 now $209.99 at Max

With a choice of three plans (with ads, ad-free and ultimate ad-free), get gritty Warner Bros. movies and TV shows, as well as easy entertainment from Discovery's library of reality TV in one. Starting from $9.99 a month for its with ads plan, why not subscribe straight up for a whole year and save up to 16% across all three plans available. This isn't really a Cyber Monday deal, but it's an offer worth considering.

UK Cyber Monday streaming deals: My top 5 picks

Sky TV and Netflix bundle subscription: was £26 now £19 a month at Sky

Combine Sky TV and Netflix under one 24 month contract in this excellent value Sky TV package for just £19 a month, essentially getting your monthly membership to Netflix for free and access to more than 300 channels on Sky TV. Available with both Sky Glass or Sky Stream, this offer is one of the lowest we've seen. You can sign up for the discount at Sky's online store from November 7. The deal will run over Cyber Monday through to December 3.

Paramount Plus 'Standard' plan: was £23.97 for three-months now £11.97 at Paramount Plus

This great discount brings down the cost of a three-month subscription by a whopping 50%, giving you access to the best streaming service for classic movies for just £3.99 a month for the first three months. This deal is for the service's 'Standard' plan, which gives you an ad-free streaming in HD, and the ability to download and stream on two devices at the same time. You can also get 50% off the annual 'Standard' plan, bringing down the cost from £70.99 to £35.49.

ITVX 'Premium' plan: was £11.98 for two-months now £4 at ITV

Can't stand ads? This deal is for you. ITVX is offering a great 66% saving on a premium two-month subscription that lets you stream ad-free and download as well as unlocks access to 100s more movies and show, including the entire BritBox catalog and some titles from StudioCanal Presents. This offer is only available to new subscribers and end on December 9.

Sky Cinema, Sky TV and Netflix bundle: was £36 a month now £29 at Sky

Out of the four Sky streaming bundle deals currently available for Cyber Monday, this package offers one of the better discounts as it marks a 19% saving. As part of a Sky Stream purchase that gets you the streaming device, you can sign up for a 24-month contract that includes Sky TV, Netflix and Sky Cinema all-in-one neat subscription. One thing to be aware of is that this offer is only available to new customers though.

More great Cyber Monday streaming deals in the UK

Sky Glass with Sky TV and Netflix bundle: was £37.99 per month now £33 per month at Currys

Given Sky Glass and Sky TV come to £33 per month, Currys is basically throwing Netflix's ad-supported tier in for free with this deal. If you're in a small space and can't afford for your living room to become a nest of cables and boxes, Sky Glass is a fantastic offering in its own right and will be available from £14 per month for 48 months with this great deal. If you already own a TV, then this offer also applies to Sky Stream. Be aware that the Sky TV offer is £19 per month for 24 months before renewing to £31 per month for a 31-day rolling contract. You can get this offer in store or online from November 7 until December 3.

Paramount Plus 'Premium' plan: was £10.99 a month now £5.49 a month at Paramount Plus

Following the launch of two new subscription tiers in the UK and Ireland, Paramount Plus has an introductory offer for its new 'Premium' plan, which lets you stream in 4K with Dolby Atmos on four devices simultaneously, completely ad-free. The deal represents a 50% monthly saving, which also applies to the annual plan, slashing the price in half from £97.99 to just £48.99.

Cyber Monday streaming deals compared

Swipe to scroll horizontally Best Cyber Monday streaming with ads deals in the US compared Header Cell - Column 0 Regular price Cyber Monday price Hulu $9.99 $0.99 Hulu-Starz bundle $10.99 $0.99 Starz $10.99 $1.66 Peacock $7.99 $1.66 Paramount Plus $7.99 $2.99 Max $9.99 $2.99 Disney-Hulu bundle $10.99 $2.99

Early Cyber Monday streaming deals have been very competitive. I didn't expect to see so many announced even before Black Friday, although it's a very welcome surprise, especially with all the price hikes we've seen this year.

Most of the streaming deals in the US are for each service's cheaper ad-tier, but with so many announced so far, it might seem a bit tricky to work out which is the better offer. To help make things a bit easier, I've put together the table above that shows the discounts for the biggest Cyber Monday deals I've seen so far compared to each plan's regular price.

These prices are all per month for each streaming service or bundle and are all in US dollars – make sure to also check the terms of each deal as the monthly prices above are limited to a certain length of time. I haven't included Prime Video's subscription add-on deals in the table above, simply because the deals weren't inclusive of a subscription to Amazon's streaming service, so it wasn't a fair comparison.

Looking at the new discounted Cyber Monday prices, it's clear to see which service is winning this sales season, and it is without a doubt Hulu. The streamer's bargain $0.99 a month offer is a record-low price for the service and to throw in a Starz subscription for the same low cost just makes it that much better.

Are there any Netflix Cyber Monday deals?

Netflix has been awfully quiet this Cyber Monday and Black Friday weekend, but that's nothing new. The best streaming service for genre-hoppers has abandoned many of its promotional offers and has since made clear that it won't take part in any cash-saving bundles.

With that in mind, I think it's say to assume that there won't be any Netflix Cyber Monday deals this year. But there is a way to get some savings. While these offers don't directly discount a Netflix subscription, they offer a great way to save you money still.

In the UK, you can find Netflix as part of four great Sky Cyber Monday deals when you purchase its streaming device, Sky Stream. These vary from whether you want just Sky TV and Netflix; Sky TV, Sky Sports and Netflix; or Sky TV, Sky Cinema and Netflix.

Meanwhile, in the US, you can find a Netflix subscription as part of a Verizon or T-Mobile broadband contract. These plans essentially throw in Netflix at no extra cost, and include other streaming services too, so make sure to have a browse around.