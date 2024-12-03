The winner of Cyber Monday is this Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for just $2.99 a month, and it's ending soon

I've spent hours tracking Cyber Monday deals, and I can confidently say that the Disney Plus and Hulu bundle for just $2.99 a month takes the crown. It's not only the best Cyber Monday deal from a streaming service but the best streaming deal I've seen all year, making it the clear winner of Cyber Monday.

Disney Plus and Hulu's ad-supported plans normally cost just under $11 a month for a bundle, so today's Cyber Monday deal saves you a whopping 72% on an annual plan.

Now, I know what you're thinking: there must be a catch. The only "catch" is that you'll have to watch commercials on both streaming services, but I think that's doable for $2.99 a month. Especially considering you're saving $200 compared to if you bought both services separately, which makes watching ads a bit more bearable.

Besides the price, the most important thing to know about this incredible Cyber Monday deal is that it ends today. I can guarantee you won't find a better offer this year and probably not a price this good until next year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events.

The best Cyber Monday streaming deal

Disney Plus and Hulu annual ad-supported plan: was $10.99 per month now $2.99 at Hulu and Disney Plus

The best Cyber Monday streaming deal is hands down, this Disney Plus and Hulu plan for just $2.99 a month. Disney Plus and Hulu's ad-supported plans normally cost just under $11 a month for a bundle, so today's deal represents a saving of more than 72% on an annual plan. Sadly, you'll have to watch commercials on both streaming services, but with a saving of over $200 on offer compared to if you bought both services separately, we suspect you'll think it's a price worth paying.

More Cyber Monday streaming deals

Hulu ad-supported annual plan: was $9.99 per month now $0.99 at Hulu

Hulu's ad-supported price is normally just under $10 a month, but as part of its Cyber Monday offer, you can pick it up for a steal at $0.99 a month. If you don't mind the commercials, that's a saving of over $100 for a year's worth of Hulu, which gives you access to all the great shows of the past and all the great stuff to come in 2025.

Max 'Standard' with ads plan: was $59.94 for six-months now $17.94 at Max

It's finally back: the best Max Cyber Monday streaming deal we saw last year has returned, letting you subscribe to its 'Standard' with ads plan for just $2.99 a month for the first six months. The deal is available to both new and returning customers and represents a 70% saving on the best streaming service for originals. The Penguin, House of the Dragon, and The White Lotus are just some of the best Max shows you can access with this great saving while it lasts until December 2.

Paramount Plus with Showtime: was $25.98 for two-months now $5.98 at Paramount Plus

This deal might seem short-lived, but you can pack a lot into that time. As well as a feast of NFL and elite European soccer, you'll get access to Paramount Plus and Showtime's fearsome back catalog. For Showtime, that's all-timers like Billions and Dexter, and from Paramount, it's Frasier, Evil, Yellowjackets, and a feast of Star Trek offerings. To take advantage of the deal that saves you 76%, you just need to enter the code 'BLACKFRIDAY' when you're signing up to get it for just $2.99 a month.

Peacock 'Premium' plan: was $79.99 for 12-months now $19.99 at Peacock

This is what streaming deals are about: getting a new discounted subscription that will last you until next year's sales, and this Peacock Cyber Monday offer does exactly that. The 75% saving is also available for a monthly subscription, but with more than 80,000 hours of content available, you'll definitely need more time to get through its big catalog, and this way, you'll also have an account for upcoming live sporting events. Use the code 'REALDEAL' at the checkout before the deal ends on December 2.

Starz Hulu-add on: was $10.99 a month now $0.99 per month at Hulu

Hulu's ad-supported price is normally just under $10 a month, but as part of its Cyber Monday offer, you can pick it up for a steal at $0.99 a month. Then, you can add 12 months' worth of Starz onto that for an additional $0.99 per month. Two premium streamers for $1.98 per month? We consider that quite the bargain.

Shop more Cyber Monday sales