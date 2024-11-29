Black Friday Football is back on Prime Video – here's what you need to know

Amazon is adding some extra spice to Kansas City Chiefs' clash with Las Vegas Raiders

If you thought that the race was run and all the bargains Black Friday has to offer had been revealed, you were wrong. Although we've been scouring the internet for the best Black Friday streaming deals we could find, the fun is not over. Amazon has other ideas.

Tonight (November 29) at 1.30pm EST, Prime Video plays host to Black Friday Football, which is a streaming event that will show the clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, normally every Kansas City Chiefs game is a mixture of the game itself and eagle-eyed viewers looking to see if they can spot Taylor Swift among the spectators, but for tonight's game, viewers will need to be particularly clued in.

Prime Video's coverage of the game will drop exclusive Amazon Black Friday deals for viewers for a mix of products, including tech. To access these deals, customers can access the deals via QR codes. All the deals will be dropping throughout the game, but they will be hosted in Prime Video's Black Friday hub.

In the meantime, you can shop custom NFL apparel on Amazon. The merchandise is designed by the wives and girlfriends of NFL players like Brittany Mahomes, Olivia Culpo and Rachel Crosby, but will only be available until December 2.

