Black Friday Peacock TV and Hulu deals are the best I've seen, but here's the one I'm recommending to friends

The Black Friday streaming deals are coming thick and fast. Never before has there been so much choice in the streaming market, and to top it off the discounts for Paramount Plus, Max, Prime Video, DAZN, Disney Plus and more have been ridiculously good But, in this writer's opinion, the pick of the offers so far have come from Hulu and Peacock.

First up, Hulu's best Black Friday deal is superb. You can pick up Hulu's ad-supported plan for $0.99 a month for the next 12 months. This deal is valid if you're new to Hulu, or if you've been a subscriber and you cancelled more than a month ago (basically you can't cancel your existing subscription right now and take this offer).

Hulu ad-supported annual plan: was $9.99 per month now $0.99 at Hulu

Hulu's ad-supported price is normally just under $10 a month, but as part of its Black Friday offer, you can pick it up for a fraction of that price at $0.99 a month. If you can stomach the commercials, that's a saving of over $100 for a year's worth of Hulu. This deal gives you immediate access to some of the best shows of the last decade, like Devs, The Bear, Only Murders In The Building, The Handmaid's Tale, Shogun and countless more. If this sounds good, then move fast, because this deal is only valid until 3am Eastern Time on Tuesday (December 3).

That deal might sound incredible, certainly in terms of the money you'll be saving, but there's another great offer from Peacock that's giving readers a tough decision to make.

Right now, a year-long commitment to Peacock TV is available as part of its Black Friday offer for only $19.99. That works out to just $1.66 a month for a whole year, and, if you don't want to be locked in and pay the $19.99 upfront, you can choose a monthly subscription for only $1.99 per month.

Peacock 'Premium' plan: was $79.99 for 12-months now $19.99 at Peacock

Normally, Peacock's Premium tier, comes in at $7.99 a month, or $79.99 if you're prepared to pay upfront. But for this Black Friday deal you only have to pay a fraction of that. You can sign up now and only pay $19.99 for the whole year. That works out at $1.66 a month and saves you $60 on the upfront fee. However, if you want a bit more flexibility, you can choose a monthly deal which is only $1.99, so still a saving of six dollars a month. All you need to do is input the code 'REALDEAL' for the annual offer or 'REALDEALMONTHLY' for the monthly saving. Don't wait though, this offer is only running until December 2.

Which is the better Black Friday streaming deal?

Given the cost of both packages, which works out at a paltry $2.65 a month if you spread the cost over a year, there's really no reason why you can't opt for both. But, if we must make a choice, let's answer two important questions.

Which streamer has the stronger catalog? Hulu is strong here. The best Hulu shows are the likes of The Bear, Shogun, Normal People and Dopesick. Peacock's drama offering, which though it does have Roman spectacular, Those About To Die, isn't as strong. However, in comedy terms, it's Peacock all the way, with the likes of Parks and Recreations, 30 Rock, and The Office, all sitting there demanding endless re-watches.

Which service has got the most exciting 2025 line-up? Hulu's prize offering is Alien: Earth, the new prequel series which takes Ridley Scott's iconic original onto the small screen. There's also a flashy new legal drama from Ryan Murphy and a new Glen Powell-led comedy named Chad Powers. There are plenty of returning shows to look forward to as well. There's season four of The Bear, season five of Only Murders in The Building, more Futurama, more Solar Opposites and the long-awaited final season of The Handmaid's Tale. For Peacock, it's once again in comedy that it really excels in 2025. There will be more Poker Face, more Twisted Metal and more Ted, the sweary bear's small screen spin-off, all coming next year.

Hulu or Peacock: Which is the better Black Friday streaming deal?

If you can swing it, get both. If it only has to be one, get Hulu. Both platforms will make you watch commercials to get these low, low prices, so there's no difference there. Hulu's catalog is that much stronger, its 2025 line-up is more exciting and the price is marginally lower.

