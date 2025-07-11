Wimbledon 2025 men's semifinals LIVE: watch FREE from anywhere, Fritz vs Alcaraz, Sinner vs Djokovic
Want to watch the men's semifinals at Wimbledon 2025? Here is how to watch Djokovic, Alcaraz and co. in the US, UK, Canada and Australia.
The men's Wimbledon semi-finals are here. Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz are the four stars who have reached this all-important stage.
Kicking us off we have Fritz vs Alcaraz on Center Court at 1:30pm BST / 8:30am ET ahead of the blockbuster clash between Sinner and Djokovic.
US tennis fans can watch Wimbledon live with coverage on SlingTV, while British residents will be able to stream it free on BBC iPlayer.
Stick with us as we bring you live updates from SW19.
Get 50% off your first month of Sling TV
Sling TV gives you live TV at an affordable price. The Sling Orange package includes more than 30 live channels including the all-important ESPN, ESPN2 for Wimbledon. New users get a big discount on their month, making it's a great choice for savvy sports fans.
Watch Wimbledon men's semifinals from abroad
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price from $3.39 per month. There's also an all-important a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
🔥 Wimbledon heatwave
Hot weather and the UK aren't two things that tend to go hand in hand, but today is another sweltering day at SW19.
Temperatures are predicted to get up to 32°C and it is something that the players and fans alike will have to contend with.
Missed any of the action from yesterday? Watch highlights of Sabalenka vs Anisimova below
How can I watch Wimbledon across the globe?
With two semifinals today and both the Championship matches on Saturday and Sunday, you're going to need to know how to watch the action. We've got you covered:
🇬🇧 In Britain BBC iPlayer is the place to go for a FREE Wimbledon stream
🇺🇸 In the U.S., ESPN has Wimbledon rights and you can watch via SlingTV
🇦🇺 Australians are also in luck as they can watch FREE on 9Now
🇨🇦 TSN Plus is the home of Wimbledon in Canada
And, remember if you're outside the UK or Australia but looking to access your usual Wimbledon stream. Head to NordVPN and unblock the semifinals.
Day 12 at Wimbledon - Men's semifinals
Welcome to our live blog of Day 12 at Wimbledon. Today features two bolckbuster semifinals, as Taylor Fritz (5) faces Carlos Alcaraz (2), and Jannik Sinner (1) takes on Novak Djokovic (6).
Djokovic is chasing a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title, but hasn't reached a major final since Wimbledon 2024.
Before we see his appearance on Centre Court, all eyes will be on Fritz and Alcaraz. The 22-year-old Spaniard is riding a 23-match winning streak and looking to complete a Wimbledon hat-trick after titles in 2023 and 2024.
US residents can stream the action on ESPN via Sling from 8:30am ET.