Black Friday Hulu deals 2022: current deals and what to expect

If you've been waiting to catch up on a year's worth of excellent Hulu entertainment, we're anticipating the best value Hulu plans and prices are just around the corner now the countdown to Black Friday 2022 is officially on. Never one to shy away from the festivities, we're expecting the return of the ridiculously affordable 99c Black Friday Hulu deal or an equally tantalizing offer.

With Black Friday falling on November 25, we're expecting Hulu to drop an exceptional deal in the days leading up to the event. It's certainly worth holding your horses on signing up, then. If you just can't wait we've also got current offers including free trials and the Disney Plus bundle listed below.

Catch up and watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 from start to finish, or binge House of the Dragon and make the most of the only existing way to trial HBO Max by selecting it as a add-on to your Hulu subscription. Find all the current deals available right now, or bookmark this page to keep updated on this year's Black Friday Hulu deals.

(opens in new tab) Hulu: 30-day free trial on Hulu Ad-Supported and No-Ads plans (opens in new tab)

Delve into Hulu's exceptional library of entertainment and snatch up a Hulu free trial (opens in new tab) on its on-demand plan. With two tiers on offer, the cheapest starts at $7.99 a month if you don't mind a commercial or two. Alternatively, pay $14.99 and go ad free. Whichever you choose, you'll have a whole month to try it without paying a cent.

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus: Get Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu for only $13.99 a month (opens in new tab)

The Disney Bundle gives you three streaming services at a discounted rate. It's Disney Plus, ESPN+ and Hulu all for $13.99 per month, saving a total of $12 on subscribing separately. A subscription to Disney Plus on its own is $7.99 per month. Try adding all the movies, TV shows, live sports and Hulu Originals for a few dollars more. There are no long contracts. You can cancel at any time.

(opens in new tab) HBO Max: get a 7-day free trial as a Hulu Add-On (opens in new tab)

Unfortunately there hasn't been a HBO Max free trial (opens in new tab) since December 2020. However, there is one way you can still get week-long trial period. And that's by selecting it as an Add-On to your Hulu subscription. Sign up to Hulu, head to Account and Manage Add-Ons to get it.

Last year's Black Friday Hulu deals

Want to know what to expect from this years Black Friday Hulu deals? Here are all the details on what we saw last year.

(opens in new tab) Hulu (with ads): 12 months for $0.99 per month

Save $72 - For cord-cutters, this Hulu Black Friday deal is a must-buy, offering 12 months of the service for just a dollar per month. This is the version with ads (boo!), but you'll still be able to watch next-day showings of your favorite NBC, ABC and Fox shows, along with a great selection of movies and anime.

Black Friday Hulu deals FAQ

When is Black Friday? With US Thanksgiving traditionally taking place on the fourth Thursday in November every year, Black Friday follows the day after. That means in 2022 Black Friday will arrive officially on November 25. However, retailers and the like are known to launch early with their offers, and we expect to hear about Hulu's Black Friday promotions the week of the event.