Just got a Hulu student discount? Here are 3 shows with 100% on Rotten tomatoes to watch first

Hulu is one of our favorite streaming services out there simply because it's a platform for everyone, especially students – who can get a Hulu student discount for just $1.99 per month. If you've already bagged yourself this unmissable offer on one of the best streaming services, then I'm here to tell you the three shows you should start with that each have 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

As a student, you'll likely be spending most of your time with your head stuck in a book or in the library until the early hours, and this is me telling you that it's okay (and important) to take a break. The best thing about these best Hulu shows is that they consist of shorter episodes and have no more than two seasons. That way, these series won't take up too much of your time and can be easily squeezed in during a 20-minute study break.

Now that you're a proud Hulu subscriber, TV shows are the tip of the iceberg of what the platform has to offer. As well as shows, there's a plethora of new movies coming to Hulu in November 2024, which are also great for distracting you from the stress of student life. Make sure to check out best Hulu movies guide to see, which new additions make the cut.

Hulu (With Ads): was $7.99 per month now $1.99 per month at Hulu Since Hulu (and other Disney streaming services) has recently gone through a price hike, it's hard to turn down this offer if you're a student. This 75% discount will take your monthly subscription fee down to just $1.99 a month when you enter your college details at https://www.hulu.com/student . The offer is also valid for as long as you're a student and you can cancel at any time.

Extraordinary

Extraordinary | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 100%

Age rating: TV-MA

Length: ~33 minute episodes

Creator: Emma Moran

Moran's superhero comedy is an easy-going watch with only two seasons so far, the most recent one having dropped only this year. It's a great choice for a show if you're a fan of silly comedy shows that still pack a strong storyline.

Set in a world where everyone develops a unique superpower of their own at 18, Jen (Máiréad Tyers) is a young woman who has yet to discover what her superpower is. Six years after turning 18 and it's still a mystery, so to get the bottom of why her power hasn't presented itself yet, she signs up as a client for the Power Clinic. When she quickly learns that the clinic isn't helping her, she has to navigate a power-free life while dealing with her own adult problems on the side.

Death Note

Death Note | OFFICIAL TRAILER - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 100%

Age rating: TV-14

Length: ~23 minute episodes

Creator: Tsugumi Ohba

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The 37-episode series is another bingeable watch for students and a staple for anime fans everywhere. Based on the successful manga novels written by Ohba and illustrated by Takeshi Obabta, the series follows main protagonist Light Yagami, an intelligent high school student who comes across a mysterious book called 'Death Note', which gives its reader the power to kill anyone who's name is written in its pages. Yagami uses this new-found power to eliminate criminals and immoral individuals to establish a crime-free and safe society.

Chewing Gum

Chewing Gum | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 100%

Age rating: TV-MA

Length: ~25 minute episodes

Creator: Michaela Coel

Before Coel put out her Emmy award-winning limited series I May Destroy You, which is also one of our best Max shows, she made viewers laugh out loud with her down-to-earth sitcom Chewing Gum in 2015 playing the Beyoncé-obsessed and devote religious girl Tracey Gordon. Over the shows two series, we see Tracey develop an understanding about the the world around her as she tackles life's everyday obstacles, experiencing the drama of her neighborhood, family life, and personal relationship.