Reminder: Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus are about to see a scary price hike in October

Disney's impending price hike that is set to impact its ad-free and with-ads tiers on Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus is happening soon. Now that October is around the corner, customers will have to make the decision to either pay more to continue streaming or cancel their subscription.

Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu are all expected to get more expensive on October 17, 2024, which means that you if you want to continue being signed up to one of the best streaming services you'll have to pay extra to stay subscribed.

What should we expect from October's price hike?

As mentioned above, it will come into effect from October 17 and effects Disney Plus, ESPN and Hulu, so it's worth checking to see how your subscription will be effected – otherwise, you'll no longer have access to the best Disney Plus movies and best Disney Plus shows or the best Hulu movies and best Hulu shows.

In a recent update to subscribers (see Reddit post above), Disney said: "Your payment method on file will be charged unless you cancel before your next billing cycle on or after October 17, 2024." So you'll want to make adjustments before that cut off point to avoid the hike.

Here's the list of how each tier will be affected in mid-October again:

Disney Plus Basic (with ads) moves from $7.99 to $9.99 a month

moves from $7.99 to $9.99 a month Disney Plus Premium (without ads) moves from $13.99 to $15.99 a month

moves from $13.99 to $15.99 a month Hulu with ads moves from $7.99 to $9.99 a month

from $7.99 to $9.99 a month Hulu without ads moves from $17.99 to $18.99 a month

moves from $17.99 to $18.99 a month ESPN Plus moves from $10 to $11.99 a month

If this price hike is the final straw and you want to make the most of your last weeks, we recommend looking at everything new on Hulu in October and everything leaving Hulu in October, so you can make the most of your subscription.

