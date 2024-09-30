Reminder: Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus are about to see a scary price hike in October
Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus are about to see a price rise on October 17.
Disney's impending price hike that is set to impact its ad-free and with-ads tiers on Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus is happening soon. Now that October is around the corner, customers will have to make the decision to either pay more to continue streaming or cancel their subscription.
Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu are all expected to get more expensive on October 17, 2024, which means that you if you want to continue being signed up to one of the best streaming services you'll have to pay extra to stay subscribed.
What should we expect from October's price hike?
It's happening again. I'm so tired......... from r/Anticonsumption
As mentioned above, it will come into effect from October 17 and effects Disney Plus, ESPN and Hulu, so it's worth checking to see how your subscription will be effected – otherwise, you'll no longer have access to the best Disney Plus movies and best Disney Plus shows or the best Hulu movies and best Hulu shows.
In a recent update to subscribers (see Reddit post above), Disney said: "Your payment method on file will be charged unless you cancel before your next billing cycle on or after October 17, 2024." So you'll want to make adjustments before that cut off point to avoid the hike.
Here's the list of how each tier will be affected in mid-October again:
- Disney Plus Basic (with ads) moves from $7.99 to $9.99 a month
- Disney Plus Premium (without ads) moves from $13.99 to $15.99 a month
- Hulu with ads moves from $7.99 to $9.99 a month
- Hulu without ads moves from $17.99 to $18.99 a month
- ESPN Plus moves from $10 to $11.99 a month
If this price hike is the final straw and you want to make the most of your last weeks, we recommend looking at everything new on Hulu in October and everything leaving Hulu in October, so you can make the most of your subscription.
You might also like
- Disney Plus’ password-sharing fees are official – here’s how much it costs compared to Netflix
- Marvel Phase 5: new MCU movies and Disney Plus shows plus known release dates
- Best free streaming service 2024: Tubi, Pluto TV, The Roku Channel and more
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.