The fall months are finally settling in and, in my opinion, this is the best time for you to be taking advantage of the best streaming services, especially Hulu. Trust me: When I say that you're spoilt for choice in October 2024, I really mean it.

As we edge further into the spooky season, it's pretty much a given that horrors and thrillers are the genres leading the pack for Hulu in October, so it's refreshing to see a few dramas and family favorites weaved throughout giving this month's list a lot of variety. It's also set to be an exciting month if you're really into your TV shows, with Emmy Award winning Abbott Elementary returning for a fourth season.

It's always great to see a busy streaming schedule, particularly at this time of year when you're likely to spend more time indoors and want plenty of entertainment options. But that means when it comes to updating our best Hulu movies and best Hulu shows lists, we we certainly have our work cut out for us.

Everything new on Hulu in October 2024

Arriving on October 1

The Amazing Race seasons 31, 33 and 34 (TV show)

America's Next Top Model seasons 11-15 (TV show)

CSI: Miami seasons 6-10 (TV show)

Survivor seasons 14-19 (TV show)

Undercover Boss season 8 (TV show)

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (movie)

All My Puny Sorrows (movie)

An American Citizen (movie)

Annabelle Comes Home (movie)

Barbarian (movie)

Beyond JFK: The Question Of Conspiracy (movie)

Birdman (or The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance) (movie)

Blood In (movie)

Bogus (movie)

Cadillac Records (movie)

Celeste and Jesse Forever (movie)

Chasing Papi (movie)

Coco (En Espanol) (movie)

The Dancer Upstairs (movie)

Dashcam (movie)

Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes (movie)

Don't Say A Word (movie)

Edward Scissorhands (movie)

El Crimen Del Cacaro Gumaro (movie)

The Empty Man (movie)

Evita (movie)

The Fly (movie)

From Hell (movie)

The Happening (movie)

The Hills Have Eyes (movie)

The Hills Have Eyes 2 (movie)

The Hitmans Bodyguard (movie)

The Hitmans Wifes Bodyguard (movie)

I Wanna Dance With Somebody (movie)

It's a Wonderful Knife (movie)

Joy Ride (movie)

Just Wright (movie)

La Cara Oculta (movie)

La Misma Luna (Aka: Under The Same Moon) (movie)

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (movie)

The Lego Ninjago Movie (movie)

Long Shot (movie)

Ma (movie)

Miami Rhapsody (movie)

Miss Bala (movie)

Monsters vs. Aliens (movie)

Mrs. Doubtfire (movie)

The New Age (movie)

Nightmare Alley (movie)

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (movie)

Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (movie)

Planet of the Apes (movie)

The Princess Bride (movie)

The Purge (movie)

The Purge: Election Year (movie)

Q&A (movie)

Ready or Not (movie)

The Return of Tanya Tucker (movie)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (movie)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (movie)

Sideways (movie)

Signs (movie)

Silkwood (movie)

The Sixth Sense (movie)

Stripper (movie)

Sunchaser (movie)

Swimfan (movie)

That Night (movie)

The Curse of La Llorona (movie)

The Warrior's Way (movie)

Todo Cambia (movie)

Turtle Beach (movie)

Unbreakable (movie)

Underwater (movie)

We Bought a Zoo (movie)

X-Men: The Last Stand (movie)



Arriving on October 2

Last Days of the Space Age season 1 (TV show)

#TextMeWhenYouGetHome season 1 (TV show)

101 Fast Foods That Changed The World season 1 (TV show)

After the First 48 season 9 (TV show)

Ax Men seasons 2-3 (TV show)

Campus Nightmares season 1 (TV show)

Designing Blind season 1 (TV show)

Double Divas seasons 1-2 (TV show)

The Eleven season 1 (TV show)

Evil Up Close season 1 (TV show)

Flippin' Sisters! season 1 (TV show)

The Haunting Of. . . seasons 4 and 5 (TV show)

THE HAUNTING OF...SPECIALS season 1 (TV show)

House vs. House season 1 (TV show)

Jacked: Auto Theft Task Force season 1 (TV show)

Lost U-Boats of WWI season 1 (TV show)

My Ghost Story: Caught on Camera seasons 1 and 2 (TV show)

My Ghost Story: Hauntings Revealed season 1 (TV show)

My Life As A Gangster Girl season 1 (TV show)

Pawnography season 1 (TV show)

Scraps: Parts Uneaten season 1 (TV show)

Secrets of Polygamy season 1 (TV show)

Stalked by a Ghost season 1 (TV show)

Supernatural Sisters season 1 (TV show)

The Real Wolfman season 1 (TV show)

The UnXplained season 6 (TV show)

Tiny House Nation: Family Edition season 1 (TV show)

Tiny House Nation: Unpacked season 1 (TV show)

UFO Files seasons 1-2 (TV show)

Undercover: Caught on Tape season 1 (TV show)

Abracadaver



Arriving on October 3

Hold Your Breath (movie)

Witches: Truth Behind the Trials (TV show)

Dan Da Dan (TV show)

Killer Cases season 5 (TV show)



Arriving on October 4

Blood for Dust (movie)



Arriving on October 5

American Justice season 15 -16 (TV show)

American Murder House season 1 (TV show)

American Restoration seasons 2-3 (TV show)

The Bermuda Triangle: Into Cursed Waters season 2 (TV show)

Billy the Exterminator seasons 2-3 (TV show)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War season 3 (TV show)

Cajun Pawn Stars season 1 (TV show)

Casey Anthony's Parents Speak season 1 (TV show)

Demon Lord, Retry! R (TV show)

Escaping Evil: My Life in a Cult season 1 (TV show)

First Blood season 1 (TV show)

Get Swank'd season 1 (TV show)

Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America season 1 (TV show)

Manhunters: Fugitive Task Force seasons 1-2 (TV show)

Swamp Mysteries season 2 (TV show)

Wahlburgers seasons 8 and 9 (TV show)



Arriving on October 7

Solar Opposites: Halloween Special (TV show)



Arriving on October 8

What Would You Do? season 17 (TV show)

Black Out: season 1B (TV show)

Coroner complete series (TV show)



Arriving on October 9

La Máquina complete series (TV show)

Scamanda (TV show)

Accused season 2 (TV show)



Arriving on October 10

Abbott Elementary season 4 (TV show)

Expedition Amazon (TV show)

American Hoggers seasons 1-2 (TV show)

American Pickers seasons 22-23 (TV show)

Ancient MonsterQuest season 1 (TV show)

Appalachian Outlaws seasons 1-2 (TV show)

Deadly Secrets: The Lost Children of Dozier season 1 (TV show)

The Family That Slays Together season 1 (TV show)

Flipping Vegas season 2 (TV show)

Griselda: The Godmother season 1 (TV show)

Growing Up Gotti seasons 1-2 (TV show)

Haunted Encounters: Face to Face season 1 (TV show)

I Love You...But I Lied season 3 (TV show)

I Love You...But I Lied: After Dark season 1 (TV show)

I Solved a Murder season 1 (TV show)

I Survived . . . seasons 6-9 (TV show)

I'll Haunt You When I'm Dead season 1 (TV show)

Long Island Serial Killer season 1 (TV show)

Mobsters seasons 3-5 (TV show)

MonsterQuest: Chasing Bigfoot season 1 (TV show)

MonsterQuest: Serpentine Creatures season 1 (TV show)

Ms. Murder season 1 (TV show)

Murder at the Country Club season 1 (TV show)

Swamp People season 15 (TV show)

Triple Digit Flip seasons 1-2 (TV show)

The Grab (movie)



Arriving on October 11

Mr. Crocket (movie)

Dragon Ball DAIMA (TV show)

Aliens In The Attic (movie)

Fright Night (movie)

Sting (movie)



Arriving on October 12

Celebrity Close Calls season 1 (TV show)

Celebrity Ghost Stories (Classics) season 3-4 (TV show)

Celebrity House Hunting season 1 (TV show)

The First 48 seasons 4, 18-19, 21 and 24 (TV show)

Interrogation Raw season 2 (TV show)

My Haunted House season 3 (TV show)

My Haunted Vacation season 1 (TV show)

Psychic Kids: Children of the Paranormal seasons 1-3 (TV show)

Taking the Stand seasons 2-3 (TV show)

The Definitive Guide to the Mob season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on October 13

Tracker season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on October 14

Pancho Villa: El Centauro del Norte season 1 (TV show)

Family Guy: Halloween Special (TV show)

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest season 3 (TV show)



Arriving on October 15

FX's American Horror Stories: Huluween Event (TV show)

The Three Musketeers – Part I: D'Artagnan (movie)

The Three Musketeers – Part II: Milady (movie)



Arriving on October 16

Nemesis season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on October 17th

Dark Side of the Ring season 5 (TV show)

Reginald the Vampire season 2 (TV show)

Butterfly Tale (movie)



Arriving on October 18

Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara (documentary)

Rivals season 1 (TV show)

The Devil's Climb (movie)

Mayhem! (movie)



Arriving on October 19

The Lego Batman Movie (movie)

Late Night with the Devil (movie)



Arriving on October 21

Carved (movie)

Beyblade X season 1A (TV show)



Arriving on October 22

What We Do in the Shadows season 6 (TV show)



Arriving on October 24

Parking Wars seasons 1-2 (TV show)

The Speedway Murders (movie)



Arriving on October 25

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band (movie)

The Beast Within (movie)



Arriving on October 29

Bachelor Pad season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on October 31

60 Seconds to Sell season 1 (TV show)

The Best And Worst U.S. Presidents season 1 (TV show)

Born in the Wild season 1 (TV show)

Duck Dynasty seasons 6 and 7 (TV show)

LIVING IN SECRET season 1 (TV show)

Miracles Decoded season 1 (TV show)

MysteryQuest (2022) season 1 (TV show)

Pawn Stars season 19 (TV show)

Transition of Power: Presidential Legacy season 1 (TV show)

Washington The Warrior season 1 (TV show)