Hulu’s upcoming horror series Grotesquerie looks like a quintessential Ryan Murphy production, blending horror, true crime, and… Travis Kelce?

From the creator behind Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which was once one of the best Netflix series, Ryan Murphy is returning to another one of our best streaming services with his upcoming limited series Grotesquerie. The recent teaser trailer for the new Hulu show (see below) packs everything you can expect from a Ryan Murphy production, including a true crime backdrop, a token nun character, and Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Grotesquerie | Teaser - Dare to Look | FX - YouTube Watch On

Following the release of the show’s official trailer (see below), which is introduced by Kelce himself, Hulu and FX have been dropping teaser trailers in the lead up to its release on September 25. Going off what we’ve seen so far in its teasers, Grotesquerie will have a crime-centric storyline with elements of gory cults and rituals across the 10-episode first season carried by a cast of new additions to the Murphy family of actors, as well as those who have worked with him on previous projects.

As well as newcomer Travis Kelce, Grotesquerie brings Academy Award nominee Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread and Netflix’s The Crown) into Murphy’s circle. Tony Award nominee Micaela Diamond will also be swapping the stage for the screen in her Ryan Murphy production debut as Sister Megan, performing alongside Nicholas Chavez who’ll be starring as Lyle Menendez in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, the second series in Murphy’s Netflix show.

Grotesquerie | Teaser - No Future | FX - YouTube Watch On

If you’re familiar with the works of Murphy, you’ll know that his productions often feature recurring actors, and in the case of Grotesquerie, Niecy Nash will be returning following appearances in shows such as Scream Queens and Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Grotesquerie will undoubtedly be one of the most talked about shows this spooky season, however its many trailers suggest that we won’t see anything that we haven’t already from Murphy.

What does Ryan Murphy have in store for us this time?

Grotesquerie | Teaser - The Ecstatic | FX - YouTube Watch On

“Something hellish is here”, Nash says to set the tone of Grotesquerie’s main trailer. Following a series of crimes that shake up a small community, Detective Lois Tryon (Nash) senses that there’s a personal element attached to the crimes, convincing herself that she’s being targeted. While she comes face-to-face with the murder case, she must learn to juggle a complicated relationship with her daughter Merritt (Raven Goodwin), and cope with the struggles of absent husband in long-term hospital care.

Having nowhere to turn, she meets Sister Megan (Diamond), a nun and journalist with a history of witnessing the worst kinds of evil. The two women band together to gather clues with hopes of getting to the bottom of the cases, but it proves to be difficult when their questions become more puzzled and evil forces grow stronger.

You can watch the full trailer for Ryan Murphy's drama series Grotesquerie below.

Grotesquerie | Official Trailer | Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, Lesley Manville, Travis Kelce - YouTube Watch On