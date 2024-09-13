7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (September 13)

We have officially entered fall/autumn in the northern hemisphere – so, unless you're about enjoy some pleasant spring sunshine below the equator, we imagine you're preparing to spend plenty of nights indoors as cooler weather takes hold.

You won't spend such occasions twiddling your thumbs, however, because the world's best streaming services plan to bring you plenty of movie and TV-based content to consume. There's lots to enjoy this weekend, too – so much so that we had a hard time deciding what seven new movies and TV series to include in this edition's round-up. We think we've done a good job of catering to all kinds of viewers, though, so read on to see what's worth watching right now.

Emily in Paris season 4 part 2 (Netflix)

Emily in Paris: Season 4 Part 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Emily in Paris returned to Netflix in August with the first part of its long-awaited fourth season, and it saw American marketing executive Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) trying to balance her complicated personal and professional life at a marketing agency in Paris. Now, she's saying 'au revoir!' to the City of Love to swap the titular city for Rome in Emily in Paris season 4 part 2.

While it's not one of the best Netflix shows, I'm looking forward to seeing more amusing yet cheesy lost-in-translation moments for Emily in a different setting, as well as more drama when another new love interest comes on the scene in the form of an Italian heartthrob – watch out, Gabriel!

Grace Morris, entertainment writer

Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy (Disney Plus)

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy | Punch It | Available September 13 on Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

It's been nearly 25 years – yes, I was as shocked as you are when I found that out – since the first Lego Star Wars set was released. It's fitting, then, that the Danish toy manufacturer and Lucasfilm's legendary sci-fi franchise have teamed up again to deliver another family-friendly, Lego-based adventure to enjoy in that famous galaxy far, far away.

A *ahem* 'four piece' miniseries, Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy stars Sig Greebling (voiced by Stranger Things' Gatan Matarazzo), an unassuming nerf-herder who uncovers a powerful artefact when he stumbles upon a Jedi Temple. Long story short: activating this object completely alters the Star Wars timeline as we know it. Cue Sig embarking on a galaxy-spanning adventure where the good guys are bad, the bad guys are good, and the galaxy needs to be reassembled from the ground up.

I'm still forlornly looking out of my window for Andor season 2 to be released on Disney Plus, but Rebuild the Galaxy – coupled with forthcoming live-action show Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – should have enough to tide me over until one of the best Disney Plus shows returns sometime in 2025.

Tom Power, senior entertainment reporter

Civil War (Max)

Civil War | Official Final Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Strap in, because this is a Max road trip like no other. I've been wanting to re-watch Civil War ever since I first saw it in the cinemas and, while those in the UK and Australia can rent or buy it, the US is finally able to stream it on Max. Out of everything that's new this week, Alex Garland's (one of my all-time favorite directors) Civil War is our big blockbuster pick that'll have your heart pumping and your head racing.

From the moment we meet renowned war photographer Lee (Kirsten Dunst), you know you'll want to see her story out until the end. Indeed, in one of September's many new Max movies, she begrudgingly agrees to take a budding journalist photographer on a road trip to DC to try to capture a group of rebels planning to storm the White House (yes, this does hit close to home).

It's a story of succession and an unbiased view of the polarising political landscape in America that opens and closes with a bang, but its best part is the photography. The black and white stills shot on the best camera for pros, the Sony a7RV, are phenomenal and haunting me. The DJI Ronin 4D was also used to give it an incredibly raw look and feel that's testament to the cinematography skills of the extremely talented Rob Hardy. You can absolutely count on us adding Civil War to our best Max movies list.

Amelia Schwanke, senior entertainment editor

The Circle season 7 (Netflix)

The Circle: Season 7 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

I love Catfish and messy competition shows, so The Circle season 7 is a welcome new arrival. There's something fun about watching people lie to each other and try to cheat their way to money, which is possibly why The Traitors has also been an international success. And, in the digital age, it's just as interesting watching people create a social media profile from scratch, choosing whether to be yourself or someone else entirely.

Unlike other popular shows like Big Brother, contestants live in the same apartment complex but never meet, communicating exclusively via profiles instead. They're able to rate each other and send messages, but there can only be one winner in this strangely addicting popularity contest.

Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

The Grand Tour: One for the Road (Prime Video)

The Grand Tour: One For The Road | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

All good things must come to an end and, honestly, after 22 years of working together, seeing Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond embark on one final roadtrip feels bittersweet. I remember watching the trio on Top Gear back in the day and, despite jumping ship to Prime Video years prior for a newly named but similar styled car-based series, nothing’s changed. They’re still pranking each other, being hilariously British and, more importantly, filled with a passion for all things motoring. I’m not even an enthusiast, but I grew up in a house of petrolheads, so it was inevitable that I’d have a soft spot for a programme like this, even if it's not one of the best Prime Video shows.

In their final adventure, they drive their dream cars on a trip through Zimbabwe. You can expect some crazy challenges ahead and maybe even shed a tear, if the surprisingly heartfelt trailer is anything to go by.

Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

Uglies (Netflix)

Uglies | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Based on the novel of the same name by Scott Westerfeld, one of September's new Netflix movies Uglies is set in a futuristic dystopian society where perfection is everything. Joey King plays Tally, a teen awaiting mandatory cosmetic surgery who goes on a journey to find her missing friend.

Dystopian book-to-screen movie adaptations have proven to be a big hit over the years, with the likes of The Hunger Games, Divergent, and The Maze Runner all becoming a blockbuster success, so it's possible that Uglies could become one of the best Netflix movies. As a fan of sci-fi films, I have high hopes that it can follow the trailblazer's within the dystopian genre by shining a light on important issues all while captivating audiences.

Grace Morris, entertainment writer

The Old Man season 2 (Hulu/Disney Plus)

The Old Man | Season 2 Official Trailer | Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow | FX - YouTube Watch On

Don't mess with Dan Chase (Jeff Bridges). If there's one thing we all learnt from The Old Man season 1, it's not to underestimate "an old man in a profession where men usually die young" – yes, that's a quote from Kevin Lacz, a real-life Navy SEAL veteran who's platoon inspired the movie American Sniper, but it absolutely sums up one of the best Hulu shows.

The FX series, which airs on Hulu (US) and Disney Plus (internationally), is also an adaptation of Thomas Perry's novel book. It mostly stays true to its source material, too, which tells the story of a former army intelligence officer as he's forced out of his quiet retirement with his two dogs to keep his daughter safe from a hitman.

Now, it's back with a whole new season. Granted, there are some slow scenes of dialogue that stretch out the runtime in season 1 but The Old Man season 2 has the potential to improve on this – maybe you can teach an old dog new tricks?

Amelia Schwanke, senior entertainment editor

