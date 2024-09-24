Everything leaving Hulu in October 2024

Thankfully, none of our favorites are getting the chop

The character Damien Thorn in The Omen (1976)
The Omen will be removed from Hulu on October 31. (Image credit: Tubi / 20th Century Studios)

While it's great to see fresh titles inundate Hulu's catalog each month, it's inevitable for the streamer to remove a selection of movies and TV shows to make room for its new arrivals – and this is the case for all the best streaming services

When it comes to everything new on Hulu in October 2024, there's only a small handful of movies set to leave the platform this month, which is a relief for fans of the best Hulu shows but a bit of a kick in the teeth for movie buffs.

Luckily, there are only 24 movies that occupy the entire list of everything leaving Hulu in October 2024, and none of them are in our list of best Hulu movies, which is a bonus. 

Everything leaving Hulu in October 2024 

Leaving on October 4 

The Boogeyman (movie)

Leaving on October 5 

Cats (movie)

Leaving on October 6 

See For Me (movie)

Leaving on October 7 

Standing Up, Falling Down (movie)
Swift (movie)

Leaving on October 8

Monster Family (movie)
Ozzy (movie)

Leaving on October 10

Pil's Adventures (movie)

Leaving on October 14

The Boy Downstairs (movie)
Funny Thing About Love (movie)
My Friend Dahmer (movie)

Leaving on October 15

Capricorn One (movie)

Leaving on October 16

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (movie)

Leaving on October 17

Songbird (movie)

Leaving on October 19

Alone at Night (movie)

Leaving on October 26 

Along Came the Devil (movie)
Blood (movie)
Clean (movie)

Leaving on October 31 

Christmas on the Farm (movie)
Damien: Omen II (movie)
The Final Conflict (movie)
The Omen (movie)
Omen IV: The Awakening (movie)
Sea Fever (movie)

