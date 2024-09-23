How to watch 9-1-1 Lone Star season 5 online from anywhere, TV channel, start time, cast

Watch 9-1-1 Lone Star season 5 online

Watch 9-1-1 Lone Star season 5 for a belter of a final season for this TV show. Delayed by strikes and subject to the political machinations of the entertainment industry, the upshot is that this ambitious series has been cancelled and season 5 will be the last (although spin-offs are still a possibility). However, fans of the show will not feel short-changed with possibly the most ambitious storyline to date.

You can watch 9-1-1 Lone Star season 5 online from anywhere with a VPN.

To see 9-1-1 Lone Star on its way, FOX have leaked plenty of details about the final season so look away now if you don't want to know...

*SPOILERS*

A major train derailment threatens the lives of many passengers and also first responders but the situation moves to the next level with the discovery of a cloud of toxic fumes that could also kill many more in the locality. Meanwhile, the drama is also ramped up elsewhere.

Also, Owen (Rob Lowe) must choose between Marjan (Natascha Karam) and Paul (Brian Michael Smith) for promotion to lieutenant while the marriage of Carlos (Rafael L. Silva) and T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) is experiencing difficulties – not least due to Carlo's obsessive drive to solve his father's murder.

Catch it soon with our guide explaining how to watch 9-1-1 Lone Star season 5 online from anywhere.

How to watch 9-1-1 Lone Star season 5 in the US

9-1-1 Lone Star season 5 premieres on Monday, September 23 on FOX at 8 p.m. ET/PT . No cable? FOX is available on the Sling Blue plan in selected markets – get your first month of Sling half-price. The Sling Blue package also includes ABC, NBC (selected markets), FX, Fox and FS1. The price starts at $40 per month, but if you're new to the service you can get a discount on your first month.

If you'd rather go for an alternative cable-cutting service, then FuboTV is another good option. Fubo also carries FOX and offers a free 7-day trial. It's pricier, however, starting from $79.99 a month, but offers over 130 channels even on the basic plan. Plenty of entertainment.

Episodes will also be available to stream on Hulu a day after airing.

TV tips email: Never be stuck for anything to watch again

How to watch 9-1-1 Lone Star season 5 from overseas

If you're traveling away from home, you may be unable to watch 9-1-1 Lone Star season 5 like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home. And NordVPN is the no. 1-rated provider you can get right now.

Use a VPN to watch 9-1-1 Lone Star season 5 from anywhere:

How to watch 9-1-1 Lone Star season 5 in Canada

In Canada, 9-1-1 Lone Star season 5 will be on Disney Plus. Release date TBA. A Disney Plus subscription starts at CA$7.99 per month.

Away from the US? Want to watch the same streaming coverage you do when at home? You got it - just grab a great VPN deal and follow our instructions above to get started.

Can you watch 9-1-1 Lone Star season 5 in the UK?

In the U.K., 9-1-1 Lone Star season 5 will be on Disney Plus. Release date TBA.

The Standard Disney Plus plan costs £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year, and the Premium plan costs £10.99 a month or £109.90 a year

Away from home? Want to watch your usual streaming coverage from abroad? You got it – just grab a great VPN deal and follow our instructions above to get started.

Can you watch 9-1-1 Lone Star season 5 in Australia?

9-1-1 Lone Star season 5 will be on Disney Plus in Australia. Release date TBA.

Disney Plus prices have recently increased - go here for full details.

However, Americans currently traveling in Australia can use a VPN to watch the show from anywhere in the world. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.

9-1-1 Lone Star season 5 cast

Rob Lowe as firefighter captain Owen Strand

Gina Torres as paramedic captain Tommy Vega

Jim Parrack as Judd Ryder

Natacha Karam as Marjan Marwani

Brian Michael Smith as Paul Strickland

Ronen Rubinstein as T.K. Strand

Rafael L. Silva as Carlos Reyes

Julian Works as Mateo Chavez

Brianna Baker as Nancy Gillian

Jackson Pace as Wyatt Ryder

9-1-1 Lone Star season 5 episode list

S5 E1: Both Sides, Now - The 126 race into action when an armored truck and its guards are attacked by a group of masked men. Carlos, in his new job as a Texas Ranger is assigned to investigate the case. Owen attends group therapy with Tommy to deal with his brother Robert's death. Both Marjan and Paul each apply for the open lieutenant position, replacing Judd, who finds himself lost without his old job. Wyatt begins work at the call center and a major train derailment signals tragedy.

Remaining 11 episodes are all TBC.

9-1-1 Lone Star season 5 FAQs

How can I watch 9-1-1 Lone Star season 5? 9-1-1 Lone Star season 5 will be premiere in the U.S. on Monday, September 23 on FOX at 8 p.m. ET/PT and Hulu the following day. It will also be available internationally on Disney Plus with release dates to be announced. See above for full details.