Hurry! Seagate scores lowest Cyber Monday HDD deal with $16/TB internal storage bargain but it won't last

Seagate’s IronWolf Pro is the cheapest internal hard drive you can buy per capacity for Cyber Monday shipped by the retailers themselves*. At the time of writing, the offer ends in 20 hours.

At $16.50, the Seagate IronWolf Pro ST20000NT001 20TB ( $329.99 at Newegg ) is the ideal choice for NAS or for a backup project (JBOD or RAID), saving you a staggering $170.01 or 34%. It is its cheapest price since launch.

Seagate IronWolf Pro: was $500 now $329.99 at Newegg The IronWolf Pro 20TB HDD is a robust and capable workhorse and is the hard disk drive with the cheapest per TB cost on the market right now, great for storing all your data safely. Great if you're building a JBOD or a NAS RAID setup.

Also consider

Seagate Exos X20 20TB: was $699.99 now $349.99 at Newegg This is Seagate's top of the range hard disk drive, one that targets data centers. It has a higher performance than the IronWolf Pro and the same workload/warranty. Note that you need to use the promo code BFDDY2A284 to get this price.

WD Red Plus 10TB NAS HDD: was $279.99 now $169.99 at Newegg This is a 10TB hard drive that is meant to be used in what WD describes as small and medium NAS environments. It has a lower workload rate (180TB/year) and warranty (3-year only). Still a great offer if your budget doesn't stretch to the one below.

Seagate IronWolf 12TB: was $239.99 now $199.99 at Amazon A cheaper version of the above with a smaller capacity and some key differences (lower workload amongst others). This 12TB version still packs exceptional value for money and is ideal for those who don't need 70% extra capacity.

This 3.5-inch drive has 256MB cache and a 7200RPM rotational speed. That makes it perfect for local backup storage if cloud storage is simply too slow. It is geared towards the enterprise market and uses CMR technology (rather than the more controversial SMR one) as well as helium to deliver a cracking HDD.

Seagate says that it is designed for 24x7 usage and offers a 550TB/year workload rating with a five year warranty and a complimentary 3-year rescue data recovery service. I’d have preferred to have an additional two years to match the warranty.

The IronWolf Pro is optimized for NAS setup through its firmware and software setup; our review highlighted one key feature: the inclusion of RV sensors that help improve performance by adjusting thermal variables on the fly, helping it hit 287/279MBps in sustained read/write, almost on par with first generation SSDs.

* Note that I’ve only chosen from hard drives that are sold/shipped by Amazon or Newegg, rather than third parties. The latter group tends to offer cheaper prices but has strings attached (e.g. shipping from China or Hong Kong) and a higher rate of returns.