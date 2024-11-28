Best Black Friday VPS deals: I'm a web hosting expert and these are the top offers you will see all year
I've rounded up the best VPS deals you can get right now this Black Friday
With the best Black Friday deals now dropping everywhere, I've rounded up all the top offers and promotions when it comes to the best Black Friday VPS deals right now.
A VPS allows you to do pretty much whatever you want without the limitation of shared hosting and without the cost of dedicated hosting - so whether you're hosting a website or application these VPS deals will help you save some money this Black Friday.
Recent updates
November 28:
I have been getting more and more VPS deals coming through so I decided to create a dedicated page for VPS Black Friday deals. Watch this page over the following days and weekend to find the best deals for you. Although I've found enough deals to warrant a page I don't expect a lot of new deals to come through - so grab these while you can.
Best Black Friday VPS deals
Hostinger - Up to 67% off
(KVM 2: was $17.99 now $5.99/ month)
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe
2 Cores
Unmanaged
Scalahosting - Up to 80% off
(Build #4: was $239.95 now $47.48/ month)
24 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe
12 Cores
Managed
A2 Hosting - Up to 66% off
(Launch 1: was $8.99 now $2.99/ month)
1 GB RAM
25 GB SSD
1 Core
Unmanaged
Cloudways - 40% off for four months
DigitalOcean, Vultr, Linode, Amazon, & Google servers.
Ultahost - 40% off
+ Exclusive promo codes for TechRadar Pro
VPS Basic now $4.80
VPS Business now $8.50
VPS Professional now £13.80
VPS Enterprise now $17.99
Liquid Web - up to 85% off
(8 GB RAM was $139 now $34.75/ month)
8 vCPU
8 GB RAM
150 GB SSD
All Black Friday VPS deals
A2 Hosting up to 66% off
Unmanaged
66% off (launch 1) - $2.99
1 core, 2 GB RAM, 25 GB SSD, 0.5 TB transfer
Managed
65% off (Takeoff 4) - $26.95
2 cores, 4 GB RAM, 150 GB SSD, 2 TB Transfer
Get up to 67% off these unmanaged VPS plans
KVM 1 - was $13.99 now $4.99 a month
(1 vCPU, 4 GB RAM, 50GB NVMe)
KVM 2 - was $17.99 now $5.99 a month
(2 vCPU, 8 GB RAM, 100GB NVMe)
KVM 4 - was $29.99 now $10.49 a month
(4 vCPU, 16 GB RAM, 200GB NVMe)
KVM 8 - was $59.99 now $19.99 a month
(8 vCPU, 32 GB RAM, 400GB NVMe)
ScalaHosting Up to 80% OFF Managed Cloud VPS
1 year subscriptions
- Build #1 (2 CPU cores, 4 GB RAM, 50 GB NVMe, automatic off side backups) was $34.95 / month now $14.98
- Build #2 (4 CPU cores, 8 GB RAM, 100 GB NVMe, automatic off side backups) was $91.95 / month now $22.48
- Build #3 (8 CPU cores, 16 GB RAM, 150 GB NVMe, automatic off side backups) was $165.95 / month now $34.98
- Build #4 (12 CPU cores, 24 GB RAM, 200 GB NVMe, automatic off side backups) was $239.95 / month now $47.48
3 year subscriptions
- Build #1 (2 CPU cores, 4 GB RAM, 50 GB NVMe, automatic off side backups) was $34.95 / month now $29.95
- Build #2 (4 CPU cores, 8 GB RAM, 100 GB NVMe, automatic off side backups) was $91.95 / month now $61.95
- Build #3 (8 CPU cores, 16 GB RAM, 150 GB NVMe, automatic off side backups) was $165.95 / month now $115.95
- Build #4 (12 CPU cores, 24 GB RAM, 200 GB NVMe, automatic off side backups) was $239.95 / month now $169.95
Cloudways
Get 40% OFF for 4 months with code BFCM2024
Cloudways have a wide range of VPS plans at all resource levels
Racknerd
Plan 1: 1 core, 20 GB SSD, 1500 GB transfer, 1 GB RAM
$10.99
Plan 2: 2 cores, 40 GB SSD, 3000 GB transfer, 2.5 GB RAM - 18.93
Plan 3: 2 cores, 60 GB SSD, 5500 GB transfer, 3 GB RAM
$27.89
Plan 4: 3 cores, 100 GB SSD, 8500 GB transfer, 4.5 GB RAM
$39.98
Plan 5: 4 cores, 130 GB SSD, 12000 GB transfer, 5 GB RAM
$53.93
Dual Xeon E5620 2.4GHz, 8 cores/ 16 threads, DDR3 32 GB, 240 GB storage, 10TB transfer was $49 now $24.50
Dual Xeon E5645 2.4GHz, 12 cores/ 24 threads, DDR3 32 GB, 240 GB storage, 10TB transfer was $59 now $34.50
AMD EYPC ROME 7302P 3.0GHz, 16 cores / 32 threads, DDR4 32 GB, 480GB/1TB storage, 20TB transfer, was $234 now $124.50
AMD EYPC ROME 7402P GH2.8GHz, 24 cores / 48 threads, DDR4 64 GB, 960GB/2TB storage, 20TB transfer, was $324 now $214.50
Discounts related to data center location
20% off: Dallas, Amsterdam, Las Vegas.
10% off: London, Frankfurt, New York City, Miami
VPS FAQs
What are VPS used for?
Virtual Private Servers (VPSs) are very flexible machines that can be used for anything. You have root access so you are essentially renting a remote computer, and they can be used to host websites or online applications.
I cannot find the standard price for the plans. What are they?
A lot of companies offering VPS packages for Black Friday don't discount the products that are available all year round.
Instead the providers package resources in a unique Black Friday bundle that is only available during this promotional period so there isn't a standard price but the packages are usually cheaper than what you expect.
Should I buy a VPS this Black Friday?
If you need more flexibility than you get with a shared hosting account and you don't have the requirements for dedicated hosting then getting a VPS during this period is one of the best times because it is the cheapest time of the year to buy a VPS.
