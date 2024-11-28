Best Black Friday VPS deals: I'm a web hosting expert and these are the top offers you will see all year

With the best Black Friday deals now dropping everywhere, I've rounded up all the top offers and promotions when it comes to the best Black Friday VPS deals right now.

A VPS allows you to do pretty much whatever you want without the limitation of shared hosting and without the cost of dedicated hosting - so whether you're hosting a website or application these VPS deals will help you save some money this Black Friday.

You may also want to check out some of the best Black Friday web hosting deals too.

Best Black Friday VPS deals

Good for beginners Hostinger - Up to 67% off

(KVM 2: was $17.99 now $5.99/ month)

8 GB RAM

100 GB NVMe

2 Cores

Unmanaged

Good for enterprises Scalahosting - Up to 80% off

(Build #4: was $239.95 now $47.48/ month)

24 GB RAM

200 GB NVMe

12 Cores

Managed

Good for small WordPress sites A2 Hosting - Up to 66% off

(Launch 1: was $8.99 now $2.99/ month)

1 GB RAM

25 GB SSD

1 Core

Unmanaged

Good for developers Cloudways - 40% off for four months

DigitalOcean, Vultr, Linode, Amazon, & Google servers.

Good for load times Ultahost - 40% off

+ Exclusive promo codes for TechRadar Pro VPS Basic now $4.80

VPS Business now $8.50

VPS Professional now £13.80

VPS Enterprise now $17.99

Good for front end developers Liquid Web - up to 85% off

(8 GB RAM was $139 now $34.75/ month)

8 vCPU

8 GB RAM

150 GB SSD

All Black Friday VPS deals

A2 Hosting up to 66% off Unmanaged

66% off (launch 1) - $2.99

1 core, 2 GB RAM, 25 GB SSD, 0.5 TB transfer



Managed

65% off (Takeoff 4) - $26.95

2 cores, 4 GB RAM, 150 GB SSD, 2 TB Transfer

Get up to 67% off these unmanaged VPS plans KVM 1 - was $13.99 now $4.99 a month

(1 vCPU, 4 GB RAM, 50GB NVMe) KVM 2 - was $17.99 now $5.99 a month

(2 vCPU, 8 GB RAM, 100GB NVMe) KVM 4 - was $29.99 now $10.49 a month

(4 vCPU, 16 GB RAM, 200GB NVMe) KVM 8 - was $59.99 now $19.99 a month

(8 vCPU, 32 GB RAM, 400GB NVMe)

ScalaHosting Up to 80% OFF Managed Cloud VPS



1 year subscriptions



- Build #1 (2 CPU cores, 4 GB RAM, 50 GB NVMe, automatic off side backups) was $34.95 / month now $14.98 - Build #2 (4 CPU cores, 8 GB RAM, 100 GB NVMe, automatic off side backups) was $91.95 / month now $22.48 - Build #3 (8 CPU cores, 16 GB RAM, 150 GB NVMe, automatic off side backups) was $165.95 / month now $34.98 - Build #4 (12 CPU cores, 24 GB RAM, 200 GB NVMe, automatic off side backups) was $239.95 / month now $47.48 3 year subscriptions - Build #1 (2 CPU cores, 4 GB RAM, 50 GB NVMe, automatic off side backups) was $34.95 / month now $29.95 - Build #2 (4 CPU cores, 8 GB RAM, 100 GB NVMe, automatic off side backups) was $91.95 / month now $61.95 - Build #3 (8 CPU cores, 16 GB RAM, 150 GB NVMe, automatic off side backups) was $165.95 / month now $115.95 - Build #4 (12 CPU cores, 24 GB RAM, 200 GB NVMe, automatic off side backups) was $239.95 / month now $169.95

Cloudways Get 40% OFF for 4 months with code BFCM2024 Cloudways have a wide range of VPS plans at all resource levels

Racknerd Plan 1: 1 core, 20 GB SSD, 1500 GB transfer, 1 GB RAM

$10.99 Plan 2: 2 cores, 40 GB SSD, 3000 GB transfer, 2.5 GB RAM - 18.93 Plan 3: 2 cores, 60 GB SSD, 5500 GB transfer, 3 GB RAM

$27.89 Plan 4: 3 cores, 100 GB SSD, 8500 GB transfer, 4.5 GB RAM

$39.98 Plan 5: 4 cores, 130 GB SSD, 12000 GB transfer, 5 GB RAM

$53.93

Dual Xeon E5620 2.4GHz, 8 cores/ 16 threads, DDR3 32 GB, 240 GB storage, 10TB transfer was $49 now $24.50 Dual Xeon E5645 2.4GHz, 12 cores/ 24 threads, DDR3 32 GB, 240 GB storage, 10TB transfer was $59 now $34.50 AMD EYPC ROME 7302P 3.0GHz, 16 cores / 32 threads, DDR4 32 GB, 480GB/1TB storage, 20TB transfer, was $234 now $124.50 AMD EYPC ROME 7402P GH2.8GHz, 24 cores / 48 threads, DDR4 64 GB, 960GB/2TB storage, 20TB transfer, was $324 now $214.50

Windows VPS

CPU: 2 Cores

RAM: 2 GB

Storage: 40 GB NVMe

Dedicated IP

From $7 a month



+ other deals

Discounts related to data center location



20% off: Dallas, Amsterdam, Las Vegas. 10% off: London, Frankfurt, New York City, Miami

VPS FAQs

What are VPS used for? Virtual Private Servers (VPSs) are very flexible machines that can be used for anything. You have root access so you are essentially renting a remote computer, and they can be used to host websites or online applications.

I cannot find the standard price for the plans. What are they? A lot of companies offering VPS packages for Black Friday don't discount the products that are available all year round. Instead the providers package resources in a unique Black Friday bundle that is only available during this promotional period so there isn't a standard price but the packages are usually cheaper than what you expect.