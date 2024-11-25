Best Black Friday USB flash drive deals 2024: big discounts on portable storage

Save on storage with my round-up of the best Black Friday USB flash drive deals. Small, powerful, and ultra-portable, these are my top picks you can get right now.

The best USB flash drives have evolved in capabilities and the line between these and portable SSD have never been so blurred. I would even argue that if you’re looking for something small to store your precious pictures, movies and files, then chances are that the former might be more affordable. Right now, I'm liking the look of the Samsung Fit Plus 256GB flash drive discounted here on Amazon.com as well as on Amazon.co.uk. For my money, there's no smaller USB stick that can compete on speed, and even includes a five-year warranty.

To save even more on storage, we're selecting all the best Best Black Friday SSD and hard drive deals, and for deals across tech, visit out Black Friday deals hub.

Best Black Friday USB flash drive deals

Samsung Fit Plus 256GB flash drive: was $25 now $19 at Amazon I haven’t found a smaller flash drive that can achieve such speeds. The Samsung Fit Plus is tiny as well and won’t protrude too much from any device you connect it from. Backed by a five-year warranty, it is also built to last; Samsung says that it is waterproof as well and claims that it can reach up to 400MBps (read), not bad at all for a flash drive of this size (and price). I also like the fact that it doesn't have a cap.

Sandisk Ultra Slider 256GB flash drive: was $33 now $17 at Amazon Save almost 50% with this Black Friday deal on the Sandisk Ultra Slider flash drive. It is probably the best value Type-C data storage right now, from a known brand. Type-C means you can plug it in a tablet or a smartphone. It has a capless design, has a keyring hole, can reach up to 400MB/s, has 256GB of storage and costs a mere $17 on Amazon Prime. Pay only $4 for a 3-year photo and data recovery plan, a no-brainer in my book.

Silicon Power MS70 2TB flash drive: was $180 now $100 at Amazon This was the first mainstream 2TB flash drive that we reviewed earlier this year (read the review here). With speeds of 850MBps write and 1050MBps read, it is extremely fast, faster than some portable SSDs. It does come with a Type-A port rather than a Type-C one. There’s a rubber cap and an all-metal body to provide extra durability; note that it is neither IP68-rated nor MIL-STD-810D compliant. You have to register the device to get a 5-year limited warranty.

SSK USB 3.2 Gen2x2 2TB USB drive: was $140 now $119 at Amazon This SSK-made thumb stick may well be the fastest flash drive right now but you will need a compatible USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C connector to benefit from speeds of up to 2GBps. This is, of course, on par with the fastest external SSDs (excluding USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt models). It uses a zinc alloy metal case for extra protection but doesn’t come with any IP rating or piece of software. If you are after a USB flash drive of similar capacity but with two ports (for legacy compatibility), then consider this SSK drive, albeit with a slightly higher price and lower performance.

SK Hynix Tube T31 1TB Flash drive: was $90 now $60 at Amazon SK Hynix may not be a well known storage brand but it is one of Samsung’s biggest rivals. The T31 is one of its first mainstream USB flash drives in the west and boy does it deliver. It is cheap, fast, has a lot of capacity and is backed by a three-year warranty. Plus it has a nice design and uses DRAM to maintain sustained performance. On the other hand, this is a Type-A Flash drive only, so you can’t use it with a smartphone.

Oyen Digital Dash Pro 4TB USB flash drive: $439 at Amazon Forget about the cheap, fake 4TB thumb sticks, this is the real deal, the only 4TB USB Flash disk on sale right now, a perfect partner for content creators. This is the Oyen Digital Dash Pro and it delivers speeds up to 1.05GBps in read/write performance, on par with some of the faster portable SSDs. It can be formatted into different drive spaces and while it is expensive, it simply doesn’t have any competition out there. Note that it uses a USB Type-A port and comes with a three-year warranty.

Black Friday USB flash drive deals: Frequently asked questions