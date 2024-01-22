Silicon Power MS70 2TB portable external SSD review

Silicon Power's MS70 SSD combines robust build quality with exceptional performance. Its 2TB capacity, combined with speeds that push the boundaries of USB 3.2 Gen 2, makes it a top choice for professionals and enthusiasts. However, the need for an adapter for USB-C connections might deter some.

Silicon Power MS70: One-minute review

The Silicon Power MS70 2TB SSD is a blend of speed, capacity, and durability. It's a compact device, measuring just 71 x 21 x 10mm and weighing in at just 14g, making it an ideal travel companion for those needing substantial storage on the go. The exterior is full aluminium with touches of rubber throughout the construction, which gives it a sturdy, premium feel as well as the practicality of some shock resistance.

We've tested hundreds of the best portable SSDs, and performance-wise, the MS70 stands out with its impressive read and write speeds, quoted as 1050MB/s and 850MB/s, respectively. These speeds are achievable due to the USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface, ensuring quick file transfers, which will appeal to creative professionals. Moreover, it supports a broad range of operating systems, from Windows and Mac to Linux, Android, and iOS, although the Type-C adapter is needed.

However, the MS70 isn't without its drawbacks. The major one is the use of an adapter for USB-C connections, which, while maintaining speed, adds an extra component to keep track of.

Despite this minor issue, the Silicon Power MS70 2TB remains an excellent choice for anyone seeking high-speed, large-capacity external storage. Its performance is reliable, and the build quality is excellent, making it a worthwhile investment for anyone needing compact, fast and large storage.

Silicon Power MS70: Pricing and availability

How much does it cost? $114

When is it available? Now

Where can you get it? It is available for sale in the US, UK and Australia

The Silicon Power MS70 2TB and lesser capacity versions are widely available.

(Image credit: Ali Jennings)

Silicon Power MS70: Benchmark

Using AJA System Test Light, the MS70 achieved remarkable speeds with a read speed of 1042.17MB/s and a write speed of 1017.53MB/s; this actually exceeds the stated write speed from the manufacturer. These speeds show the drive's capability to handle large files and demanding applications.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Read (MB/s) Write (MB/s) AJA 986 911 CrystalDiskMark 1041.48 1010.78 ATTO 930.91 937.30 AS SSD 897.64 883.57

(Image credit: Ali Jennings)

Silicon Power MS70: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Capacities available 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB Size 71 x 21 x 10mm Weight 14g Enclosure material Material: Aluminum + Rubber Connector USB Type-C, USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 2 Technology USB 3.2 Gen 2 Warranty (in years) 5 years Rated R/W speeds (MBps) 050/850 Software bundle n/a

Silicon Power MS70: Build and Handling

The MS70 impresses with its robust and sleek design. At first look, the drive could easily be mistaken for a standard Type-A USB key, with the stick-like body and USB connector covered by a rubber cap on the end. It's only the markings on the body of the drive that highlight that this may actually be something more.

Measuring just 71x21x10mm and weighing a mere 14g, the drive is all about portability and as USB sticks have proven over the years, the design for this drive makes it incredibly easy to use, with no cables, no fuss; just plug it in and go. Or at least almost; the one downside here is that the drive utilises an integral USB Type-A connector, which means that an adapter is needed if you wish to plug it into a Type-C port. Otherwise, the drive's construction features a premium combination of aluminium and rubber, giving it both durability if chucked in a kit bag and a stylish look.

One of the design aspects that really stands out is the compact size. This size and shape means that it can easily pop into a backpack or laptop pocket, and the shape and weight won't add too much bulk. One issue you may have with the size is that it could easily get lost amongst everything else you're carrying, which is why there's a small leash loop at the end so you can tether it to your bag or attach something that makes it easy to spot amongst everything else.

The build and handling in almost all situations are faultless, with one of the only issues that did occur through the testing being the positioning of the protective cap. This cap is secured to the body of the drive and helps to protect the USB type-A connector. However, the issue is that it folds back and can obscure other ports, and if those ports are in use, especially on Mini PCs, then things can get fiddly. However, if you're on the move, you're more likely to be using a laptop, in which case this isn't an issue.

(Image credit: Ali Jennings)

Silicon Power MS70: Performance

In our tests, we found the SSD delivers solid performance across various benchmarks, though it is not without its design quirks impacting its usability. One such issue is the cap design, which can obstruct easy plugging into vertically aligned USB ports found on devices like any of the best mini PCs. This necessitates some manoeuvring or repositioning of the SSD for a proper connection.

Additionally, the drive's USB Type-A interface, while offering excellent backward compatibility, presents a slight inconvenience for users with modern laptops or devices equipped primarily with USB-C ports. The need for an adapter, though, is a minor issue.

Performance-wise, the MS70 shows impressive results in speed tests. In CrystalDiskMark, it achieved read and write speeds of 1041.48MB/s and 1010.78MB/s, respectively. These figures nearly match the manufacturer's claimed speeds.

AJA test results showed a read speed of 86.9MB/s and a write speed of 911MB/s. The read speed here is notably lower, which might be attributed to the specific testing parameters or file types used in AJA tests. Despite this, the high write speed maintains the theme that this is a high-performing SSD.

ATTO Disk Benchmark presented more consistent results, with the MS70 clocking in at 930.91MB/s for reading and 937.30MB/s for writing. Lastly, the AS SSD Benchmark recorded read and write speeds of 897.64MB/s and 883.57MB/s. While slightly lower than other tests, these speeds are still decent and highlight the reliability of the SSD's performance.

(Image credit: Ali Jennings)

Should I buy the Silicon Power MS70?

Buy it if you need... You have high-speed requirements:

This is a great device if you need a portable SSD with top-tier read/write speeds for professional work or heavy data usage. Large storage capacity:

It's a good option when you're seeking a compact external drive with a massive 2TB storage space for extensive media libraries or large projects.



Don't buy it you want... An inexpensive portable SSD

On a tight budget? The MS70 may not be ideal when looking for a more cost-effective storage solution. Simplicity over speed:

Give it a miss if you prefer a straightforward plug-and-play experience without the need for additional adapters, especially for USB-C connections.

How I tested the Silicon Power MS70

Before starting this test, the card was reformated to give the greatest compatibility for real-world tests using the exFAT format and also for testing through the benchmarking software.



The software used included the latest versions of CrystalDiskMark, Atto, AS SSD and AJA benchmarks, noting the best scores achieved in each. They are all free and can be downloaded by anyone. After the standard benchmarks, I then use the SSD as both a storage drive on the go and as a working drive to edit 1080P and 4K video with DaVinci Resolve and Premiere Pro. I then transfer a folder of files, roughly 10GB in size, to get a rough idea of real-life performance.