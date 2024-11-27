Hulu's best Black Friday deal is back – get it for its lowest ever price of less than a dollar a month

The savviest of deal hunters know that Black Friday is a chance to make savings that can last you all year.

Hulu's best Black Friday is back! You can get Hulu's ad-supported plan for $0.99 a month for the next 12 months. This deal is valid if you're new to Hulu, or if you've been a subscriber and you cancelled more than a month ago (basically you can't cancel your existing subscription right now and take this offer).

If this sounds good, then you need to move quickly, because this deal is only valid until 3am Eastern Time on Tuesday (December 3).

Today's best Hulu deal

Hulu ad-supported annual plan: was $9.99 per month now $0.99 at Hulu

Hulu's ad-supported price is normally just under $10 a month, but as part of its Black Friday offer, you can pick it up for a steal at $0.99 a month. If you don't mind the commercials, that's a saving of over $100 for a year's worth of Hulu, which gives you access to all the great shows of the past and all the great stuff to come in 2025.

In the battle of the streaming giants, Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus tend to take up 98% of discussion. But there's a strong argument to be made that, both in terms of its catalog of shows, and what's to come in 2025, Hulu is as good as any of them.

A quick search through the best Hulu shows and you'll find the likes of The Bear, Only Murders In The Building, The Handmaid's Tale, Shogun and so many more. It's a rich library to get stuck into, and, for Black Friday, if you take up the streaming service's ad-supported service, you can pick it up for less than a dollar a month.

Hulu in 2025? There's so much good stuff

Alien: Earth, one of the best shows on Hulu coming in 2025 (Image credit: FX/Hulu/Disney Plus)

As well as Hulu's catalog of shows, if you pick up this deal, you've got a whole lot to look forward to in 2025.

The jewel in the crown is Alien: Earth, the new prequel series which takes Ridley Scott's iconic original onto the small screen. Overseen by Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley, the new series is set two years before the groundbreaking 1979 original and follows a new young cast.

There have been two teasers so far, which have given almost nothing away, but with a cast that includes Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther and Timothy Olyphant as well as Hawley's writing and directing, this is sure to be one of 2025's most talked about shows.

As well as Alien: Earth, there's Ryan Murphy's new legal epic, All's Fair, and Chad Powers, a new comedy which stars man of the moment Glen Powell as a disgraced quarterback who goes back to college to reboot his career.

There are plenty of returning shows to look forward to as well. There's season four of The Bear, season five of Only Murders in The Building, more Futurama, more Solar Opposites and the long-awaited final season of The Handmaid's Tale. All for less than a dollar a month.

This deal looks extra good if you also take advantage of the add-on to add Starz to your package for $0.99 a month for six months. That gives you shows like Outlander, the historical romp Mary and George, and the hard-hitting crime saga, Power.

