Alien: Earth will make you scream on Hulu and Disney Plus in mid-2025, but its latest teaser won't

Alien: Earth's latest teaser is just as underwhelming as its first one was

Are you ready to be terrified by xenomorphs and face huggers galore again? You better be, because Alien: Earth – the first-ever TV series set in the sci-fi horror franchise's universe – has secured a mid-2025 release window.

Announced in a Disney press release, the show, which is being helmed by Fargo creator Noah Hawley, will officially make its debut on Hulu (US) and Disney Plus (internationally) sometime between June and September next year. Indeed, confirmation comes by way of a brand-new teaser for the Alien franchise's inaugural small screen project, which revealed Alien: Earth will emerge from its ovomorph in summer 2025 (that's winter for southern hemisphere dwellers).

Alien: Earth | Teaser - Reflections | FX - YouTube Watch On

Unfortunately, the series' latest teaser doesn't contain any new footage for fans to pore over. That'll be a grave disappointment to many people, myself included, too, especially after Alien: Earth's first teaser was the most underwhelming one I'd seen in a long time.

To be fair to this newest trailer – if it can be labeled as such – there are some quick-flash clips that appear around its midway point. The blurry nature of these snippets, though, mean it's incredibly difficult to determine what's being shown. Indeed, the only thing I could pick out was a person screaming at around the 0:24 mark. It's a bizarre way to market what's like to be one of the best Hulu shows and best Disney Plus shows of 2025, too, especially after a 'new on Disney Plus in 2025' trailer, which arrived in mid-November, actually showed some proper footage from Alien: Earth. Why not include those clips in this new teaser, then?

What is Alien: Earth about?

Sydney Chandley's Wendy will be the latest in a long line of female heroes who'll face off against a xenomorph or two (Image credit: FX/Hulu/Disney Plus)

But enough of my complaining. You want to know what to expect from Alien: Earth's plot, don't you? Lucky for you, FX/Disney has provided new details concerning its story.

"When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth," the plot synopsis reads, "a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in the sci-fi horror series Alien: Earth.

"As members of the crash recovery crew search for survivors among the wreckage, they encounter mysterious predatory life forms more terrifying than they could have ever imagined. With this new threat unlocked, the search crew must fight for survival and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it."

Alien: Romulus, the sci-fi horror franchise's latest entry, was released in theaters in August (Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Sydney Chandler (Sugar) leads an all-star cast as Wendy, a woman with the consciousness of a child who'll likely be part of the aforementioned crash recovery team. She'll be joined by numerous other recognizable faces, including Alex Lawther (Andor), Timothy Olyphant (The Mandalorian), Essie Davis (One Day), Samuel Blenkin (The Sandman), Babou Ceesay (Into the Badlands), David Rysdahl (Oppenheimer), Adrian Edmondson (3 Body Problem), Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger), Jonathan Ajayi (Vigil), Erana James (The Wilds), Lily Newmark (Sex Education), Diem Camille (Psychosia), and Moe Bar-El (Honour).

As well as creating the show, Hawley is also on lead scriptwriting and directing duties. Ridley Scott, who created the Alien franchise, joins Hawley on the executive producing front, too.

It's a somewhat busy time for the Alien series. A brand-new film entry, titled Alien: Romulus, was one of 2024's many new movies and, after its solid box office performance, a sequel is believed to be in the works. Alien: Romulus is set to make its streaming debut on Hulu this Thursday (November 21), too, but there's no word on when it'll arrive on Disney Plus in overseas territories.