Disney Plus reveals first looks at The Bear season 4, Andor season 2, and more in new 2025 teaser trailer – these are the 6 shows I'm most excited for

It’s certainly an exciting day for Disney Plus subscribers everywhere now that the platform’s ‘new in 2025’ teaser trailer has finally dropped, which reveals sneaky first-look clips at some of the best Disney Plus shows and best Hulu shows expected to arrive next year. Disney shared the teaser trailer in alignment with the fifth anniversary of its platform, which has evolved to become one of the best streaming services out there.

In the two-minute long teaser trailer (see below), a rapid-fire spin of mini clips reveals a number of the platform’s fan-favorite titles that will be returning some time in 2025, most notably The Bear season 4 (unveiling the return of Jamie Lee Curtis) and the Star Wars drama series Andor season 2. Additionally, fans of Percy Jackson and the Olympians can expect another action-packed season of the Greek demigod epic following the news of its new cast addition Andra Day.

But what are the new shows that will be gracing the streaming service in 2025? It wouldn’t be true to Disney Plus if it didn’t tease its two new additions to the MCU, of course – showing a brief insight to its new shows Daredevil: Born Again and Black Panther spin-off series Ironheart. Superhero shows aside, Disney also teased the new Hulu show Paradise, which appears to be a crime drama, and the new comedy-drama series Chad Powers, which caught my attention immediately, but that’s just because I’m a Glen Powell sympathizer.

We’re not even finished with 2024, and yet I’m already excited for what Disney Plus and Hulu has in store for us throughout next year. It makes it more difficult to narrow down the shows I’m most looking forward to, but these six are the ones that I will be adding to my watchlist as soon as they land on the platform.

Daredevil: Born Again

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Scheduled to arrive on Disney Plus on March 4, 2025 in the US and March 5, 2025 in the UK and Australia, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord and Matthew Corman's take on Daredevil is one of the most-anticipated shows coming to the platform next year.

The plot from Marvel reads: "Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course."

It will be the second Daredevil series following the Netflix Original show that lasted for three seasons between 2015-2018.

The Bear season 4

(Image credit: FX/Hulu/Disney Plus)

The Bear is one of the most intense TV shows I've watched, but its blend of drama and comedy has me crawling back for more. After making my way through its first three seasons far too quickly, seeing Jeremy Allen White – and especially Jamie Lee Curtis – crop up in Disney's teaser trailer has made me even more impatient for the arrival of its fourth installment.

But its not just Jeremy Allen White that makes the show what it is, but his co-star Ayo Edebiri has become one of my favorite actresses since I first saw her as Sydney and later in Emma Seligman's Gen Z high school comedy Bottoms (2023) alongside Rachel Sennott, who I admire just as much.

Andor season 2

(Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney)

Just like the MCU, Disney has taken the Star Wars franchise to a different level with both its spin-off movies and TV shows – particularly The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and the Obi Wan Kenobi miniseries.

As for Andor season two, will continue to tell the story of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and recall the four-year period leading up to the discovery of The Death Star and those of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) – a prequel to the original Star Wars movie. Over the course of the second season, the rebel alliance grows stronger as the threats of the galactic war escalate.

Alien: Earth

(Image credit: FX Networks/Hulu)

Ridley Scott's classic sci-fi horror from the '70s is getting another addition to its growing cinematic universe right off the back of the release of Alien: Romulus (2024), which is now available on Hulu.

The new show gives a backstory to the entire franchise, taking place thirty years prior to the events of its first movie Alien (1979). Tipped for a summer 2025 release date, the official Alien: Earth webpage shares the following plot outline: "When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in FX’s highly anticipated TV series Alien: Earth from creator Noah Hawley".

I'm over here hoping and praying for a surprise Sigourney Weaver appearance.

Ironheart

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Give me a powerful female superhero protagonist and I'm sold. Ironheart is a new Marvel miniseries centered around the titular character who made a first impression in the 2022 movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – the sequel to 2018's Black Panther. Not familiar with the character? Read our guide to who is Ironheart to find out more.

Chinaka Hodge serves as the show's creator and head writer, and has enlisted actress Dominique Thorne (If Beale Street Could Talk and Judas and the Black Messiah) to reprise her role as Riri Williams/Ironheart starring alongside Anthony Ramos, Lyric Ross, and Regan Aliyah. After the events that took place in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, MIT student Riri returns to her home in Chicago where she learns that technology and magic are clashing, sparking the beginning of her own unique journey.

Good American Family

(Image credit: Hulu; Disney)

One of the new Disney Plus shows that caught my eye in its 'new in 2025' trailer was limited drama series for Hulu Good American Family, simply because I knew exactly what true story it's based on just from first glance.

Starring Mark Durplass (Creep) and Dr. Meredith Grey herself Ellen Pompeo (Grey's Anatomy), Good American Family explores the unbelievable story of Michael and Kristine Barnett who adopted Ukrainian orphan Natalia Grace believing she was a child with dwarfism, but started to develop concerns over her legitimate age.