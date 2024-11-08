Alien: Romulus gets a Hulu release date but there's still no word on when it's coming to Disney Plus

Alien: Romulus is coming to Hulu in November

However, there's no word about an international release on Disney Plus

Many of the other Alien titles including the original are already on Disney Plus

Alien: Romulus is heading to Hulu on November 21, so US audiences will soon be able to stream the latest in the sci-fi franchise in the comfort of their own homes. But so far, it only has a US home streaming release and there's no word on when it's coming to other territories.

News of the movie's Hulu release was confirmed on social media, with the 20th Century Studio's X (formerly Twitter) account writing: "#AlienRomulus is streaming only on @Hulu November 21."

Considering other big names in the franchise like Alien, Aliens, and Alien vs Predator are streaming on Disney Plus too, it's no surprise that fans are asking why it hasn't got a wider release across the best streaming services.

Why isn't Alien: Romulus coming to Disney Plus?

Right now, Disney has not confirmed why it's not streaming in the UK and other areas. However, that doesn't mean the movie is definitely not going to stream on Disney Plus in the future, so we'll just have to wait for official confirmation.

This isn't the only surprising news about Alien: Romulus though, as early this year it got a limited VHS release for people who like to keep it retro. Personally, I don't have a VHS player anymore, but it's still a cool collector's item nonetheless!

An underwhelming trailer for Alien: Earth dropped recently too, so this franchise isn't going anywhere any time soon, for better or for worse. Right now, we're not sure if Earth will do enough to make it onto our best Hulu shows, but only time will tell.

