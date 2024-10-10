The Serpent Queen has been canceled after two seasons despite its 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, but I won't give up on the Starz series just yet
The Serpent Queen has been dethroned
Starz has canceled The Serpent Queen after two seasons, but it's not all bad news as a spin-off from the same creative team is reportedly in the works.
According to Deadline, Starz is not going forward with The Serpent Queen season 3, which stars Samantha Morton as Catherine de Medici, the 16th century Queen of France. This news comes after season 2 of the hit historical drama series came to an end in August on one of the best streaming services (whether that's Hulu for those in the US, MGM Plus in the UK or Stan in Australia).
The critically acclaimed drama has been well received by audiences and has a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes from the critics. But unfortunately this wasn't enough to save The Serpent Queen, with the publication citing that season 2 received lower viewership possibly due to the two year wait in between seasons.
However, loyal subjects of The Serpent Queen are in for a royally good time as there's a rumored Queen Elizabeth I spin-off in development from writer/executive producer Justin Haythe and executive producer Erwin Stoff. Casting is yet to be announced, but it's possible that Minnie Driver could reprise the role as she guest starred as the British monarch in The Serpent Queen season 2.
What was The Serpent Queen about?
Based on the book Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France by Leonie Frieda, The Serpent Queen is a contemporary spin on the story of Italian orphan Catherine de' Medici's life as she became one of the most powerful rulers in French history.
In The Serpent Queen season 2 Catherine's power is challenged as she confronts power struggles, conflicts and deceit while trying to unite France under King Charles IX. The season concluded with the events of the St. Bartholomew’s Day Massacre.
The best Hulu show was ordered straight to series in 2021 as part of Starz' "female forward" focus on creating programs about complex characters in history in a bid to target adult women audiences.
The Serpent Queen was a great alternative for Prime Video's Bridgerton rival My Lady Jane, but here are three dramas to watch on Hulu with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes to keep you going while you wait for the potential Queen Elizabeth I spin-off.
