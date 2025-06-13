How to watch Leinster vs Bulls for FREE — live stream 2025 United Rugby Championship Final from anywhere

Stream Leinster vs Bulls for FREE on TG4 (Ire) / TVNZ+ (NZ)

FloRugby in the US and Premier Sports in the UK

Saturday, June 14 at 5pm BST / 12pm ET / 9am PT

The Leinster vs Bulls live stream is set to be a heavyweight contest as the Irish powerhouses welcome the South African giants to Croke Park for the final of the United Rugby Championship.

After three straight semi-final defeats and some heartbreaking losses in the latter stages of the tournament, Leinster finally have the chance to be crowned champions. Having finished the regular season in second place, Leo Cullen’s side overpowered Glasgow Warriors to reach their first United Rugby Championship final since the introduction of South African sides. To win the title for the ninth time they’ll be looking for big performances from hooker Dan Sheehan and New Zealand centre Jordie Barrett.

After ending the regular season top of the table and easing past South African rivals, the Sharks, in the semi-finals, the Bulls have the chance to put their past failures in finals behind them. Three years ago they lost to the Stormers and last season they were stunned by the Glasgow Warriors. Desperate to finally land the title, the front row could prove key to victory as they look to overpower a skillful Leinster side.

Below we have all the information on how to watch Leinster vs Bulls from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

How to watch Leinster vs Bulls for FREE

Those from Ireland are in luck as the URC Final is being broadcast for free on local channel TG4.

To catch the action you don't even need an account - just head to the website or TG4 app (iOS+Android).

Alternatively, New Zealand residents can watch the final on TVNZ+. The game will kick-off at 4am (Sunday AM).

Outside Ireland for Leinster vs Bulls?

Use a VPN to watch any Leinster vs Bulls stream

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Leinster vs Bulls live stream from abroad.

How to watch Leinster vs Bulls live in the US

You can watch the final of the United Rugby Championship between Leinster and the Bulls on FloRugby in the US.

Plans start from $29.99 a month, or you can opt for the $150 annual subscription.

If you're outside the US you can still watch Leinster vs Bulls on your usual service, you'll just need to use a VPN.

How to watch Leinster vs Bulls live in the UK

In the UK, the Leinster vs Bulls live stream will be shown on Premier Sports. A subscription costs £15.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a year, you'll pay £131.88, which works out at £10.99 each month. Traveling while the final is on? You can still access your usual stream by using a VPN.

How to watch Leinster vs Bulls live in Australia

It appears that Leinster vs Bulls will not be broadcast in Australia. Usually FloRugby or URC TV would have the event but that isn't the case this time around.

If you're outside visiting Oz from Ireland, use a VPN to watch TG4 from abroad.

How to watch Leinster vs Bulls live in New Zealand

As alluded to earlier, the URC Final will be broadcast for FREE on TVNZ+ for Kiwi's.

Traveling outside New Zealand but want to catch the action — use a VPN to watch TVNZ+ while out of the country.

How to watch Leinster vs Bulls live in South Africa

The URC final between Leinster and the Bulls is being shown on SuperSport in South Africa. You'll need a DStv access package to watch SuperSport with prices starting at R99 per month. The game will be broadcast on their dedicated rugby channel. Outside South Africa for the final? Just use a VPN and tell your device that you're back home and you'll be good to go.

Can I watch Leinster vs Bulls on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all things United Rugby Championship on the official URC social media channels on YouTube (@URC) and Instagram (@URC).