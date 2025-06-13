Saturday's Gallagher Premiership final has it all. Bath topped the standings but haven't won the title in 29 years, losing three finals since including last year's, whereas Leicester could send head coach Michael Cheika, captain Julian Montoya and fly-half Handre Pollard riding off into the sunset with a record-extending 12th title. Below we have all the information on how to watch Bath vs Leicester from anywhere.

The Bath vs Leicester rivalry dominated the 90s. It's apt, then, that this is the clubs' first meeting in a final since 1996. Bath came out on top on that occasion and that, incidentally, was the same year the Somerset outfit last tasted Premiership glory.

Leicester finished second to Bath in the regular season, but Johann van Graan's men beat them both at home and away. Finn Russell has already led them to the Premiership Rugby Cup and European Challenge Cup trophies, and this would be some way to secure the treble.

The Tigers, however, have thrived in the underdog role all year long, and with Dan Cole, Ben Youngs and Mike Brown also departing after Saturday's showpiece, this is more than a final.

Here's where to watch 2025 Gallagher Premiership final live streams online from anywhere, potentially for FREE.

Watch Gallagher Premiership final for FREE

The Gallagher Premiership final is being shown on free-to-air ITV1 and ITVX in the UK.

Register – free ITV account or download the ITV app on your mobile device. Use your email and a U.K. zipcode (e.g. W1A 1AA).

Remember - you need a TV license to watch ITVX.

What if you're abroad? Rugby fans from the UK can use NordVPN to watch their usual streaming service from anywhere.

How to watch any Gallagher Premiership final stream using a VPN

This handy piece of software can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service.

How to watch Gallagher Premiership final live streams in the US

The Gallagher Premiership final live stream is on The Rugby Network in the USA.

Plans start from $6.99 a month or you can pick up a annual pass for $59.99.

Visiting the US from the UK? Use a VPN to watch ITVX from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Gallagher Premiership final live streams in the UK

In the UK, the Gallagher Premiership final is being shown on free-to-air ITV1.

That means you can stream Bath vs Leicester for free on ITVX. Don’t forget that you need a valid TV licence to stream live TV in the UK.

The Premiership final is also being shown on TNT Sports 1. To access TNT Sports you can make use of Discovery Plus' Premium plan for £30.99/month.

Alternatively, you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're a UK resident but traveling outside the country you can use a VPN to catch the action from abroad.

How to watch Gallagher Premiership final live streams in Australia

Fans based in Australia can watch Gallagher Premiership final live streams on Stan Sport.

Prices start from $15 per month for the sport add-on (on top of a regular $12 Stan sub).

If you're outside Oz at the moment you can use a VPN to watch Stan Sport from abroad.

How to watch Gallagher Premiership final live streams in Canada

Sportsnet has the rights to Gallagher Premiership rugby in Canada, with all the action being broadcast on Sportsnet World.

You can either watch Sportsnet on TV, or access Sportsnet+ by logging in with your TV provider or taking out a standalone subscription. A Standard subscription costs $24.99/month ($199.99/year), while Premium costs $34.99 ($249.99/year).

Traveling outside of the Great White North for the big game? Make sure to use a VPN so you don't miss any of the action.

Official Gallagher Premiership final broadcasters by region

New Zealand

Sky Sport is the 2024/25 Premiership TV rights holder in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV, or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per week.

Sub-Saharan Africa

The Premiership is available to watch on SuperSport in sub-Saharan Africa.

MENA

Premier Sports has the rights to Premiership rugby across countries in the MENA region.

Latin America

Premiership rugby is shown on ESPN across Latin America.

Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, Latvia & Lithuania

Viaplay has the rights to the European Rugby Champions Cup in Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, Latvia and Lithuania.

Gallagher Premiership final Q+A

Yes! Viewers in the UK can watch the 2025 Gallagher Premiership final for free, courtesy of free-to-air ITVX.

The Gallagher Premiership final kicks off at 10am ET / 3pm BST on Saturday, June 14.

Can I watch the Gallagher Premiership final on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all things Gallagher Premiership on the official social media channels on TikTok (@PremRugby), YouTube (@PremiershipRugby) and Instagram (@PremRugby).