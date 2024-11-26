Tempted by Max's Black Friday deal? Here are 3 movies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes to watch first

Great news: the best Max Black Friday streaming deal is back, which lets you subscribe to its 'Standard' with ads plan for just $2.99 a month for the first six months.

This means new and returning customers can get 70% off the usual cost of one of the best streaming services to access all of the best Max movies and best Max shows for this reduced price until December 6. However, if Max isn't the streaming service for you, you can check out more great Black Friday streaming deals to save money on your next subscription.

With plenty of great movies on Max, now is the perfect time to subscribe thanks to this Black Friday deal. So if you've decided to take up this offer, I've found three movies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes for you to watch first.

The Wizard of Oz

RT score: 98%

98% Age rating: G

G Length: 101 minutes

101 minutes Director: Victor Fleming

Now that the blockbuster hit Wicked has flown into theaters, it's the perfect time to watch the cinematic classic The Wizard of Oz. Judy Garland stars as Dorothy who is swept away by a cyclone from her Kansas farm to the fantasy world of Oz. She follows the yellow brick road to Emerald City to ask the Wizard, the leader of Oz, to send her back home. Along the way, she meets the Scarecrow (Ray Bolger), Tinman (Jack Haley), and Cowardly Lion (Bert Lahr), who soon come face-to-face with the Wicked Witch of the West (Margaret Hamilton) on her journey home.

The technicolor masterpiece is widely regarded as one of the best films of all time with its memorable music and lovable misfit characters. The Wizard of Oz's cultural impact remains unmatched and it's no surprise that the film sits in TechRadar's Rowan Davies' Letterboxd top four list.

Spirited Away

RT score: 96%

96% Age rating: PG

PG Length: 125 minutes

125 minutes Director: Hayao Miyazaki

I don't watch a lot of anime, but I have a fond memory of seeing Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away when I was a child, even if the parents turning into pigs did scare me. In Spirited Away, 10-year-old Chihiro (Daveigh Chase) and her parents find an abandoned amusement park inhabited by supernatural beings. However, it's not all cotton candy and carnival rides as she soon learns that she must work to free her parents who have been turned into pigs.

Chihiro encounters all sorts of weird and wonderful characters in this supernatural realm (I mean, that 6-armed man is rather disturbing), but while Spirited Away definitely has some strange moments, it doesn't stop it from being a fantastical spectacle that's still remembered to this day. Check out where we ranked Spirited Away in our definitive list of anime Ghibli films.

Love Lies Bleeding

RT score: 94%

94% Age rating: R

R Length: 104 minutes

104 minutes Director: Rose Glass

A24 has a proven track record of producing critically acclaimed films like Moonlight, Everything Everywhere All at Once and Past Lives. Now, the indie production company's next big success is here with the queer slasher Love Lies Bleeding.

Love Lies Bleeding tells the story of gym manager Lou (Kristen Stewart) and bodybuilder Jackie (Katy O'Brian) who immediately fall in love and plan to leave town. However, their romance ignites violence as they become entangled in the web of Lou's criminal family. Set in the backdrop of 1980s bodybuilder culture, Love Lies Bleeding is an electrifying romantic thriller with stellar performances from Stewart and O'Brian.