Max just won Black Friday by bringing back this incredible streaming deal
Haven’t seen The Penguin yet? Max just brought back its best Black Friday deal yet
Max might've just dropped the best Black Friday deal we've seen yet, perfect for anyone who wants to watch hit shows like The Penguin, House of the Dragon, or The Last of Us.
Just like last year, Warner Bros. Discovery is offering its streaming service at a massively reduced price. You can get Max for $2.99/month (was $9.99/month), that's a whopping 70% off the usual cost of one of the best streaming services. If you sign up for the deal, you'll pay $2.99/month for six months, before the price jumps back up to the regular $9.99/month.
With so many fantastic TV shows available on Max, and a wide range of excellent festive movies, now is the perfect time to subscribe thanks to this Black Friday deal.
Today's best Max deal
Max 'Standard' with ads plan: was $59.94 for six-months now $17.94 at Max
It's finally back: the best Max Black Friday streaming deal we saw last year has returned, letting you subscribe to its 'Standard' with ads plan for just $2.99 a month for the first six months. The deal is available to both new and returning customers and represents a 70% saving on the best streaming service for originals. The Penguin, House of the Dragon and The White Lotus are just some of the best Max shows that you'll be able to access with this great saving while it lasts until December 6.
Max is one of the best streaming services out there thanks to HBO Original TV shows like the award-winning The White Lotus. This deal comes at the perfect time as Max's festive movie offerings include classics like Elf as well as all of the Harry Potter films. If you've been waiting to try out this fantastic streaming service, now is the perfect time – you'll be hard-pressed to find a better deal in streaming this Black Friday.
If you're looking for things to watch, check out our list of the best Max shows and best Max movies. With so much to choose from, you'll easily get your money's worth. While the $3 offering includes ads, it's honestly not an issue considering how cheap the streaming service is at this price. Black Friday hasn't even begun yet, but I'm already thinking Max's deal might be the best of the bunch. Anyways, I'm signing off now, I've got the finale of The Penguin to watch.
Looking for more Black Friday deals to get the best Max viewing experience? Check out our Black Friday OLED TV deals and our Black Friday soundbar deals.
John-Anthony Disotto is TechRadar's Senior Writer, AI, ensuring you get the latest information on Tech's biggest buzzword. An expert in Apple, he was previously iMore's How To Editor and has a monthly column in MacFormat. Living in Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar, John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade and is an award-winning journalist with years of experience in editorial.