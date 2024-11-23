Live
I'm a home theater obsessive, and these are the Black Friday soundbar deals I recommend
Sound is just as important as visuals, and these Black Friday soundbar deals will upgrade your movie experience
2024 Black Friday soundbar deals are now live, and while being a major home theater advocate means that I'll always remind people that a set of full speakers and a projector will get you the ultimate cinema-like experience, we can't all actually make that happen in our homes – and a great soundbar with your TV is still a seriously impressive upgrade.
We're seeing big sales on the best soundbars, from basic two-channel all-in-one models to elaborate 11.1.4-channel systems with wireless subwoofers and surround sound speakers. If you’re looking to upgrade your TV’s built-in audio, now is the time to do it, and to help you out, I'm tracking the best Black Friday soundbar deals right here on this page as they arrive in both the US and the UK.
Black Friday officially kicks off on November 29, 2024, but we’re already seeing early discounts on soundbars among the Black Friday deals. How good are the deals? How about $1,100 for Samsung's 11.1.4-channel HW-Q990D at Walmart in the US, and £299 for Sony's 3.1-channel HT-S2000 at Currys in the UK? And those are just a few of the early sales that we've come across.
We'll be updating this page with new deals, as well as general soundbar advice, as Black Friday continues, so come back for more offers as we roll towards the day itself.
My top 3 Black Friday soundbar deals in the US
Samsung's top soundbar system has hit a lowest-ever price in this Walmart pre-Black Friday deal. The Samsung HW-Q990D is easily one of the best soundbar systems we've ever reviewed, delivering 11.1.4 channels across four units. As an added bonus, it also has HDMI 2.1 inputs with 4K 120Hz support for gaming. We don't expect deals on the HW-Q990D to get any better than this on Black Friday, so this is one worth checking out if you're buying now.
Amazon's budget 2.1-channel soundbar is getting a 25% discount, knocking it down to a record-low price. In our Amazon Fire TV Soundbar review, we commented on its good build and sound quality for the price, along with its sound-expanding DTS Virtual:X processing. If you're looking for a cheap, basic solution to improve your TV's sound, Amazon's soundbar gets a solid recommendation from us, and it's now even better with this Black Friday deal.
JBL's top Dolby Atmos soundbar is $800 off in this Best Buy deal. For just $900, you can now own this innovative 16-channel system, one that features truly wireless battery-powered surround speakers and a powerful 12-inch subwoofer. We loved listening to this system in our JBL 1300X review, saying everything we "watched and listened to sounded great." $900 is a record-low price on one of the best soundbars you can buy, and we strongly recommend taking advantage of this deal.
More great Black Friday soundbar deals
Bose’s least expensive Dolby Atmos soundbar is now even less expensive with this $100 off deal at Amazon. In our Bose 600 review, we praised its great dialogue clarity and spacious presentation of Dolby Atmos soundtracks. Bose’s soundbar also has Amazon Alexa built-in for voice control, and it supports AirPlay 2 and Chromecast for wireless streaming of music over Wi-Fi. Deals this deep on a Bose soundbar are rare, so this is one deal you’ll want to jump on even before Black Friday.
Sony's entry-level 3.1-channel soundbar is back to its lowest-ever price in this Amazon deal. That's great news for anyone looking for a soundbar with both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, along with a dedicated center-channel speaker to deliver clear dialogue. Amazon's price cut is likely to remain in place through the Black Friday season, so there's no reason not to grab this deal now.
This early soundbar deal at Amazon cuts 51% off the price of JBL’s Bar 9.1. That’s a sweet deal for a 9.1-channel Dolby Atmos and DTS:X soundbar system with a 10-inch, 300-watt powered subwoofer. What’s most unique about the Bar 9.1 is its detachable battery powered surround speakers, which give you true wire-free surround sound. A full 9.1 speaker Dolby Atmos system for more than half off is a deal you don’t want to miss.
The Samsung HW-Q800C is our choice of best soundbar for most people in our best soundbars guide for good reason: this 5.1.2-channel model offers many of the features and much of the power of the company's flagship soundbar systems at a lower price point. The Q800C lacks surround speakers, but, as we said in our Samsung HW-Q800C review, it does "an excellent job of making all of its channels count." This is a record-low price for the Q800C, so scoop it up while you still can.
LG's flagship S95TR soundbar system is now $500 off in this Best Buy deal. The S95TR is a 9.1.5-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar system with wireless surround speakers and subwoofer. In our LG S95TR review, we characterized its sound as "very robust," and also found its upmixing of stereo music to be "a treat." It has unique features that make it a perfect fit for LG TVs, but the S95TR will also sound good with any TV you pair it with.
This official Black Friday deal shaves $200 off the price of the Bravia Theater Bar 8, Sony's step-down soundbar from the flagship Theater Bar 9. Like the Bar 9, the Bar 8 is an all-in-one soundbar, in this case, one that houses 11 speakers and supports both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. We found the Bar 8 to be "capable of delivering powerful, expansive sound into your room" in our Bravia Theater Bar 8 review, so if you're looking to get a high-performing single-unit Dolby Atmos soundbar at a discount, this is the deal.
My top 3 Black Friday soundbar deals in the UK
Samsung's top soundbar system is back to nearly its lowest-ever price in this Amazon pre-Black Friday deal. The Samsung HW-Q990D is easily one of the best soundbar systems we've ever reviewed, delivering 11.1.4 channels across four units. As an added bonus, it also has HDMI 2.1 inputs with 4K 120Hz support for gaming. Amazon's stock on the HW-Q990D is currently limited, so this is one deal worth jumping on in advance of Black Friday.
This deal on Sony's entry-level 3.1-channel soundbar drops its price a full £100. That's great news for anyone looking for a soundbar with both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, along with a dedicated center-channel speaker to deliver clear dialogue. This deep price cut is likely to remain in place through the Black Friday season, and possibly after, so there's no reason not to grab this Currys deal now.
Amazon's budget 2.1-channel soundbar is getting a £20 discount in this Amazon Black Friday deal. In our Amazon Fire TV Soundbar review, we commented on its good build and sound quality for the price, along with its sound-expanding DTS Virtual:X processing. If you're looking for a cheap, basic solution to improve your TV's sound, Amazon's soundbar gets a solid recommendation from us, and it's now even better with this deal.
More great Black Friday soundbar deals
Sony's flagship soundbar for 2024 is back to its lowest-ever price in this trending deal at John Lewis. The Bravia Theater Bar 9 goes all out with 13 total speakers in a single bar solution with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support and also features the company's 360 Spatial Sound Mapping for even more immersive sound. We don't expect Theater Bar 9 prices to go any lower during Black Friday, so this is a deal worth looking into now.
JBL's top Dolby Atmos soundbar is £300 off in this Amazon deal. For just £999, you can now own this innovative 16-channel system, one that features truly wireless battery-powered surround speakers and a powerful 12-inch subwoofer. We loved listening to this system in our JBL 1300X review, saying everything we "watched and listened to sounded great." £999 is a great price on one of the best soundbars you can buy, and we strongly recommend taking advantage of this deal.
John Lewis is offering a big Black Friday discount right now on LG's S80QR 5.1.3-channel Dolby Atmos/DTS:X soundbar system. This unique design provides an upfiring center channel speaker that helps with both dialogue clarity and Atmos immersion, and also includes wireless rear speakers for enveloping surround sound. £499 is what you'd normally expect for a more basic, budget soundbar, so getting a system this capable for such a low price is an excellent Black Friday deal.
I've been working in AV product testing and tech journalism for nearly 30 years, and I've had my eyes on basically every flagship TV and my ears tuned to many top soundbars available today. I'm always looking to cover as many bases as possible for different budget or viewing needs in my reviewing and have been covering Black Friday and other high-profile sales events since 2022.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Getting a small soundbar doesn't have to mean missing out on mod cons such as real upfiring speakers for Dolby Atmos height channels and Wi-Fi music streaming – the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 proves that.
And it's pretty inexpensive to begin with, and is even better value in today's deals. Small size, high features – it's very impressive, and got a glowing write-up in our Bose Smart Soundbar 600 review.
Bose Smart Soundbar 600: was
$499 now $399 at Best Buy
Want the option of big, cinematic surround sound, but can't have speakers set up behind you the whole time due to space or aesthetic preferences? Let me introduce you to the JBL Bar 1300X.
It's a great-sounding, very powerful soundbar that's extremely wide… because the ends detach to become battery powered wireless rear speakers. Just put them behind you when you want surround sound, and attach them to the bar to recharge or when you don't want them floating around. They form part of the bar's sound profile when attached.
JBL Bar 1300X US deal: was
$1,699.99 now $899.99 at Amazon
JBL Bar 1300 UK deal: was
£1,299.99 now £999.99 at Amazon
A key thing that people don't always think about before buying a soundbar is whether the dimensions are a good fit for your TV. Really, I'd love to see soundbar manufacturers put suggested TV sizes on the descriptions of the soundbars.
Smaller soundbars, like the Sonos Beam Gen 2 or the Ultimea Poseidon D50 are good for TVs from 32 inches to 55 inches. They won't quite match the scale of the pictures beyond that size.
There are mid-size soundbars, like the Sony HT-S2000 or the Samsung HW-Q800C that will work from 48 inches to 65 inches nicely – probably just about to 75 inches in the Samsung's case.
And then the premium soundbars – the Sonos Arc Ultra, Samsung HW-Q990D or Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar – are all designed for TVs of 55 inches and up. They'll stick out well beyond anything smaller, which will just look odd.
For those who want a huge, all-encompassing Dolby Atmos sound, the Samsung HW-Q990D is the five-star soundbar system to beat. It gives you 11.1.4 channels of sound spread over a big bar, two rear speakers and a meaty subwoofer – and it's so impressive.
It's also practical – it has two HDMI 2.1 inputs, as well as a connection to your TV, so it can pass 4K 120Hz video through. That means it actually adds an HDMI port to your setup.
When anyone asks what the ultimate soundbar home theater system is for a realistic price, we go straight to the Q990D.
Samsung HW-Q990D US deal: was
$1,997 now $1,100 at Walmart
Samsung HW-Q990D UK deal: was
£1,699 now £985 at Amazon
The first thing you might be wondering when shopping for a soundbar: do I need one with a subwoofer, or will one that's just the bar itself work for me?
Basically, it comes down to the cinematic power you want. A single bar obviously takes up much less space in the room and so might be preferable for your setup overall. You can expect a soundbar like this to add more range to the sound overall, more clarity to speech because the mid-range will stand out more from other frequencies, and better width to the sound so it feels big has a difference from left to right. Some expensive models can produce pretty impressive bass.
But adding a subwoofer will add far more bass, and this means you'll get the impact of explosions, the hum of an ominous soundtrack, or the tone of a musical score all coming through much more like was intended for the movie.
It's really just about what you want from a soundbar – clarity in a compact frame, or a much bigger and more cinematic sound.