I'm a home theater obsessive, and these are the Black Friday soundbar deals I recommend

2024 Black Friday soundbar deals are now live, and while being a major home theater advocate means that I'll always remind people that a set of full speakers and a projector will get you the ultimate cinema-like experience, we can't all actually make that happen in our homes – and a great soundbar with your TV is still a seriously impressive upgrade.

We're seeing big sales on the best soundbars, from basic two-channel all-in-one models to elaborate 11.1.4-channel systems with wireless subwoofers and surround sound speakers. If you’re looking to upgrade your TV’s built-in audio, now is the time to do it, and to help you out, I'm tracking the best Black Friday soundbar deals right here on this page as they arrive in both the US and the UK.

Black Friday officially kicks off on November 29, 2024, but we’re already seeing early discounts on soundbars among the Black Friday deals. How good are the deals? How about $1,100 for Samsung's 11.1.4-channel HW-Q990D at Walmart in the US, and £299 for Sony's 3.1-channel HT-S2000 at Currys in the UK? And those are just a few of the early sales that we've come across.

We'll be updating this page with new deals, as well as general soundbar advice, as Black Friday continues, so come back for more offers as we roll towards the day itself.

My top 3 Black Friday soundbar deals in the US

Samsung HW-Q990D Dolby Atmos soundbar: was $1,997.99 now $1,100 at Walmart Samsung's top soundbar system has hit a lowest-ever price in this Walmart pre-Black Friday deal. The Samsung HW-Q990D is easily one of the best soundbar systems we've ever reviewed, delivering 11.1.4 channels across four units. As an added bonus, it also has HDMI 2.1 inputs with 4K 120Hz support for gaming. We don't expect deals on the HW-Q990D to get any better than this on Black Friday, so this is one worth checking out if you're buying now.

Amazon Fire TV soundbar: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon Amazon's budget 2.1-channel soundbar is getting a 25% discount, knocking it down to a record-low price. In our Amazon Fire TV Soundbar review, we commented on its good build and sound quality for the price, along with its sound-expanding DTS Virtual:X processing. If you're looking for a cheap, basic solution to improve your TV's sound, Amazon's soundbar gets a solid recommendation from us, and it's now even better with this Black Friday deal.

JBL Bar 1300X: was $1,699.99 now $899.99 at Amazon JBL's top Dolby Atmos soundbar is $800 off in this Best Buy deal. For just $900, you can now own this innovative 16-channel system, one that features truly wireless battery-powered surround speakers and a powerful 12-inch subwoofer. We loved listening to this system in our JBL 1300X review, saying everything we "watched and listened to sounded great." $900 is a record-low price on one of the best soundbars you can buy, and we strongly recommend taking advantage of this deal.

More great Black Friday soundbar deals

Bose Smart Soundbar 600 Dolby Atmos soundbar: was $499.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy Bose’s least expensive Dolby Atmos soundbar is now even less expensive with this $100 off deal at Amazon. In our Bose 600 review , we praised its great dialogue clarity and spacious presentation of Dolby Atmos soundtracks. Bose’s soundbar also has Amazon Alexa built-in for voice control, and it supports AirPlay 2 and Chromecast for wireless streaming of music over Wi-Fi. Deals this deep on a Bose soundbar are rare, so this is one deal you’ll want to jump on even before Black Friday.

Sony HT-S2000 Dolby Atmos soundbar: was $499.99 now $298 at Amazon Sony's entry-level 3.1-channel soundbar is back to its lowest-ever price in this Amazon deal. That's great news for anyone looking for a soundbar with both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, along with a dedicated center-channel speaker to deliver clear dialogue. Amazon's price cut is likely to remain in place through the Black Friday season, so there's no reason not to grab this deal now.

JBL Bar 9.1 Dolby Atmos soundbar: was $1,199.95 now $569.99 at Amazon This early soundbar deal at Amazon cuts 51% off the price of JBL’s Bar 9.1. That’s a sweet deal for a 9.1-channel Dolby Atmos and DTS:X soundbar system with a 10-inch, 300-watt powered subwoofer. What’s most unique about the Bar 9.1 is its detachable battery powered surround speakers, which give you true wire-free surround sound. A full 9.1 speaker Dolby Atmos system for more than half off is a deal you don’t want to miss.

Samsung HW-Q800C Dolby Atmos soundbar: was $997.99 now $629 at Amazon The Samsung HW-Q800C is our choice of best soundbar for most people in our best soundbars guide for good reason: this 5.1.2-channel model offers many of the features and much of the power of the company's flagship soundbar systems at a lower price point. The Q800C lacks surround speakers, but, as we said in our Samsung HW-Q800C review, it does "an excellent job of making all of its channels count." This is a record-low price for the Q800C, so scoop it up while you still can.

LG S95TR Dolby Atmos soundbar: was $1,499.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy LG's flagship S95TR soundbar system is now $500 off in this Best Buy deal. The S95TR is a 9.1.5-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar system with wireless surround speakers and subwoofer. In our LG S95TR review, we characterized its sound as "very robust," and also found its upmixing of stereo music to be "a treat." It has unique features that make it a perfect fit for LG TVs, but the S95TR will also sound good with any TV you pair it with.

Sony Bravia Theater Bar 8 Dolby Atmos soundbar: was $849.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy This official Black Friday deal shaves $200 off the price of the Bravia Theater Bar 8, Sony's step-down soundbar from the flagship Theater Bar 9. Like the Bar 9, the Bar 8 is an all-in-one soundbar, in this case, one that houses 11 speakers and supports both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. We found the Bar 8 to be "capable of delivering powerful, expansive sound into your room" in our Bravia Theater Bar 8 review, so if you're looking to get a high-performing single-unit Dolby Atmos soundbar at a discount, this is the deal.

My top 3 Black Friday soundbar deals in the UK

Samsung HW-Q990D: was £1,699 now £985 at Amazon Samsung's top soundbar system is back to nearly its lowest-ever price in this Amazon pre-Black Friday deal. The Samsung HW-Q990D is easily one of the best soundbar systems we've ever reviewed, delivering 11.1.4 channels across four units. As an added bonus, it also has HDMI 2.1 inputs with 4K 120Hz support for gaming. Amazon's stock on the HW-Q990D is currently limited, so this is one deal worth jumping on in advance of Black Friday.

Sony HT-S2000 3.1-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar: was £399 now £299 at Currys This deal on Sony's entry-level 3.1-channel soundbar drops its price a full £100. That's great news for anyone looking for a soundbar with both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, along with a dedicated center-channel speaker to deliver clear dialogue. This deep price cut is likely to remain in place through the Black Friday season, and possibly after, so there's no reason not to grab this Currys deal now.

Amazon Fire TV soundbar: was £119.99 now £99.99 at Amazon Amazon's budget 2.1-channel soundbar is getting a £20 discount in this Amazon Black Friday deal. In our Amazon Fire TV Soundbar review, we commented on its good build and sound quality for the price, along with its sound-expanding DTS Virtual:X processing. If you're looking for a cheap, basic solution to improve your TV's sound, Amazon's soundbar gets a solid recommendation from us, and it's now even better with this deal.

More great Black Friday soundbar deals

Sony Bravia Theater Bar 9 Dolby Atmos soundbar: was £1,399 now £999 at John Lewis Sony's flagship soundbar for 2024 is back to its lowest-ever price in this trending deal at John Lewis. The Bravia Theater Bar 9 goes all out with 13 total speakers in a single bar solution with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support and also features the company's 360 Spatial Sound Mapping for even more immersive sound. We don't expect Theater Bar 9 prices to go any lower during Black Friday, so this is a deal worth looking into now.

JBL Bar 1300: was £1,299.99 now £999.99 at Amazon JBL's top Dolby Atmos soundbar is £300 off in this Amazon deal. For just £999, you can now own this innovative 16-channel system, one that features truly wireless battery-powered surround speakers and a powerful 12-inch subwoofer. We loved listening to this system in our JBL 1300X review, saying everything we "watched and listened to sounded great." £999 is a great price on one of the best soundbars you can buy, and we strongly recommend taking advantage of this deal.

LG S80QR Dolby Atmos soundbar: was £1,064 now £499 at John Lewis John Lewis is offering a big Black Friday discount right now on LG's S80QR 5.1.3-channel Dolby Atmos/DTS:X soundbar system. This unique design provides an upfiring center channel speaker that helps with both dialogue clarity and Atmos immersion, and also includes wireless rear speakers for enveloping surround sound. £499 is what you'd normally expect for a more basic, budget soundbar, so getting a system this capable for such a low price is an excellent Black Friday deal.

