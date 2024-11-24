As a 4K Blu-ray obsessive, these 5 Black Friday deals on discs at Amazon are too good to resist

4K Blu-rays are the best way to enjoy a movie with your home theater, thanks to superior picture and sound quality to streaming. And as a 4K Blu-ray fan, Amazon's Black Friday deals on 4K discs has caught my attention.

Among all the offers, I've picked out five deals that stood out among the crowd, a couple of which I use when I test the best TVs and best 4K Blu-ray players. I even recommended one as a way to get into 4K Blu-ray. But the best deal here is on The Batman 4K Film Collection, which includes Batman (1989) and Batman Returns. It's down to a record-low price of $39.99 (was $90) at Amazon.

Today's best 4K Blu-ray disc deals in the US

Batman 4K Film Collection 4K Blu-ray : was $90 now $39.99 at Amazon If you're a Batman fan or looking for some 1980's and 90's nostalgia, the Batman 4K Film Collection is for you. Featuring classics like Batman (1989), with Jack Nicholson's iconic turn as the Joker, and Bamtan Forever, with Jim Carrey at his zany best as the Riddler, this collection has had its price slashed by 56%, meaning each movie works out to under $10!

Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse 4K Blu-ray : was $49.99 now $10.99 at Amazon One of the most visually stunning animated movies ever made, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a feast for the eyes and a perfect way to show off your home theater, with its dazzling colors, exceptional detail and superb sound design. This deal takes the 4K Blu-ray down to $10.99, a record-low for this exceptional disc.

The Batman 4K Blu-ray : was $33.99 now $12.99 at Amazon The Batman (2022) is an excellent test for any TV or home theater system (it's one we use here at TechRadar for testing) due to its low brightness and incredible contrast and detail. This isn't the lowest this disc has ever been, as it's dropped to $10 before, but this is still a very good deal for a great 4K disc.

Blade Runner: The Final Cut 4K Blu-ray : was $20.99 now $12.99 at Amazon A classic of sci-fi cinema, Blade Runner is a ground-breaking piece of cinema and one of Harrison Ford's best movies, featuring an iconic soundtrack from Vangelis. This 4K disc makes an excellent edition to any 4K Blu-ray collection and with this deal at Amazon, it's dropped to just under $13. This isn't a lowest ever price (it's hit $10 before) but it's still a great deal.

Ready Player One 4K Blu-ray : was $41.99 now $10.99 at Amazon A modern sci-fi blockbuster, Ready Player One blends real-life and animation into one rip-roaring adventure. Its fantastically bright colors and smooth animation make for an excellent test of home theater systems and it's one of test discs here at TechRadar. While this may not be a record-low (it's fallen to $7.99 before), its today's best deal on a brilliant 4K disc.

If you're just starting your 4K Blu-ray journey, you're probably wondering what 4K Blu-ray player to get. The best on the market is the Panasonic DP-UB820, for its superb picture reproduction and extensive list of features for a very fair price. If you're looking for something a bit more budget, the Sony UBP-X700 is the best budget option for its Dolby Vision support and great overall picture presentation.

