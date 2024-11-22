I've tested TVs for nearly 30 years, these are the Black Friday OLED TV deals you need to see in 2024

Black Friday OLED TV deals 2024 (Image credit: LG)

Looking for Black Friday OLED TV deals? That's a wise decision – this TV tech is renowned for prices that are as premium as its picture quality, so buying with a great deal is the way to go.

I lead TechRadar's TV coverage, and I've had my eyes on just about all of today's best OLED TVs – so I know how they compare, and which prices really stand out among the Black Friday deals.

Black Friday proper is November 29, 2024, but we're seeing many early deals on TVs dropping to record-low prices in both the UK and US. For me, there's are two absolutely stand-out, slam-dunk deals: first is $999 for a 65-inch Samsung S90C at Samsung – this was our TV of the Year in 2023, and for this price, there's nothing that launched in 2024 that can touch it for picture quality and features. In the UK, you can get the 55-inch Samsung S95D for £1,499 at Amazon, which means you're getting the best high-end OLED TV on the planet for the price of a mid-range OLED. It's unbelievable.

I've picked out more great deals below, and my team and I will be updating this page as new deals come and go over the whole Black Friday period, as well as posting our tips and advice for buying a great TV. And if you're looking for something other than OLED, here's our overall Black Friday TV deals guide.

My top 3 Black Friday OLED TV deals in the US

Samsung 65-inch S90C: was $2,599.99 now $999.99 at Samsung The Samsung S90C OLED is the best TV available today, thanks to the incredible value of deals like this, bringing the 65-inch model is down to $999.99, thanks to Samsung's early Black Friday sale. That's a whopping $1,600 discount and a record-low price. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, and super slim design. For under $1,000, this might be the deal of Black Friday.

LG 55-inch C4: was $1,999.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy LG's all-new 55-inch C4 OLED TV is on sale for $1,199.99 - a new record-low price. Ranked in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

LG 48-inch B4: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The 48-inch LG B4 OLED Smart TV offers unrivaled picture quality for its best discount yet, over 50% off its original price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade. Today's deal is an absolute steal and a great purchase ahead of Black Friday.

More of the best Black Friday OLED TV deals in the US

LG 65-inch C3 (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,296.99 at Amazon LG's highly rated C3 OLED TV is on sale for $1,296.99 - that's a return to the record-low price. The OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Samsung 48-inch S90D: was $1,599.99 now $999.99 at Samsung Samsung's 48-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for $999.99. That's a new record-low price, and I can't imagine you'll find a better deal during Black Friday. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Sony 65-inch Bravia 8: was $2,799.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy Sony's all-new 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED TV is getting an impressive $1,100 discount, bringing the price down to a new record low of $1,699.99. Sony's Bravia 8 features a sleek, slim design with a wide viewing angle, brilliant images with deep contrasts, and cinematic sound from the entire screen.

LG 65-inch G4: was $3,399 now $2,296 at Amazon Amazon's deal on the 65-inch version of LG's G4 OLED TV cuts its cost to $2,296 – a record-low price and a 32% discount on the original cost. This flagship OLED earned five stars in our LG G4 review, where we praised the powerful brightness and enhanced contrast delivered by its 2nd-gen MLA OLED panel. LG's 65-inch G-series OLEDs now come with a stand for table-mounting, and its impressive gaming features include four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia. This is a solid deal on one of the best TVs available.

Samsung 55-inch S95D: was $2,597.99 now $1,897.99 at BHPhoto uThe Samsung S95D OLED TV is our choice for best TV in the 2024 TechRadar Choice Awards. It has an incredibly detailed QD-OLED picture with anti-reflection technology, spectacular gaming features, and a great-looking design. Colors look dynamic and natural, and the picture is exceptionally bright for an OLED TV. This is your chance to get the 55-inch version of 2024's best TV for $700 off at B&H.

Panasonic 65-inch Z95A: was $3,199.99 now $2,499.99 at Amazon Panasonic's 65-inch Z95A OLED TV gets a substantial $700 discount in this Amazon Black Friday deal. This flagship OLED earned 4.5 stars in our Panasonic Z95A review, where we were impressed by its picture processing and the extra brightness delivered by its 2nd-gen MLA OLED panel. We were equally impressed with the Z95A's built-in speakers, which offer powerful 5.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos sound. Panasonic's 2024 TVs have been upgraded with the Fire TV smart interface, which helps to make the new Z95A one of the top OLED TVs you can buy.

My top 3 Black Friday OLED TV deals in the UK

Samsung 55-inch S95D: was £2,699 now £1,499 at Amazon The Samsung 55-inch S95D OLED TV is the TV everyone wants to own. It has an incredibly detailed QD-OLED picture with anti-reflection technology, spectacular gaming features, and even a great-looking design. Colours look dynamic and natural, and there are deep blacks, too. It's easily one of 2024's best TVs and it's now down to a record-low price.

LG 65-inch B4: was £2,099.99 now £1,499.99 at Argos The 65-inch LG B4 offers very good picture quality for an entry-level OLED TV. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision HDR enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features, including 4 HDMI ports with 4K 120Hz support make it an unbeatable deal for gamers. This £600 discount is a deal not to be missed ahead of Black Friday.

Philips 77-inch OLED759 4K TV: was £2,999 now £1,799 at Amazon This official early Black Friday deal on Amazon cuts a full 40% off the 77-inch Philips OLED759's price. For £1799, you're getting an OLED TV with all the benefits that entails such as incredible contrast and rich color, along with Philips' own special TV sauce: Ambilight backlighting for enhanced visual immersion. This is a very good price for a TV with those features, so don't wait on it.

More of the best Black Friday OLED TV deals in the UK

LG 65-inch G4: was £3,399 now £2,239 at John Lewis This John Lewis deal on the 65-inch version of LG's G4 OLED TV cuts its cost to a record-low £2,239. This flagship OLED earned five stars in our LG G4 review, where we praised the powerful brightness and enhanced contrast delivered by its 2nd-gen MLA OLED panel. LG's 65-inch G-series OLEDs now come with a stand for table-mounting, and its impressive gaming features include four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia. This is a solid deal on one of the best TVs available.

Panasonic 55-inch Z95A: was £2,199 now £1,999 at John Lewis Panasonic's 55-inch Z95A OLED TV gets a nice £200 price cut in this John Lewis deal. This flagship OLED earned 4.5 stars in our Panasonic Z95A review, where we were impressed by its picture processing and the extra brightness delivered by its 2nd-gen MLA OLED panel. We were equally impressed with the Z95A's built-in speakers, which offer powerful 5.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos sound. Panasonic's 2024 TVs have been upgraded with the Fire TV smart interface, which helps to make the new Z95A one of the top OLED TVs you can buy.

Sony 65-inch Bravia 8: was £2,499.99 now £1,999.99 at Amazon Delivering excellent picture quality with crisp textures, bold and natural colors, and rich contrast, the Bravia 8 is one of the best OLED TVs around. It also comes with a good selection of gaming features, including 'Perfect for PS5' ones, but it's the Bravia 8's built-in sound that impresses most. Immersive, expansive, and accurate, not many rival mid-range OLEDs can deliver sonically as well as the Bravia 8. It's still a premium-priced OLED, but this £500 discount should not be taken lightly, dropping the Bravia 8 65-inch below £2,000 for the first time.

LG 55-inch C4: was £2,299.99 now £1,699.99 at Currys LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV is on sale for £1,699.99, a £600 discount. The C4 has impressive brightness, LG's new Alpha 9 AI chip for improved HDR performance, and a bounty of gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Samsung 77-inch S90D: was £3,499.99 now £2,599.99 at Currys Samsung's 77-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for £2,599, a £900 discount off its regular price. This 2024 OLED TV delivers Pantone-validated colors, Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience, and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound. This is a great early Black Friday deal on Samsung's mid-range OLED.