Philips Hue bulbs, lamps, and starter kits crash to record-low prices for Black Friday

Philips Hue smart lights are some of the best you can buy, but they're also some of the most expensive - until now. If you've been holding out for some Black Friday deals to make these award-winning lights more affordable, your wait is over.

If you're just getting into the Hue system, you can now pick up a White and Color Ambiance starter pack for a record low price of $79.98 (was $129.99) at Amazon. This includes two A19 bulbs, plus the all-important Philips Hue Bridge to connect them (and any other lights you add) to your home Wi-Fi network.

Replacing your existing light bulbs can be an expensive undertaking, but right now it's a lot more affordable thanks to deals like a three-pack of Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance bulbs for $75.98 (was $134.99). Their price always fluctuates throughout the year, but this is the cheapest they've ever been.

Today's best Philips Hue deals

Philips Hue Smart Light Starter Kit: was $129.99 now $79.98 at Amazon Want to get into Philips Hue? This is the time! This starter set includes two White and Color Ambiance bulbs, plus the Hue Bridge to connect them to your home Wi-Fi network - and to any other Hue lights you choose to add. It's down to a record-low price at Amazon for Black Friday.

Philips Hue Play Gradient Light Strip: was $269.99 now $129.96 at Amazon This 65in Philips Hue Play Light Strip is less than half price for Black Friday - a super affordable way to make movies, TV and gaming more immersive. Fit it around the back of your TV, connect it to a Philips Hue Play Sync Box (sold separately) and enjoy Philips Ambilight style lighting for less.

Philips Hue Go Lamp: was $159.99 now $111.98 at Amazon This chic smart lamp has hit a record low price at Amazon for Black Friday, with 30% off the list price. It usually sells for around $140 with typical discounts applied, so this is a deal well worth checking out - particularly if you're in the market for an affordable alternative to the Philips Hue Twilight wake-up lamp.

Philips Hue Festavia String Lights (500 LEDs): was $359.99 now $251.99 at Amazon The enormously popular Festavia string lights are back to their lowest ever price at Amazon for Black Friday - perfect for taking your Christmas décor to the next level. You can use them indoors or outside, create your own custom scenes, use seasonal presets, sync them to music, and much more.

Find more Philips Hue deals

If you can't see the lights you're looking for here, you should also take a look at the official Philips Hue Black Friday sale, where you can mix and match a huge range of bulbs and lights, and score a 30% discount.

If you don't mind opting for refurbished lights, you'll also find some great deals at Woot, such as a Philips Hue starter set containing the Hue Bridge and four bulbs for only $134.99.

