Philips Hue starter kits are making the days brighter in Amazon’s Spring Sale – now at a record-low price

By published

The best smart lights around just got even better

We've tested dozens of smart lights here at TechRadar, and Philips Hue bulbs have been our top recommendation for years. They're super bright, easy to use, long-lasting – and now they're cheaper than ever in Amazon's Spring Sale. Right now, you can snag a Philips Hue Starter Kit for just $72.98 (was $129.99), which is even better than last year's Black Friday deal price. If you're in the UK, the same set is £85.29 (was £100.45).

I have Philips Hue lights in my apartment, and they're super convenient. I can control them with spoken commands via my smart speaker, link them to sensors so they activate when I come home, and set them to run on a schedule so it looks like I'm always home. And that's just a few examples of what they can do.

Philips Hue Starter Kit
Philips Hue Starter Kit: was $129.99 now $72.98 at Amazon

This kit includes two White & Color Ambiance bulbs, plus the Philips Hue Bridge that connects them to your home Wi-Fi network (and each other). It's everything you need to get your smart lighting setup started, and this epic Spring Sale discount knocks $57 off the list price. Philips Hue hardware and software are unmatched in our opinion, and it's never been cheaper to get started.

Philips Hue Starter Kit
Philips Hue Starter Kit: was £100.45 now £85.29 at Amazon

There are also some big discounts on Philips Hue smart lights in the UK, including £15 off the White & Color Ambiance Starter Kit. It's not such a huge saving as the US deal, but it's still a lot cheaper than buying the bulbs and Hue Bridge separately.

The bundle includes two White & Color Ambiance bulbs, which can be set to any white temperature you like or millions of RGB colors, plus the Philips Hue Hub that connects them to your home Wi-Fi network and each other. One hub can control up to 50 bulbs, light strips, and lamps, so you'll be able to kit out your whole house with the best smart lights around.

Blink Mini 2
Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

The latest Blink Mini 2 is on sale for a great price of just $19.99 – that's the cheapest it's ever been. The compact security camera features updates such as 1080p HD live view, night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus
Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

The latest Ring Video Doorbell Plus is another device on sale for its lowest price ever in the Big Spring Sale, matching last year's Black Friday deal. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection with colored night vision, allowing you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also uses Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Cat Ellis
Cat Ellis
Homes Editor

Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor specializing in kitchen appliances and smart home technology. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years and is an SCA-certified barista, so whether you want to invest in some smart lights or pick up a new espresso machine, she's the right person to help.

