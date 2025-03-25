Philips Hue starter kits are making the days brighter in Amazon’s Spring Sale – now at a record-low price

We've tested dozens of smart lights here at TechRadar, and Philips Hue bulbs have been our top recommendation for years. They're super bright, easy to use, long-lasting – and now they're cheaper than ever in Amazon's Spring Sale. Right now, you can snag a Philips Hue Starter Kit for just $72.98 (was $129.99), which is even better than last year's Black Friday deal price. If you're in the UK, the same set is £85.29 (was £100.45).

I have Philips Hue lights in my apartment, and they're super convenient. I can control them with spoken commands via my smart speaker, link them to sensors so they activate when I come home, and set them to run on a schedule so it looks like I'm always home. And that's just a few examples of what they can do.

Today's best Philips Hue deals

Philips Hue Starter Kit: was $129.99 now $72.98 at Amazon This kit includes two White & Color Ambiance bulbs, plus the Philips Hue Bridge that connects them to your home Wi-Fi network (and each other). It's everything you need to get your smart lighting setup started, and this epic Spring Sale discount knocks $57 off the list price. Philips Hue hardware and software are unmatched in our opinion, and it's never been cheaper to get started.

Philips Hue Starter Kit: was £100.45 now £85.29 at Amazon There are also some big discounts on Philips Hue smart lights in the UK, including £15 off the White & Color Ambiance Starter Kit. It's not such a huge saving as the US deal, but it's still a lot cheaper than buying the bulbs and Hue Bridge separately.

The bundle includes two White & Color Ambiance bulbs, which can be set to any white temperature you like or millions of RGB colors, plus the Philips Hue Hub that connects them to your home Wi-Fi network and each other. One hub can control up to 50 bulbs, light strips, and lamps, so you'll be able to kit out your whole house with the best smart lights around.

More Amazon Big Spring Sale deals

