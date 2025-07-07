Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to expand your Philips Hue smart light setup, and there are some epic deals available right now, including the stunning Philips Hue Signe Gradient Table Lamp for $164.99 (was $219.99) and a complete starter kit of Philips Hue Lily Outdoor Spotlights for just $199.99 (was $339.99)

• Check out all the great home tech deals in the Prime Day sale

We're particularly big fans of the Signe lamp here at TechRadar, and our reviewer Jennifer Oksien loved the way it creates a "beautiful light show" with virtually no effort.

"During my time with the Philips Hue Gradient Signe table lamp, I've looked forward to entering my bedroom of an evening to see the light not only already switched on (without me having to do anything), but also the gentle colors filling my side of the room," she said.

Check out our full list of Amazon Prime Day deals for more unmissable offers on smart home tech, and much more.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Philips Hue lights

Philips Hue Signe Gradient Table Lamp: was $219.99 now $164.99 at Amazon This is the cheapest we've ever seen this stunning smart table lamp, which floods your wall with a smooth gradient of colored lighting. Our reviewer called it beautiful and easy to use, with her only real criticism being the price. With this early Prime Day deal, that's no longer an issue, so grab it while you can.

Philips Hue Lily Outdoor Smart Spot Light Base Kit: was $339.99 now $199.99 at Amazon This is an enormous saving on a versatile set of outdoor smart spotlights, with over $100 off the regular price. They're weatherproof and perfect for lighting up paths and porches, or drawing attention to your favorite plants. Like any Philips Hue lights, you can control them with your voice or the Philips Hue app, set them to a schedule, connect them to sensors, and much more.

Philips Hue Festavia String Lights: was £199.99 now £129 at Amazon If you're in the UK, these stunning Hue lights have only been this cheap once before, and they're a great way to liven up your home all year round, indoors or out. String them across your garden for summer parties, and use them on your windows during the winter.

The Festavia String Lights are another TechRadar favorite, with our tester Josephine Watson calling them "bold but minimalistic". She found they weren't quite as festive as some dedicated Christmas smart lights, but were a great addition to a home already fitted out with Hue products.

"If you already own a Philips Hue-based smart lighting setup, the Hue Festavia lights are a no-brainer, allowing you seamless synchronization and lots of great features," she said.

Her main complaint was the price, which is normally far more than you'd expect to pay for a set of string lights, but thanks to this early Prime Day deal, that's no longer an issue.

More early Prime Day home tech deals

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99.95 now $49.99 at Amazon I already own the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell and can't imagine living without it. The smart doorbell includes a built-in battery and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. Today's early Prime Day deal from Amazon is a record-low price.

Kasa Smart Light Bulb: was $16.99 now $8.49 at Amazon My cheapest early Prime Day deal pick is the best-selling Kasa Smart Light Bulb for just $8.49, making it a must-buy. The dimmable light bulb can be controlled from anywhere via the Kasa app, and it works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to use your voice to control your lights.

Amazon Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon I've had my eye on the Blink Mini 2 since its release, and now that it's on sale for just $19.99, it's a must-buy. The compact security camera features two-way audio and will alert your phone when motion is detected. The Blink 2 also includes a 1080p HD live view, night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.

Amazon Echo Show 8: was $149.99 now $109.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a larger smart home display, Amazon has the latest Echo Show 8 on sale for $109.99. Thanks to Alexa compatibility, the eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.