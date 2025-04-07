This massive sale on Philips Hue outdoor lights will get your yard looking amazing for BBQ season

Want to liven up your yard ready for BBQ season? There's a huge sale on Philips Hue outdoor lighting right now, so you can make sure it looks amazing when your friends and family arrive.

Buy two or more outdoor lights in the promotion to get 15% off, or pick up a Philips Hue Bridge along with any of the listed lights to get 25% off. The Hue Bridge is a small device that connects your Philips Hue lights to your Wi-Fi network and each other, and you'll need one to get the most out of your outdoor lighting setup.

The deals include Philips Hue Outdoor Lightstrips, which are a great way to define the edges of paths and come in a variety of lengths, Lily Outdoor Spotlights to highlight your favorite plants, and the versatile Calla Outdoor Bollard – but there are lots more lights to choose from too. Take a look at the full range and take your pick. Just add your lights to your shopping cart along with a Philips Hue Bridge to get the full 25% saving.

Today's best Philips Hue deals

Philips Hue Lily Outdoor Spotlight: at philips-hue.com Save $40 with a Philips Hue Bridge This stylish wired spotlight is perfect for highlighting your favorite garden features in any color you like. Add it to your shopping cart along with a Philips Hue Bridge to claim the full 25% saving, bringing the whole bundle down from $159.98 to $119.98.

Philips Hue Lightstrip Outdoor: at philips-hue.com Save $47.42 with a Philips Hue Bridge This strip is perfect for picking out the edges of paths and patios and comes in two lengths: 80 inches and 197 inches. You can snag the shorter version together with a Philips Hue Bridge for only $142.48 today (was $189.98) to get your yard summer-ready.

Philips Hue Calla Outdoor Bollard: at philips-hue.com Save $47.42 with a Philips Hue Bridge You can install this stylish outdoor light anywhere you like in seconds, thanks to its convenient spiked base, which simply pushes into the ground. You can grab it together with a Philips Hue Bridge for $142.48 right now (was $189.98). Just add both items to your cart to see the saving.

The Philips Hue system holds the top spot in our guide to the best smart lights, and for good reason – it's incredibly diverse and widely supported. With a Philips Hue Hub installed, you can control all your lights remotely from your phone, connect them to cameras or sensors, or link them to any of the major smart home platforms to operate them via your smart speaker (take a look at our roundup of the best smart speakers for some options).

All of these feature Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LEDs, so you can set them to cool or warm white lighting or any RGB shade you like. You can set them individually or set the mood for your whole outdoor space by applying a preset scene.

Signify (the company behind Philips Hue) has just released a new set of springtime scenes, so you've now got even more options to choose from.