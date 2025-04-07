This massive sale on Philips Hue outdoor lights will get your yard looking amazing for BBQ season

Deals
By published

Transform your outdoor space

People at a party outside with Philips Hue lights
(Image credit: Signify)

Want to liven up your yard ready for BBQ season? There's a huge sale on Philips Hue outdoor lighting right now, so you can make sure it looks amazing when your friends and family arrive.

Buy two or more outdoor lights in the promotion to get 15% off, or pick up a Philips Hue Bridge along with any of the listed lights to get 25% off. The Hue Bridge is a small device that connects your Philips Hue lights to your Wi-Fi network and each other, and you'll need one to get the most out of your outdoor lighting setup.

The deals include Philips Hue Outdoor Lightstrips, which are a great way to define the edges of paths and come in a variety of lengths, Lily Outdoor Spotlights to highlight your favorite plants, and the versatile Calla Outdoor Bollard – but there are lots more lights to choose from too. Take a look at the full range and take your pick. Just add your lights to your shopping cart along with a Philips Hue Bridge to get the full 25% saving.

Today's best Philips Hue deals

Philips Hue Lily Outdoor Spotlight
Philips Hue Lily Outdoor Spotlight: at philips-hue.com

Save $40 with a Philips Hue Bridge

This stylish wired spotlight is perfect for highlighting your favorite garden features in any color you like. Add it to your shopping cart along with a Philips Hue Bridge to claim the full 25% saving, bringing the whole bundle down from $159.98 to $119.98.

View Deal
Philips Hue Lightstrip Outdoor
Philips Hue Lightstrip Outdoor: at philips-hue.com

Save $47.42 with a Philips Hue Bridge

This strip is perfect for picking out the edges of paths and patios and comes in two lengths: 80 inches and 197 inches. You can snag the shorter version together with a Philips Hue Bridge for only $142.48 today (was $189.98) to get your yard summer-ready.

View Deal
Philips Hue Calla Outdoor Bollard
Philips Hue Calla Outdoor Bollard: at philips-hue.com

Save $47.42 with a Philips Hue Bridge

You can install this stylish outdoor light anywhere you like in seconds, thanks to its convenient spiked base, which simply pushes into the ground. You can grab it together with a Philips Hue Bridge for $142.48 right now (was $189.98). Just add both items to your cart to see the saving.

View Deal

The Philips Hue system holds the top spot in our guide to the best smart lights, and for good reason – it's incredibly diverse and widely supported. With a Philips Hue Hub installed, you can control all your lights remotely from your phone, connect them to cameras or sensors, or link them to any of the major smart home platforms to operate them via your smart speaker (take a look at our roundup of the best smart speakers for some options).

All of these feature Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LEDs, so you can set them to cool or warm white lighting or any RGB shade you like. You can set them individually or set the mood for your whole outdoor space by applying a preset scene.

Signify (the company behind Philips Hue) has just released a new set of springtime scenes, so you've now got even more options to choose from.

See more Home Product Deals
TOPICS
Cat Ellis
Cat Ellis
Homes Editor

Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor specializing in kitchen appliances and smart home technology. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years and is an SCA-certified barista, so whether you want to invest in some smart lights or pick up a new espresso machine, she's the right person to help.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about smart lights
Philips Hue smart light bulbs illuminating blue in a lounge

Got Philips Hue lights? This free update gives you 8 new scenes for an instant makeover
Nanoleaf PC Screen Mirror Lightstrip set up on gaming PC

This Nanoleaf light strip adds Ambilight-style illumination to your gaming setup – and it's amazingly cheap
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Review

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could have a new camera lens but no magnets
See more latest
Most Popular
Samsung TVs
Samsung is practically giving away TVs – save up to $2,300 on 4K, QLED and OLED TVs
iPhone 16
Visible Wireless has just unveiled a new plan plus a deal that saves $240 on the latest iPhone 16 range
LG C4 OLED TV
Our number one rated TV just crashed to its lowest price yet ahead of the Final Four
Samsung Galaxy S25 in mint green on green background with price cut text overlay
Mint Mobile's latest sale can save you up to $400 on Google Pixel 9, Galaxy S25 and more
Google Pixel 9
The fantastic Google Pixel 9 just hit a great low price at Amazon - save $200
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 in pink on blue background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
Samsung just quietly posted its best Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal ever, with a massive $1,300 discount up for grabs
Samsung 70-Inch Class QLED 4K Q60D Series Quantum HDR Smart TV on yellow background with lowest price text
Our best-rated budget 70-inch Samsung QLED TV just dropped below $700
Surfshark
Run! Surfshark is now only $1.99 per month in its birthday sale – and that's not even the best deal
eSIM setup screen displayed on iPhone 14 Pro
Affected by the recent earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand? These eSIM deals will help you stay in touch
Best Buy sale deals 2025
Beat the tariffs with Best Buy's weekend sale: Switch 2, cheap TVs, laptops, and more