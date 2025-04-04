Got Philips Hue lights? This free update gives you 8 new scenes for an instant makeover

By published

Give your home a fresh new look

Philips Hue smart light bulbs illuminating blue in a lounge
Philips Hue-lampen (Image credit: Philips)
  • Signify has released eight spring-themed scenes for Philips Hue lights
  • The new scenes are available in the Philips Hue app with version 5.39
  • An updated icon hints that the Philips Hue AI assistant may arrive soon

Want to give your home a quick makeover? Signify, the company behind the Philips Hue lighting system, has released an update for the Hue app that adds eight new lighting scenes that you can apply to a whole room with a single tap.

Scenes are themed presets that use a palette of colors to create a particular mood. The latest collection are all designed around the theme of springtime, with fresh floral shades of pink and yellow alongside fresh greens.

Fabian, editor of Hueblog.com, has shared a screenshot of the new scenes in the app's German language edition. Seven appear to be standard scenes, while the eighth (named 'Die Farben der Natur', or 'The Colors of Nature') is one of Signify's new 24-hours scenes, which shifts to different shades depending on the time of day.

People using Philips Hue lights outside

Scenes let you instantly apply a themed color scheme to all the Philips Hue lights in a room (Image credit: Signify)

AI is on the way

It looks like we'll have to wait a little longer for Signify the launch the Philips Hue AI assistant that it announced back in January, but it could arrive any day now. Just a couple of weeks ago, the search button in the Hue app changed from a magnifying glass icon to the cluster of sparks that's typically used to represent AI.

For the time being, the change is only cosmetic and the search bar still works the same as before. However, the new icon suggests that the assistant may launch imminently.

According to Signify, the upcoming feature will let you create "personalized lighting scenes based on mood, occasion or style", so you won't need to tinker with colors by hand, or wait for an app update to add a theme that you particularly want.

The Philips Hue system already holds the number one spot in our roundup of the best smart lights, so it'll be interesting to see whether the addition of AI will make it an even more compelling choice.

Cat Ellis
Cat Ellis
Homes Editor

Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor specializing in kitchen appliances and smart home technology. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years and is an SCA-certified barista, so whether you want to invest in some smart lights or pick up a new espresso machine, she's the right person to help.

