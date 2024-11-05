New 24-hour scenes for your Philips Hue lights will set the mood all day long

Two new 24-hour scenes are coming for your Philips Hue lights

You will be able to choose either Golden Hours or Nature's Colors

The scenes will arrive with an app update in the near future

Your Philips Hue smart lights will soon be able to shift colors throughout the whole day, with shades chosen to make you feel energized during work hours, and gradually wind down in the evening.

Scenes are preset effects that can be applied across all your Philips Hue smart lights. The mobile app includes lots of ready-made options, including Futuristic, Cozy, and Party Vibes, and you can choose to have your lights remain static, or cycle through colors dynamically. Alternatively, you can make and share your own custom scenes.

As Fabian of Hueblog.com explains, you'll soon be able to take your pick from two new 24-hour scenes: Golden Hours and Nature’s Colors. Judging by a leaked screengrab, Golden Hours appears to feature mostly warm, complimentary shades. Nature's Colors looks more likely to represent the shifting temperature of sunlight from warm to cool, and back again in a similar way to the Natural Light scene that launched in 2022.

We don't yet have a release date for the two new scenes, but judging by the polished look of the leaked app screengrab, they could arrive very soon via a software update.

Get started with Hue

Philips Hue makes some of the best smart lights you can buy, including bulbs for virtually every type of fixture, LED light strips, and lamps for floors and tables. They connect to your Wi-Fi network (and to each other) via the Philips Hue Hub, which allows you to control them via a mobile app, or using smart speaker voice commands. They can also be triggered by smart switches, cameras, and sensors.

The biggest disadvantage of the Hue system is the price, with a single smart light bulb often costing over $50/£40/AU$60. However, they're a lot more affordable right now thanks to a raft of early Black Friday deals.

For example, in the US you can grab a starter kit containing four bulbs and a Hue Bridge for only $154.94 at Amazon, while in the UK you can pick up a three-pack of Light & Color Ambiance bulbs for just £95.97 at Currys.

