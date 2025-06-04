Philips Hue is launching a stylish new smart light to 'wash' your walls with color – early Amazon listing reveals all

Details of the Philips Hue Smart Wall Washer have appeared on Amazon

It will work like the Philips Hue Play Light Bar, flooding your wall with color

It uses the same ColorCast system as the Philips Hue Twilight lamp

Amazon has published a listing for an unreleased Philips Hue lamp that promises to flood your walls with color. The Philips Hue Play Smart Wall Washer, spotted by Hueblog.com, is currently listed on Amazon's UK store, though there's no release date or price available yet.

The Smart Wall Washer combines the best features from two of our favorite smart lights: the Philips Hue Play Light Bar and the Philips Hue Twilight.

Like the Light Bar, it can be synchronized with an HDMI source to project colored light onto the walls behind your TV, or be used by itself to help set the mood. If you have other Philips Hue lights, you'll be able to group them together with the Smart Wall Washer and apply the same scene or automation to all of them.

The Philips Hue Play Smart Wall Washer (left) uses the same ColorCast gradient light system as the Philips Hue Twilight (right) (Image credit: Signify / Future)

Look at the back of the Smart Wall Washer and you'll notice a setup very similar to the LED panel on the back of the Philips Hue Twilight. Like the Twilight, the Wall Washer features a system called ColorCast that uses "precisely-arranged LEDs" to create a striking, smooth color gradient on the nearest wall.

When we tested the Twilight, ColorCast was one of our favorite features. "The LEDs point slightly upwards, which enables them to spray a wonderful cone of light up walls," said Josephine Watson, Managing Editor of Lifestyle. It looks like the Smart Wall Washer will deliver the same results, but over a larger area.

Twice as bright

The Smart Wall Washer measures 3.6 x 3 x 6.2 inches / 9.1 x 7.6 x 15.7 cm, which is even smaller than the Light Bar. However, with a maximum of 1035 lumens, the Wall Washer is twice as bright.

The UK listing is for a single lamp, but some of the lifestyle images show a pair of Smart Wall Washers linked to a TV via an HDMI Sync Play Box, so it's possible that they'll be sold in multi-packs as well.

The case of the Smart Wall Washer has a matte finish to help avoid unwanted light reflections, and judging by the images in the Amazon listing, it appears to be available in black and white.

Signify has yet to officially announce the Smart Wall Washer, but I'll keep you updated as soon as I have more details about pricing and availability.