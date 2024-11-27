The best Sennheiser deals you’ll find this Black Friday, including a massive discount on Momentum 4 wireless headphones
Grab yourself a bargain on some of Sennheiser's best audio products
Sennheiser makes some of the best products in the world of audio, and there are some massive discounts to be had this Black Friday. Whether you're looking to buy the AMBEO Soundbar Plus to upgrade your home entertainment setup or a pair of Momentum 4 Wireless headphones to bop to your favorite tunes on the go, Sennheiser's Black Friday deals are not to be missed.
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless at Amazon for $229.95 (was $379.95) is the pick of the bunch. The brilliant headphones are also on sale in the UK at Amazon for £179.99 (was £300).
Elsewhere, the Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Plus at Amazon for $990 (was $1499.95) is an incredible deal that might not be available for too long considering the massive $500 plus discount.
Here are the best Black Friday Sennheiser deals so you can pick up a bargain and upgrade your audio game.
Today's best Sennheiser US deals
Save over $500 on the Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Plus, one of the best soundbars on the market. With immersive 3D surround sound created by 7 speakers and dual subwoofers, you'll instantly improve your home cinema experience.
Almost 40% off one of the best wireless headphones out there, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless might just be the best Sennheiser Black Friday deal going. We've seen these headphones closer to the $200 mark so it might be worth holding out a little longer to see if the price comes down even more.
Delivering active noise cancellation and 50 hours of battery life at a mid-range price, but with the well-balanced sound and strong detail of Sennheiser, these are a great deal if you consider yourself a music purist but don't have an audiophile budget. They're comfortable and lightweight, too.
The step-up model in the Accentum range adds fast-charging, angled drivers for superior timing and detail, sound personalization to improve sound further, and aptX higher-res Bluetooth support to make the most of that sound tech. This is the cheapest we've ever seen this model, and it makes a model we already praised a lot in our Sennheiser Accentum Plus review an even better value.
The Sennheiser HD 600 is iconic for being one of the best value propositions in open-back headphones. At just $284, you really can't go wrong with a pair of headphones that might last you a lifetime.
A modest discount on the Sennheiser Consumer Audio CX Plus, but still worth looking at considering their cheap RRP. For under $70, these Sennheiser earbuds will give you great sound quality and the convenience of wireless audio.
Today's best Sennheiser UK deals
The Momentum 4 Wireless headphones serve up a truly glorious sound that is among the best we’ve heard for the price. Their 60-hour battery life also has to be admired – most rival pairs simply don’t come close. This is the lowest price we've seen them for to date, so get a pair of flagship five-star headphones for a great price.
Delivering active noise cancellation and 50 hours of battery life at a mid-range price, but with the well-balanced sound and strong detail of Sennheiser, these are fantastic deal for under £100 – it's the cheapest we've seen them. However, I might suggest that it's worth spending the small amount extra for the Plus version – but if you want to be strict on your budget, you won't be disappointed.
£100 off Sennheiser's awesome Momentum True Wireless 4 make these top-tier earbuds even more worth it. With adaptive ANC, these are an excellent option to consider if you're in the market for new earbuds.
These would be the ideal first step into audiophile territory because they sound simply fantastic and true to the music, and are unbelievably good for £109. Our full Sennheiser IE 200 review was glowing at full price, where we compared them to more expensive Sennheiser models, and found that these give you so much of the high-end experience. This is the cheapest we've seen them, and we thoroughly recommend them.
So there you have it, the best Sennheiser Black Friday deals. There's a wide variety of products to choose from, all at different price points, but no matter what you choose you'll get a product built by one of the best audio brands in the world.
In our Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Plus review, we gave it 5 stars and said it was an "astonishingly good TV companion." That review was written when the product cost over $500 more, so just imagine how glowing it would've been at this discounted price.
Elsewhere, our Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless review praised the headphones for outstanding 60-hour battery life, excellent ANC, and neutral, crisp, detailed sound.
It's hard to go wrong with Sennheiser products, so why not treat yourself this Black Friday and buy an audio product you deserve.
Looking for more Black Friday deals? Check out our Black Friday earbuds deals or our Black Friday headphones deals.
More of today's Black Friday sales in the US
- Amazon: TVs, smart home & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks from $89.99
- Best Buy: $1,000 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- B&H: $600 off Nikon, GoPro, Canon & Sony
- Dell: best-selling Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dreamcloud: mattress deals from $349 + free shipping
- Holiday: decor, lights, Christmas trees & PJs from $10.99
- Home Depot: 40% off tools, appliances & furniture
- Lowe's: holiday decor, appliances & tools from $17.31
- Saatva: up to $600 off luxury mattresses
- Samsung: $2,500+ off TVs, phones, watches & appliances
- Target: save on furniture, Christmas decor, tech & clothing
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs, AirPods & appliances
- Wayfair: 70% off furniture, decor & Christmas
More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK
- Amazon: up to 58% off Kindle and Echo
- AO: savings on games consoles and appliances
- Argos: up to 50% off toys, Lego, TVs and gifts
- Boots: up to 60% off Dyson, Oral-B and Philips
- Carphone Warehouse: iPhone from £19.99p/m
- Currys: deals on TVs, appliances, laptops
- Dell: laptops, desktops, monitors from £299
- Dunelm: deals on homewares and appliances
- Dyson: up to £150 off
- Ebay: up to 50% off refurbished tech
- EE Store: £40 off the PlayStation5 Pro
- Emma: up to 50% off mattresses
- Jessops: up to £900 off cameras and drones
- John Lewis: up to £300 off appliances and TVs
- LG: £1,000 or more off TVs and appliances
- Ninja: up to £70 off air fryers
- Samsung: up to £600 off TVs, phones and tablets
- Shark: up to £100 off vacuums
- Toolstation: discounts on tools and smart home
- Very: up to 30% off phones, appliances & clothing
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
John-Anthony Disotto is TechRadar's Senior Writer, AI, ensuring you get the latest information on Tech's biggest buzzword. An expert in Apple, he was previously iMore's How To Editor and has a monthly column in MacFormat. Living in Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar, John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade and is an award-winning journalist with years of experience in editorial.