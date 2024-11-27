The best Sennheiser deals you’ll find this Black Friday, including a massive discount on Momentum 4 wireless headphones

Sennheiser makes some of the best products in the world of audio, and there are some massive discounts to be had this Black Friday. Whether you're looking to buy the AMBEO Soundbar Plus to upgrade your home entertainment setup or a pair of Momentum 4 Wireless headphones to bop to your favorite tunes on the go, Sennheiser's Black Friday deals are not to be missed.

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless at Amazon for $229.95 (was $379.95) is the pick of the bunch. The brilliant headphones are also on sale in the UK at Amazon for £179.99 (was £300).

Elsewhere, the Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Plus at Amazon for $990 (was $1499.95) is an incredible deal that might not be available for too long considering the massive $500 plus discount.

Here are the best Black Friday Sennheiser deals so you can pick up a bargain and upgrade your audio game.

Today's best Sennheiser US deals

Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Plus: was $1,499.95 now $990 at Amazon Save over $500 on the Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Plus, one of the best soundbars on the market. With immersive 3D surround sound created by 7 speakers and dual subwoofers, you'll instantly improve your home cinema experience.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless: was $379.95 now $229.95 at Amazon Almost 40% off one of the best wireless headphones out there, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless might just be the best Sennheiser Black Friday deal going. We've seen these headphones closer to the $200 mark so it might be worth holding out a little longer to see if the price comes down even more.

Sennheiser Accentum Wireless: was $149 now $105 at Amazon Delivering active noise cancellation and 50 hours of battery life at a mid-range price, but with the well-balanced sound and strong detail of Sennheiser, these are a great deal if you consider yourself a music purist but don't have an audiophile budget. They're comfortable and lightweight, too.

Sennheiser Accentum Plus: was $199 now $149 at Amazon The step-up model in the Accentum range adds fast-charging, angled drivers for superior timing and detail, sound personalization to improve sound further, and aptX higher-res Bluetooth support to make the most of that sound tech. This is the cheapest we've ever seen this model, and it makes a model we already praised a lot in our Sennheiser Accentum Plus review an even better value.

Sennheiser HD 600: was $449 now $284 at Amazon The Sennheiser HD 600 is iconic for being one of the best value propositions in open-back headphones. At just $284, you really can't go wrong with a pair of headphones that might last you a lifetime.

Sennheiser Consumer Audio CX Plus: was $81 now $69 at Amazon A modest discount on the Sennheiser Consumer Audio CX Plus, but still worth looking at considering their cheap RRP. For under $70, these Sennheiser earbuds will give you great sound quality and the convenience of wireless audio.

Today's best Sennheiser UK deals

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless: was £300 now £179.99 at Amazon The Momentum 4 Wireless headphones serve up a truly glorious sound that is among the best we’ve heard for the price. Their 60-hour battery life also has to be admired – most rival pairs simply don’t come close. This is the lowest price we've seen them for to date, so get a pair of flagship five-star headphones for a great price.

Sennheiser Accentum Wireless: was £149 now £89.99 at Amazon Delivering active noise cancellation and 50 hours of battery life at a mid-range price, but with the well-balanced sound and strong detail of Sennheiser, these are fantastic deal for under £100 – it's the cheapest we've seen them. However, I might suggest that it's worth spending the small amount extra for the Plus version – but if you want to be strict on your budget, you won't be disappointed.

Sennheiser IE 200 wired earbuds: was £129 now £109 at Amazon These would be the ideal first step into audiophile territory because they sound simply fantastic and true to the music, and are unbelievably good for £109. Our full Sennheiser IE 200 review was glowing at full price, where we compared them to more expensive Sennheiser models, and found that these give you so much of the high-end experience. This is the cheapest we've seen them, and we thoroughly recommend them.

So there you have it, the best Sennheiser Black Friday deals. There's a wide variety of products to choose from, all at different price points, but no matter what you choose you'll get a product built by one of the best audio brands in the world.

In our Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Plus review, we gave it 5 stars and said it was an "astonishingly good TV companion." That review was written when the product cost over $500 more, so just imagine how glowing it would've been at this discounted price.

Elsewhere, our Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless review praised the headphones for outstanding 60-hour battery life, excellent ANC, and neutral, crisp, detailed sound.

It's hard to go wrong with Sennheiser products, so why not treat yourself this Black Friday and buy an audio product you deserve.

